Zayn Malik deja el grupo One Direction

El cantante britÃ¡nico Zayn Malik decidiÃ³ dejar la agrupaciÃ³n One Direction segÃºn un comunicado emitido por los representantes de la banda.

“He decidido ser una persona nomal de 22 aÃ±os”, declarÃ³ Malik en el escrito.

El britanico forma parte de la agrupaciÃ³n desde su creaciÃ³n en 2010.

Lea el comunicado oficial:

DespuÃ©s de cinco aÃ±os increÃ­bles Zayn Malik ha decidido dejar One Direction. Niall, Harry, Liam y Louis continuarÃ¡n y esperamos los prÃ³ximos conciertos de su gira mundial y la grabaciÃ³n de su quinto Ã¡lbum, que se publicarÃ¡ a finales de este aÃ±o.

Zayn: Mi vida con One Direction ha sido mÃ¡s de lo que jamÃ¡s podrÃ­a haber imaginado. Pero, despuÃ©s de cinco aÃ±os, siento que ahora es el momento adecuado para dejar la banda. Me gustarÃ­a pedir disculpas a los fans… si he decepcionar a alguien, pero tengo que hacer lo que se siente bien en mi corazÃ³n. Me voy porque quiero ser una persona normal de 22 aÃ±os de edad, quien es capaz de relajarse y tener un momento de intimidad fuera de la atenciÃ³n. SÃ© que tengo cuatro amigos de por vida en Louis, Liam, Harry y Niall. SÃ© que seguirÃ¡n siendo la mejor banda del mundo.

One Direction decimos: Estamos realmente tristes de ver a Zayn irse. Respetamos su decisiÃ³n y le enviamos nuestro amor para el futuro. En los Ãºltimos cinco aÃ±os han sido mÃ¡s que increÃ­bles, hemos pasado por muchas cosas juntos, por lo que siempre vamos a ser amigos. Los cuatro de nosotros ahora va a continuar. Estamos mirando adelante a la grabaciÃ³n del nuevo Ã¡lbum y ver a todos los fans en la siguiente etapa de la gira mundial.EFE