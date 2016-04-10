Yrmana Almarza: ¡Juntos triunfamos!

La fuerza social… Cada día vivimos peor. Está de más decir que el dinero no alcanza para nada, que no se puede ni medio comer, que no se puede ni medio vivir, que el Gobierno no hace nada por mejorar la situación, lo único que hace es amarrarse al poder a como dé lugar, que todo lo que hace la Asamblea Nacional el Gobierno lo echa pa’tras, por lo que considero, muy a título personal, que nos llegó el momento de demostrar la casta ciudadana. En cualquier otro país del mundo este Gobierno ya estuviera fuera. En cualquier país del mundo las plazas estuvieran atiborradas de indignados que sin miedo, dejarían sus hogares por exigir en la calle de forma pacífica soluciones inmediatas. Yo grito fuerte y claro, el país necesita un nuevo presidente, un nuevo gabinete, una nueva manera de gobierno. En cualquier país del mundo esto también se estuviera gritando, pero aquí no, aquí sólo se está murmurando. En la bodega, en la panadería, en los pocos supermercados que se niegan a cerrar, en los buses, en las fruterías, en todos lados, se escucha a gente quejándose y diciendo que “esta gente de la Asamblea no hacen nada”. Se preguntan qué va a pasar y quién nos sacará de esto pero no se preguntan qué puedo hacer yo. Como ciudadanos, ciertamente estamos en una cruzada dura. Antes de protestar, debo por lo menos asegurar plátanos y queso para la casa piensa la madre o padre de familia. Antes que protestar, debo buscar como sea pañales, leche y medicinas piensa otro importante grupo. Antes de protestar, tengo que buscar jabón y desodorante y pasta dental y papel sanitario pero yo pregunto… ¿qué va a hacer cuando ya no haya nada? ¿Iremos hediondos a protestar, sucios a protestar? No. Es ahora, es ya, que nosotros como ciudadanos, como sociedad civil tenemos que trabajar para recordar lo fuerte que es la protesta social, el reclamo social, la demanda social. Todos los mecanismos para salir de esta pesadilla son buenos y el que se active primero por ese debemos meternos y trabajar organizadamente pueblo y partidos políticos pero tenemos que activarnos nosotros y que los partidos coordinen, canalicen, pero la fuerza es nuestra. Un partido con su grupete recogiendo firmas canaliza un sentimiento pero eso no es suficiente. Un partido con su grupete sumando voluntades abre camino pero no llega. Un partido con su grupete censando, aglutina intenciones pero les falta pero un partido con todos nosotros detrás exigiendo de manera incansable que esto se acabe hay que tenerle cuidado. Tenemos que activarnos. Si usted no quiere verse involucrado con un partido político, permítame decirle que solo como sociedad civil tampoco va a llegar, se llega juntos, unidos, coordinados, organizados, articulados; sabiendo cada quien quien es político y quien no y con esa claridad, vamos a gritar a una sola voz y por todos lados ¡YA NO MÁS! Únase a los movimientos o grupos o iniciativas de los partidos por el cambio y dejemos de lado por un momento y por el beneficio de nuestro país que es el bienestar de todos los que aún vivimos aquí, que si son verdes, azules, rojos, amarillos. Eso no suma, eso resta y es el momento de sumar, de unificar nuestra fuerza social a la fuerza de los partidos. Juntos triunfamos amigos.

Emilio… “El único país en el mundo donde tu entras a una panadería y preguntas si hay pan es en Venezuela”, Emilio Lovera. Este chiste amargamente cierto, me recuerda que ahora se hace cola para comprar pan. Por esto es que nos tenemos que activar y organizar como ciudadanos y plegarnos a las iniciativas que los partidos sirven para le demos la fuerza a esas iniciativas y tener muy pronto el nuevo gobierno que todos estamos pidiendo entre dientes. Ya no siga hablando entre dientes en las calles, colas o esquinas, únase, intégrese y como sociedad civil exija, grite, pida su derecho a vivir mejor y a no seguir siendo gobernados por la ineficiencia y la corrupción. No tenga miedo. Busque a la familia, a los vecinos que están igual que usted y pasan por lo mismo y contágielos de ese poder que solo la sociedad tiene y verá que no está solo en ese deseo, verá que usted solo no tiene ese sueño, verá que somos millones.

