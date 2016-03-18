Yrmana Almarza: ¡Firma, enmienda y revocatorio! @Yrmana

Yrmana Almarza: ¡Firma, enmienda y revocatorio! @Yrmana

Este es el tercer cuento de la serie literatura consciente, pequeños relatos en lo que doy a conocer un perfil de una persona negativa que no debe ser seguida por la sociedad como modelo por sus antivalores. Debo confesarles que luego de una revisión a la técnica literaria con expertos en el área, me han recomendado hacer cursos y talleres para “mejorar la redacción”, por lo que este es el último cuento de la serie, eso sí, una vez dominada la manera y el modo, retomo esta experiencia que considero importante para sembrar conciencia en la sociedad, porque el periodismo debe y está obligado a dar más de lo que da, sobre todo en los jóvenes que se dejan deslumbrar por las marquesinas del engañoso camino fácil! Este cuento se llama “La Sabandija”.

En un charco muy grande, hermoso por arriba pero fétido por abajo, unido con un igual nadaba la sabandija. Joven y fuerte pateaba las aguas y el mal olor a su paso levantaba. Con su igual se abrían caminos a la brava y de todo se apoderaban. Donde llegaban se sabía y por donde pasaban también, la pestilencia los identificaba y al descubierto los dejaba.

Entre aciertos y desaciertos, la sabandija con su par avanzaba y en el charco todos lo odiaban, sin embargo les hablaban porque en el valle para existir todos se necesitaban. La caída de uno era la muerte del otro y por eso, a pesar de no quererlos, la sabandija y su igual eran necesarios. Un día, llegó un elefante al valle y buscó en el charco bañarse, pero la sabandija y su amigo se lo impidieron, pues en el charco de la putrefacción sólo pocos eran bien recibidos y la sabandija con su igual, lanzaron bombas al elefante para ahuyentarlo.

Lleno de rabia el gran animal, sus orejas empezó agitar, la cabeza la movía en gesto de ira. Intranquilo volvió por donde llegó y con su manada se reunió. Al contar lo que vivió a su grupo por la sabandija enfiló. Un sabio y viejo elefante apuntó que con sus trompas al absorber el agua del gran charco “esos animales” su lugar iban a perder, pero el elefante atacado advirtió a su manada sobre la pestilencia de las aguas.

Todos los elefantes marcharon al charco y lo rodearon. La sabandija con su igual sobre una hoja flotando en el charco miraban a los agresores. El resto de los animales del valle observaban cuando el viejo elefante levantó su trompa y dijo: “Hay momentos hermanos elefantes que tenemos que aspirar porquería para librarnos de ella”, y sin más gritos todos los elefantes metieron sus narices en el charco, aspiraron y aspiraron el agua sucia y mal oliente y con ella a las sabandijas y con toda la fuerza de sus pulmones los expulsaron del valle. Sabandija fue a dar muy muy lejos y su igual, más lejos todavía mientras que el resto de los animales se dieron cuenta que podían seguir existiendo en mejores condiciones sin las sabandijas. FIN.

Ahora sí, los comentarios…

Se le acabó la magia… al padrino mágico ya la varita no le funciona. Al gran padrino rojo rojito de la revolución bonita zuliana se le acabaron los trucos y su varita fue quemada por un viejo mago de esos que por viejo fue desestimado. Desde la Plaza Bolívar de Maracaibo llegan bellos pájaros al jardín y me cuentan la triste historia. “El padrino mágico está diezmado, el viejo mago se encargó de quemarle la varita sin mucho esfuerzo”. Según los pájaros de la Plaza Bolívar, los resultados electorales del 6D, dejaron al padrino sin ahijados en la Asamblea Nacional y la actual situación política regional zuliana, dejan al padrino y al mago viejo sin posibilidades para las elecciones regionales. “La caída es indetenible”, dicen los emplumados pero yo les aseguro que el padrino mágico siempre tiene un padrino más alto que le puede comprar 20 varitas de las que le quemó el viejo mago y me aseguran que eso fue en el pasado. “Ya no es así, al padrino mágico lo apoyaba un genio que anda más preocupado por cuidar su cabeza que por cuidar las varita del padrino”. Las aves me cantan que el viejo mago aunque pierda, será el gran ganador al final. “Lo fue desgastando y desgastando hasta dejarlo sin apoyos, porque el viejo mago prefiere perder antes que el padrino mágico quede con poder” ¡Ven! Aquí cabe el adagio que reza que más sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo.

