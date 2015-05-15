Yrmana Almarza: Me lo dijo un pajarito

No fue mi culpa… me ausentÃ© estas semanas porque me robaron. Tal y como lo adelantÃ³ mi colega Darwin ChÃ¡vez, un buitre de esos bien rastreros me sorprendiÃ³ en mi confianza y luego de golpearme, me arrebatÃ³ mi celular. Estoy segura que ustedes comprenden que, gracias a la situaciÃ³n de felicidad que atravesamos en el paÃs, las cosas materiales que perdemos son imposibles de recuperar, es decir, para mÃ es imposible comprar un telÃ©fono nuevo ya que el que me robaron, actualmente cuesta 75 mil bolÃvares y esta cantidad, no la tiene disponible cualquiera y menos para comprar un telÃ©fono, asÃ que bueno, gracias a que mis pÃ¡jaros son las aves mÃ¡s fieles que surcan los aires, hoy estoy de regreso con estos comentarios, pues ellos, han volado hasta el jardÃn, hasta mi casa, hasta mi trabajo y me han contado estas historias. AquÃ va la primera.
Felicitaciones Gobernador… Me informan los pÃ¡jaros de la residencia oficial que el Gobernador del Zulia, a causa de una presiÃ³n “superior” estÃ¡ haciendo limpieza en su gabinete Â¡Enhorabuena! Esto es lo que todos los que creemos en Ã©l aÃºn esperamos desde hace aÃ±os, es decir, desde que asumiÃ³ la GobernaciÃ³n. Deseo Ã©xito al Primer Mandatario con sus nuevos gerentes. Sobre esto tengo algunos detalles que estoy terminando de confirmar para compartirlos con ustedes la semana que viene, es decir, las razones por las que cambiaron a Salvador GonzÃ¡lez de Finanzas, a Jairo RamÃrez de Seguridad Ciudadana y los cambios que estÃ¡n por venir, pues esto es apenas un abreboca. Yo siempre les he dicho que el Gobernador es un hombre de cuidado, el hace las cosas cuando nadie se las espera. EscorpiÃ³n al fin. Ã‰xitos en esta nueva etapa de la gestiÃ³n.
Eveling, la Ãºnica que da… me informan de manera directa los pÃ¡jaros del Oeste, especÃficamente del kilÃ³metro 18 de la vÃa a la ConcepciÃ³n, que “son muchos los chavistas que estÃ¡n recibiendo la ayuda de la Alcaldesa”. El comentario me llama la atenciÃ³n asÃ que pido la explicaciÃ³n. “Mira pÃ¡jara, resulta que hay un coÃ±azo de choferes chavistas que recibieron rueda seguro de la AlcaldÃa y estÃ¡n mÃ¡s contentos que chofer con carro nuevo”. Supe de una entrega ayudas econÃ³micas de este programa que hizo la AlcaldÃa de Maracaibo la semana pasada. Los pÃ¡jaros son mÃ¡s especÃficos. “La mayorÃa de los beneficiados son choferes de la FederaciÃ³n Bolivariana de Transporte, los chavistas pues”. Me quedo con la boca abierta cuando me cuentan que una dirigente de la lÃnea Villa Baralt, de nombre Luz Marina, recibiÃ³ un aporte de estos. “Â¿Te acuerdas de Luz Marina? Ella recibiÃ³ un rueda seguro y tÃº sabes cuÃ¡nto ella odia a la Alcaldesa y habla pestes de ella y le echa mierda sin asco y sin miedo”. Esto es cierto. Yo vivÃ en Villa Baralt, esto lo saben todos quienes me conocen y yo jamÃ¡s lo niego. Ella siempre hablÃ³ mal de los Rosales, pero yo les digo a los pÃ¡jaros del oeste que esto es bueno, que los chavistas que no consiguen ni agua con su gente, encuentren la ayuda de Eveling que al igual que Manuel, siempre beneficiÃ³ y ayudÃ³ a todo el mundo por igual sin importar el color o la ideologÃa polÃtica. Los pÃ¡jaros del oeste, me confirmar algo que si es bien grave.