Mecanismos… Los partidos políticos en el Zulia, han activado varios mecanismos para que usted se integre como sociedad civil a la petición formal de cambio, una vez que el CNE dé esa luz verde que Venezuela está esperando. Por ejemplo, Un Nuevo Tiempo bautizó al movimiento Zulianos por el cambio. Ellos son sociedad civil que trabaja de la mano con la estructura de Unt para la organización de promotores que en un 1×10 censan a todos los que se activarán para salir de esta pesadilla cuando nos indiquen la ruta de cambio. PJ anda recogiendo firmas en una suerte de censo para la activación del revocatorio y VP anda en su voluntariado y sus 100 días para el cambio. AD y Copei, no han propuesto nada. Yo me integré a Zulianos por el cambio pero si a usted le gustan los otros usted es libre de escoger pero por favor entienda que es de la mano de los partidos que vamos a lograr el objetivo, así como los partidos entendieron que es de la mano de la sociedad civil que van a lograr el cambio en el país. Hagamos esa gran alianza. El país nos necesita. Siempre nos quejamos de que los partidos políticos son sectarios y no le abren la puerta a la sociedad civil, pues bueno, ellos también se equivocan y rectifican y ya entendieron que solos no pueden, nos abrieron la puerta, no esperemos más, ¡entremos!

Presión… me escriben trabajadores de la Gobernación del Zulia que desde el jueves comenzaron a presionarlos para firmar contra la Ley de Amnistía so pena de ser despedidos. Me solidarizo con ellos. “Pájara la presión es muy fuerte, están recogiendo firmas en todas las dependencias contra la Ley de Anmistía”. Les digo que denuncien, que no se dejen y me responden que hay empleados que reaccionan y sobre ellos se ejerce más presión. “Esto es un hervidero”, aseguran quienes me contactan. Por allí el profesor Gualberto Masirubí, también mostró una planilla en la que obligan a los maestros zulianos a firmar contra la Ley. Definitivamente, este mundo está al revés.

En cualquier momento… Mis amados pájaros capitalinos llegan al jardín y me comentan que el jueves debió darse un comité de directiva en el Consejo Nacional Electoral en el cual el tema sería dar respuesta “a la brevedad” al tema del revocatorio. Las aves, me explican que entre el revocatorio, de darse, y otras elecciones como las regionales por ejemplo, deben haber al menos seis meses de diferencia, por lo que creen que el CNE “en cualquier momento se pronuncia sobre el tema”. Les digo que siento que habrá revocatorio, que la población así lo quiere y que cuidado y si todos, los partidos y la población sean capaces de unirse en esa petición dejando para mucho después de la fecha correspondiente, las elecciones regionales pues lo que priva es solventar el problema nacional. Ellos, pico cerrado asientan con la cabeza. La esperanza popular está puesta en ello. Fue la promesa de Ramos Allup, de Freddy Guevara y la de otros personajes de la política local zuliana que más adelante mencionaré, por lo que no cumplir con esa promesa los llevará a cambiarse el nombre, a llamarse “Los Avestruces” porque tendrán que esconder la cabeza no sólo de la población que les reprochará sino de sus mismos compañeros de lucha, ya que tales afirmaciones de no cumplirse, enterrarán a muchos partidos de oposición ante los electores que desesperanzados, verán sus ilusiones engañadas, verán las promesas no cumplidas. Pero me imagino que ellos al igual que los oficialistas que tienen el récord de promesas incumplidas, saldrán con la misma cara de tabla de los revolucionarios en poder a hablarle al país. Las aves, me dicen que un evento sobrevenido, se evalúa en esa mesa el problema del agua. “El agua en el Guri, quizás si se acaba, veamos una renuncia motivada”. Haciendo con ellos un ejercicio de ilusión, les pregunto cuándo sería el revocatorio. “Si se pronuncian a favor, hay que recoger el 20 por ciento de las firmas de los inscritos en el Registro Electoral. Una vez recogidas se aprueba el revocatorio, lo que puede durar una semana y esa elección se puede hacer en más o menos dos o tres meses, por lo que el revocatorio podría hacerse en julio”. Sonrío con esa explicación porque al igual que muchos, sueño con ese día, sin embargo, les digo que todo hace pensar que no habrá una respuesta “a la brevedad” como ellos dicen sino que le están dando largas a la respuesta. Por fin se ríen y yo, me río con ellos. “Pero hay un problema amiga, no hay dinero”. Les digo que eso no es problema, que cuando el Ente Rector diga que hay revocatorio, hasta las mascotas donan. “Hay que esperar que el árbitro hable amiga”, y les respondo que sí, que esperaremos, que todos estamos esperando eso.