Inhabilitada… La Contraloría General de la República inhabilitó a la presidenta del Instituto Municipal de Transporte Urbano de Maracaibo, Imtcuma, Jamelis Ríos, por un supuesto “mal manejo” de la cosa pública. Consulté con un experto en el área, ya que pensé que la señora Ríos sería removida de su cargo de manera inmediata, pero no, este especialista me explica que “ella puede interponer el recurso de reconsideración ante la CGR y si ratifican la decisión puede ir al Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo, impugnar el acto, solicitar la suspensión de los efectos y esperar la decisión que puede tardar años”. Mi más sincero deseo de solución favorable a la señora Ríos.

Por cierto… se coló que otro de los inhabilitados por la Contraloría General de la República era el concejal y presidente del Consejo Municipal de Maracaibo, Carlos Faría. Se rumoreó que la medida venía por su gestión en el Sedemat, pero no fue más que un rumor.

Felicitaciones… hoy es el día del comerciante. En el calendario se celebra el trabajo de estos hombres y mujeres que con su esfuerzo se dedican con tesón al intercambio de mercancía en el sector terciario de la economía. Aunque este grupo de empresarios formales está muy golpeado a causa de las condiciones país y muchos piensan que no hay nada que celebrar, brindo por todos los que siguen abriendo sus puertas para ofrecer lo que consiguen. Mi respeto, apoyo y respaldo a estos venezolanos y extranjeros que no dejan de creer, no dejan de confiar y no dejan de esperar un país mejor para ellos y para todos.

Firma, Enmienda y Revocatorio… Una vez que la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática, MUD, anuncia que se manejarán todas las alternativas para la salida del Presidente de la República, noto que el ambiente sigue frío. Este tema que así tal cual, textual, se maneja en todos los medios de comunicación nacionales e internacionales sin ningún tipo de censura gracias a Dios, por lo que desde hace días se está manejando y reforzando la agenda temática en torno a esto, la salida del Presidente Maduro, sigue sin “coger calor” y uno se pregunta por qué, por qué no se siente que la sociedad venezolana vibra con la propuesta de la MUD. Estoy sin carro y sin comida, como muchos de los venezolanos, así que llevo no menos de diez días saltando de cola en cola para medio resolver el día a día de mi casa y en este brincar sin éxito, encontré la respuesta: el método que todo el mundo está esperando es la firma para el revocatorio. Tanto en redes como en la calle es eso lo que se lee. Tres colas de Bicentenario, dos de BusMetro y una para pagar el servicio eléctrico lo confirman. En cada una al preguntar a la gente cuál creen es la vía más simple y rápida para sacar a Maduro la respuesta mayoritaria fue “firmar para solicitar el revocatorio”. Esto es lo que la gente pide y ojo, no soy encuestóloga ni nada de eso, no, lo hice para saber qué es lo que la gente quiere trabajo que deben hacer los políticos y no yo pero es que los niveles de obstinación son bien altos. En la cola de Bicentenario Sur acuden día a día más de un mil 200 personas a las 7 de la mañana; en la cola del Metro Bus del Hospital Universitario a las 5 de la tarde uno pierde el número de personas y en la oficina de Enelven del Kilómetro 4 ya usted se imaginará. Viejos, jóvenes, profesionales, no profesionales, allí hay de todo y usted lo único que debe hacer es preguntar en voz alta cómo hacemos para salir de Maduro y las respuestas salen solas. Descubrí que la mayoría no quiere marchar, no quiere pelear en la calle, no quiere que se lance una piedra más, quieren firmar porque sabe que su firma tiene más fuerza y si no me creen pongan una mesa y digan sin gritar ni alzar la voz: “firme aquí para sacar a Maduro de la Presidencia”. Háganlo y verán no que yo tengo razón, no, verán que habrá que arrancar las hojas de las matas porque planillas es lo que harán falta y bolígrafos con tinta. Los amigos de Primero Justicia andan por el país recogiendo firmas de intención y yo no voy a entrar en la diatriba de si son válidas o no, ellos están tan seguros de que recoger firmas para el revocatorio es el camino que aseguran que con los niveles de descontento social que hay, los cuatro millones de firmas que se necesitan para activar el revocatorio los logran en medio día en una recolección nacional. Ciertamente aquí hay que ver los lapsos constitucionales porque la idea del revocatorio no es dejar a Aristóbulo gobernando hasta finalizar el periodo de la Administración Maduro, sino renovar al Poder Ejecutivo para que retorne la confianza al país y haya nuevos actores con los que podamos ver caminos hacia una verdadera mejoría.