Se robaron los reales… de los transportistas de la FederaciÃ³n Bolivariana de Transporte y seÃ±alan a Nelson Canquiz de esto. AsÃ como lo estÃ¡n leyendo. Los pÃ¡jaros del K8 de la vÃa a la ConcepciÃ³n, me aseguran que la GobernaciÃ³n iba a hacer unos aportes econÃ³micos a los choferes y que de estos estaban encargados Canquiz y Gladys SuÃ¡rez, la presidenta de la FederaciÃ³n Bolivariana de Transporte, “pero los reales nunca llegaron pÃ¡jara, se los robaron. Gladys dijo en una reuniÃ³n con los directivos de las lÃneas que ella no tenÃa nada que ver con eso, que quien estaba a cargo era Canquiz” Â¡Ven! uno se queda sin palabras cuando escucha estas cosas porque en realidad no hay manera de confirmarlas, sin embargo, las aves del oeste me aseguran que ahora SuÃ¡rez “estÃ¡ comiendo del lado azul porque los rojos la echaron a un lado”. Que chÃ©vere es ver y saber que los chavistas, maduristas, los diferentes pÃ¡jaros del proceso revolucionario terminan metiendo el pico en el plato azul y comiendo de lo que los opositores les dan. Creo que las cosas poco a poco volverÃ¡n a la normalidad.
La fecha… como lo escribiÃ³ mi colega Darwin ChÃ¡vez, a quien le agradezco me haya hospedado el dato en su columna, los pÃ¡jaros capitalinos me anunciaron que las elecciones parlamentarias serÃ¡n el primer domingo de diciembre. Sobre esto, debo decir que los factores de oposiciÃ³n mÃ¡s altos en la capital, se reunieron con encuestologos y otros analistas polÃticos para evaluar sus posibilidades y encontrÃ© de esta reuniÃ³n dos datos que comparto con ustedes. El primero, la popularidad de Maduro esta 14 por ciento y la estrategia del gobierno es jugar a la abstenciÃ³n. Sobre estas premisas, el triunfo opositor Â es mÃ¡s tangible. Pero no nos apresuremos. Esperemos.
Candidatos rojos… Luego de escribir, hace 15 dÃas la pugna entre los candidatos rojos durante las elecciones de postulados a candidatos del PSUV, esa elecciÃ³n que hicieron los cabezas de las diferentes UBCH, recibo dos aves rojas en mi casa que me dicen lo siguiente. “En San Francisco se impuso Omar pero en Caracas, en la reuniÃ³n del partido se impuso Pancho y se logrÃ³ que su candidata, Juneira MavÃ¡res entrara. Ella se va a medir como el resto por la candidatura final”. Esto es bueno, esto muestra que aÃºn Pancho sabe jugar ajedrez. Sobre el caso que comentÃ© de Henry RamÃrez, me hacen saber que en la jurisdicciÃ³n por la que fue escogido, “es un ganador seguro, mire licenciada, allÃ no va a ganar nadie distinto a Ã©l porque nosotros, que somos la base, hicimos nuestra propia encuesta y frente a otros candidatos, Henry tiene una ventaja de 46 por ciento, lo que pasa es que los opositores piensan que nuestros territorios ellos pueden voltear la tortilla, como si las elecciones se ganaran hoy dÃa con palabras bonitas. Las elecciones se siguen ganando con votos y esos votos en el oeste, son de Henry RamÃrez porque Ã©l, es el Ãºnico que estÃ¡ allÃ, con nosotros, en las buenas y en la malas”. Santa palabra de los pÃ¡jaros rojos, que cuando me hablan, no mienten.
Al cierre… llegan pÃ¡jaros desesperados de la Residencia Oficial a contarme donde estÃ¡ Salvador GonzÃ¡lez, pues mi colega Darwin ChÃ¡vez, escribe en su columna que el hombre estÃ¡ desaparecido. “El estÃ¡ en Cumana. No ha asumido el puesto en la DirecciÃ³n de Desarrollo EconÃ³mico porque antes de irse amenazÃ³ con irse del Gobierno Regional porque Ã©l no iba a recibir ningÃºn premio de consolaciÃ³n”. Aprovecho a los presurosos y les pregunto cÃ³mo le estÃ¡ yendo al amigo YÃ©pez Castro en la secretaria de seguridad y me sueltan un dato buenÃsimo: “AllÃ tiembla pero la candela estÃ¡ en el 171, con su llegada quedaron al descubierto las marramucias y corruptelas de Ingrid Dugarte, al punto que esta semana le botaron a su jefa de Recursos Humanos. Chao”. Los pÃ¡jaros me dejaron picada pero esos regresan la prÃ³xima semana y me contaran mÃ¡s. Bueno amigos, Dios y MarÃa ChiquinquirÃ¡, permitan que nos leamos la prÃ³xima semana. Mi abrazo a todos.
Yrmana Almarza|@Yrmana
ME LO DIJO UN PAJARITO Â¿QuiÃ©n se robÃ³ el dinero de los transportistas? Por Yrmana Almarza @Yrmana en @VerdadesRumores!!! http://wp.me/p3krQn-3NC