Dragado… estos pájaros antes de alzar el vuelo, se sacan de un ala la imagen que ustedes observan en este comentario. “Amiga mira cómo a punta de pala y pico solucionaron el problema del Guri”. Observo el collage de fotos y les pido que me expliquen. “Ese fue un dragado que se hizo en la zona para que entrara más afluencia de agua, pero técnicos especializados nunca lo habían hecho por allí se acumula un material de alta sedimentación, eso, era una contención de sedimentación”. ¡Dios nos ayude!

3mil… bolívares es el nuevo precio de la caja de cerveza y aunque yo no soy bebedora y por mí la pueden poner a 20 mil que yo ni para cocinar compro cerveza, estas son las noticias que barrio adentro, pueblo abajo y arriba también caen mal porque profesionales y no profesionales están acostumbrados en esta caliente región a “echarse unas cervecitas”. Los malestares populares aumentarán.

Hay que pasar la página… Escucho a un diputado de la Asamblea Nacional en una entrevista en Globovisión. No presté atención a su nombre. Estaba en la cocina mientras la tele encendida en la sala de mi casa transmitía el programa vespertino en el que el Parlamentario opositor hizo referencia a que debemos seguir la línea del Papa Francisco, la línea de la misericordia, del perdón, la línea de pasar la página para ir a la gran reconciliación nacional porque de no hacerlo así, no habrá país para nadie. Pero qué duro debe ser para la madre que perdió su hijo en una protesta, en una calle a manos del hampa o en un hospital por falta de un medicamento pedirle que se pase la página. Qué duro debe ser para los padres que ven a sus hijos, bebés recién nacidos, llorar de hambre en el rancho sin poder darles un tetero porque en este país no se consigue leche maternizada ni leche completa en polvo, pedirles que se pase la página. Cómo puede una familia trabajadora que hoy está arruinada producto de la expropiación de sus empresas o de la falta de materia prima pasar la página. Qué reto tan grande. Qué tarea más titánica nos ha puesto el Santo Padre. Perdonar y pasar la página. Perdonar a Diosdado, a Mario Silva, a Elías Jaua, a los Chávez, a Maduro, a los militares, a los colectivos… perdonar para seguir adelante sin la pesadez de las miserias que nos han montado en el lomo, en el pecho, en el espíritu; perdonar para sonreír y ver con esperanza el mañana; perdonar para sanar. El perdón, ¡qué difícil es el perdón! Por cierto… En manos del Santo Padre está la Ley de Amnistía nuestra y el Nuncio Apostólico dio a conocer que Su Santidad, está dispuesto a visitar Venezuela y que sólo espera ser invitado. Esto es muy buena señal amigos lectores. El tiempo de la libertad se acerca.

