Zidane habló sobre la polémica frase de Cristiano Ronaldo

Luego de la polémica frase con la que Cristiano Ronaldo responsabilizó a sus compañeros por el mal momento del Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane no esquivó al tema en la conferencia de prensa que brindó este martes.

“Cristiano habló con todos y conmigo también. Es un tema del pasado. Sabemos la importancia que tiene y estamos con él. Es un tema arreglado. Lo más importante es que esto lo vamos a sacar todos juntos, pero dentro, no fuera”, explicó el entrenador.

El portugués intentó justificar sus dichos y aclaró que él se refería al estado físico del resto del plantel, ya que futbolistas fundamentales como Marcelo, Greth Bale o Pepe han sufrido lesiones que los han apartado de duelos cruciales.

Sin embargo, el director técnico francés entiende que el mal rendimiento del equipo no recae en un problema físico, sino que es una cuestión meramente de actitud: “En un balón, dividido hay que meter la pierna, hay que ganar los duelos. Nosotros perdemos muchos duelos. Veo al equipo mejorando físicamente y vamos a mejorar todavía. Sí, es un problema de actitud”.

Además, Zidane expuso su mirada sobre el colombiano James Rodríguez, quien ha mermado en su juego y ha perdido terreno en el primer equipo: “He hablado con James, pero no es una cuestión de hablar. Está entrenando bien, pero si no salen las cosas, es así. No hay que culpar a nadie. Él debe seguir trabajando”, declaró el ex entrenador del Castilla, equipo filial del Real Madrid.