¡De dónde muchacho! Vi el acto de Lester Toledo, a quien le deseo total recuperación de su situación de salud, el pasado 31 de marzo en el Palacio de los Eventos. Como lo escribí el viernes pasado, fue un acto a todo trapo. Allí no se escatimó ni un bolívar, fue un batacazo de meeting. Un Lester que ha crecido y que sin duda, ha invertido muy bien en su imagen como producto político, hizo gala de sus mejores manejos discursivos. El acompañamiento de grandes figuras de la política venezolana, habla de la confianza que sobre él se ha depositado y la gran responsabilidad que tiene al frente. Allí hubo pantallas por doquier, tela sobre tela tricolor muy bien colocada, un orden protocolar impecable, la presentación de los guapos amigos de Caibo, un llenazo de juventud como pocos llenazos se han dado en ese palacio atraídos sin duda por Caibo pero aquí no hay que ser enemigo de Lester para preguntarse ¿de dónde sale tanto cobre? En tiempos en los que ni para comer alcanza el dinero de una familia trabajadora, ¿de dónde sale tanto real para un acto como ese? Es cierto que Lester está diciendo lo que uno quiere escuchar como venezolano cansado de esta mala situación; es cierto que Lester está trabajado por el crecimiento de VP en Zulia; es cierto que hoy es mucho más maduro políticamente que cuando comenzó y lo demostró con su aptitud, actitud y discurso; pero es que ese fue un acto que ni el Presidente Maduro montó en El Tablazo cuando vino al Complejo Petroquímico zuliano. ¡Ni Maduro! Si la vaina está tan fregada para todo el mundo, ¿por qué en VP Zulia la cosa está tan buena? Mi madre que en paz descanse, siempre me decía que tuviera cuidado de lo que brillara mucho y se viera fácil, que tuviera malicia porque esas cosas así siempre tendrían dudas razonables como por ejemplo el origen de los fondos y es verdad… uno se pregunta cómo es que estos están tan bien cuando todos están tan mal. Yo sé que en marketing, hay una máxima que reza que no importa si hablan mal de un producto, que lo que importa es que se hable del producto, pero es que en todos los espacios se está hablando mal y no del tremendo acto, no; no de la demostración de fuerza, no; se está hablando mal del derroche en medio de la necesidad. El acto fue una cachetada, una bofetada a la inteligencia que tenemos todos y lo tengo que decir, también fue el cuchillo que el mismo Lester se puso en el cuello, porque está muy bien que se le ronque duro y con todo al resto de los partidos que bastante varilla y cabilla le han echado a VP pero auto tirarse la soga al cuello no es de políticos astutos ¿De dónde le salió a Lester prometer que para el 24 de julio habrá nuevo Presidente? ¿De dónde? Yo quiero salir de esta pesadilla que vivimos mañana pero dar falsas esperanzas a un pueblo cansado, hastiado es peligroso. Yo me pregunto si alguien le dijo a Lester, lo conveniente de no salir a la calle para él luego del 25 de julio si para esa fecha no tenemos nuevo Presidente como no sólo lo prometió en el mega acto sino como lo está repitiendo en las cuñas de radio que como matraca suenan y suenan por todo Maracaibo. Dar falsas esperanzas a la población es el camino más rápido a una muerte política que un político puede tener y ojo, yo de política no sé nada. Espero que por la dinámica de la política misma Lester tenga un as bajo la manga, un salvoconducto o algo así y que se cumplan sus vaticinios y esto lo digo como cualquier hija de pueblo que lo menos que quiere es que un político me siga viendo la cara de pendeja, presentándose ante mí como la misma Petra de siempre pero con otro camisón, como si yo ya no tuviera el ojo y el olfato educado, como si yo fuera de los que se deslumbran por el simple hecho de ir a un acto espectacular.

Éxodo en UNT… Las bajas a lo interno en el partido Un Nuevo Tiempo continúan y son lamentables. Hace más o menos mes y medio el líder del Oeste de Maracaibo Gerardo Rangel se viste de naranja. Converso con una de esas mujeres clave de la zona en la cola de este jueves que hice por pañales en el Centro de 99 de la Circunvalación 2. Como ustedes saben, yo viví cuatro años en el Oeste y allí, hice grandes amigos en las parroquias Venancio Pulgar y Francisco Eugenio Bustamante. Al vernos nos abrazamos y empezamos a hablar. Entre tantas cosas, tocamos el tema de su trabajo en el partido y me empezó a contar. “Se fue Gerardo cansado de trabajar y no poder aspirar”. La amiga me cuenta que Gerardo quien fue secretario general de UNT en Venancio, fue secretario de enlace cuando el gobierno de Rosales y tuvo una impecable gestión en Mezul “cuando lo empezaron a llamar fue a plantear sus aspiraciones en el partido, con la jefa del partido y no recibió apoyo. Buscó hablar con Manuel personalmente, viajó a Caracas y todo pero no lo logró ver”. Mi amiga me dice que Gerardo “tiene ascendencia y se está llevando gente con él”. También se fue Jesús Carrillo hermano de Héctor Carrillo. “Los están llamando a todos y les están ofreciendo de todo”. En el avance de la cola bajo pepa de sol, le pregunto por Carlos Barboza. “Él y que también se va y con él se van más, hasta yo estoy pensando irme pero no te creas, hay mucha indecisión también, estamos esperanzados en que salga Manuel pero la vaina es que nos tratan muy mal chama, uno llama para que nos atiendan, para que nos den las herramientas, para coordinar y siempre nos sacan el cuerpo”. Pregunté quién les saca el cuerpo, pues aquí está la clave de la desilusión de la militancia. Me dice su nombre y me quedo fría. Con la boca abierta no puede creer que la persona responsable de atender la estructura no les atiende el teléfono y cuando lo hace dice estar muy ocupada, dando prioridad a otras cosas y de manera grosera y altiva da órdenes. Sé que ustedes estarán preguntándose por qué no doy su nombre y les respondo que no lo hago porque me muero de la vergüenza. Estos son los momentos en los que prefiero no saber nada, que no me cuenten nada pero ya estaba montada en esa mula y no me podía bajar. “No l@ queremos chama, nos trata mal, como nunca antes nos habían tratado mal”. Le digo a mi amiga por qué no se acerca al partido y hace junto a los demás miembros de la maquinaria una queja formal y me responde que la persona a quien señala del éxodo interno se hace ver intumbable. “No mija, dice que sigue la línea de Manuel. Nosotros sabemos que es mentira porque Manuel jamás nos trató así, además, está en la primera línea de “operadores clave” del partido junto a Juan Pablo Lombardi y Jamelis Ríos. Nosotros estamos esperando que con el favor de Dios salga pronto Manuel porque la dirigencia vieja ha sido desplazada. Con él afuera las cosas van a cambiar chama”. Sale el vigilante y anuncia que se acabaron los pañales. Ahora la decepcionada soy yo. Me despido de mi amiga y me voy a casa con las tablas en la cabeza y pensando que de verdad, hace falta que regrese Manuel.

En AD… Los aspirantes a candidatos a la gobernación por la tolda blanca siguen en lo suyo. Juan Carlos, Hernán y El Toto, se mantienen en la liga. En la banca del jardín este jueves encuentro sentado al pájaro blanco que la semana pasada me dejó un mensaje grabado en el tronco del árbol. “Hola pájara, me imagino que el canto blanco le debió doler a alguien”. Le digo que no sé de lo que me habla y el muy cínico me responde “pero yo sí sé que eso debió doler en alguna parte”. Le pregunto si vino a fanfarronear o a cantar y bien plantado abre su pico y me dice: “Juan Carlos es el que está más lejos de llegar. La pelea será al final entre Toto y Hernán”. Entonces le digo que sí habrá internas y me responde que no. “No, en AD no habrá internas y te acordarás de mí, el candidato saldrá por mayoría, quien tenga la mayoría será candidato”. También hay un factor que juega en esta carrera: las relaciones. “Alemán tiene su peso en la política nacional”. Le digo al pájaro blanco que Toto se está reuniendo con la estructura y está haciendo acuerdos, compromisos a favor de su legítima aspiración y con su chocancia particular me responde que “eso no tiene validez cuando los acuerdos vienen de arriba”. El ajedrez político en AD Zulia se sigue moviendo y aunque la agenda es lo nacional, en el partido blanco no dejan de tener entre los puntos de atención lo regional. Despido a este pájaro para atender a un nuevo que llega al jardín.

En Colón… Me dicen que “la cosa se pone ruda” por la “preparación de Ender Manuel Rosales”. Al parecer, “Freddy Paz no está dando los resultados” esperados y de allí que un hijo del líder zuliano pueda levantar la esperanza y la pasión de los colonenses hoy gobernados por los oficialistas desde la Alcaldía, es decir, en la tierra de Manuel un rosales levantará la moral opositora. Este canto peculiar que llega de pájaro desconocido lo consulto con un pájaro picón amigo de muy alto vuelo en la zona y esto me responde: “Hay aspirantes de todos los partidos pero eso es de pasillo, en concreto no hay nada”.

Rezan por Manuel… “Se está acabando los velones y no es por los apagones sino por la cantidad de políticos que están rezándole a todos los santos pa’que no suelten a Manuel”. ¡Allí se los dejo pues! Esto me lo dijo textual uno de los pájaros más sabios del ajedrez político zuliano. “Todos los precandidatos a la Gobernación le están pidiendo a Dios que no salga”. ¡Sin comentarios!

Y en PJ… A mis buenos amigos de Primero Justicia les digo que en el mundo político zuliano los están viendo como divisionistas más que como unificadores. Yo espero que por esto no me agarren mala voluntad ni me miren torcidos porque de ser así, tendrá que hacer cola. Yo sé que a los pájaros de mal agüero no los quiere nadie ni que cante como un canario, pero esta es la más pura verdad. Aunque para mí la unidad no es mala, el mundo político tiene otros ojos.

Agradecida… quiero agradecer a la lectora Eleana Graciela, quien en las redes aparece como @eleana_g por su constante apoyo a este espacio de libre opinión. Gracias por leerme y por multiplicar la lectura de esta columna.

Al cierre… Me hablan de una mujer de poder que han visto por Margarita y Valera en reuniones para sumar apoyos a su aspiración de ser candidata en el Zulia de cara a la Gobernación. “Anda por el país legitimando su liderazgo”, me dicen.

Bueno amigos, nos leemos la próxima semana.

Yrmana Almarza|@Yrmana