Por cierto… este jueves a medio día veo a través de la cuenta Instagram del comediante Luís Chataing, que la MUD ha solicitado dos veces, el 9 marzo y el 15 de marzo pasado lo ratificó, el formato de recolección de firmas para revocar el mandato del Presidente Maduro. La respuesta del ente electoral ha sido nula. No ha respondido. Estas son las cosas que uno dice, se deberían dar a conocer de manera masiva, porque la confianza dada a la MUD y a los diputados de la alternativa democrática el 6D, debe ser reforzada con mensajes de las acciones que certifiquen que se están dando los pasos que la población espera que se den.

El 199… Cuántas molestias ha causado en la población sureña el decreto 199 que el Alcalde Prieto puso en marcha de inmediato y en el que orienta los productos de primera necesidad y susceptibles a que se produzcan colas para comprarlos hacia la Alcaldía sureña y de allí a los Consejos Comunales para su venta directa en las comunidades. La decisión que a todas luces no soluciona el problema de abastecimiento ni de escasez porque en el país lo que hay es que aumentar la producción, establecer condiciones favorables para producir y aumentar la oferta con ajuste de precios para ir equilibrando la demanda, ha traído muchos problemas, sobre todo al Burgomaestre según lo que leo en la prensa regional. Buscando algo de alimentos para mi hogar en la principal de Sierra Maestra y en el Kilómetro 4, me encuentro con personas de diferentes clases sociales que habitan en San Francisco y expresan su molestia por la situación. Consideran que los Consejos Comunales no son la instancia idónea para la venta de alimentos regulados y que esto fomentará el amiguismo, el círculo vicioso de la corrupción y temen que sólo vendan alimentos a quienes respalden a la revolución. Unas jóvenes madres del barrio Negro Felipe, me explican que acudir al Consejo Comunal para la compra, obliga a manejar efectivo pues en las casas comunales no hay punto de venta para el pago de los bienes a través del cesta ticket, débito o crédito, además que se deben pagar los combos que estos preparan al precio que ellos sugieren y en esto tienen razón. Esta situación, que no sólo ha traído cola en la Gobernación del Zulia por lo inconveniente, se suma a un nuevo golpe que recibe el ciudadano san franciscano desde el pasado 14 de marzo y se trata del aumento del pasaje. El transporte público en el sur quedó en 40 bolívares corto y 80 intermedio en algunas rutas que manejan el intermedio y en 100 bolívares desde el cuatro hasta el centro. Es importante saber que en San Francisco cuando no se tiene carro se debe tomar transporte público para casi 80 por ciento de las diligencias dentro del mismo Municipio. Pero acá en el sur el transporte público es más voluntarioso que en Maracaibo y por eso es que las rutas de transporte tipo Vans, cobran hasta 150 bolívares para el centro desde el 4, por lo que mínimo un sureño necesitan unos 500 bolívares diarios para trabajar o estudiar si deben salir del Municipio. “El malestar en San Francisco crece”, aseguran unas amigas de cola en el Sector San Felipe.

Posible abanderado… Los pájaros del sur me hablan de preparativos  que hacen al amigo Eduardo Labrador para que sea el abanderado por el PSUV a la Alcaldía de San Francisco en 2017. Labrador, un hombre de izquierda con un método de acción distinto al de Prieto, podría ser un muy buen candidato para la revolución en el Sur. Hay que trabajarlo sin duda, pero de que es un hombre con quien se puede hablar y dialogar con respeto. Por allí lo vi en medios repiqueteando por la recolección de basura en Maracaibo contra la Alcaldesa Trejo de Rosales.

MLDP

Ecocidio en Rosario de Perijá… Daniel Rincón, representante de Un Nuevo Tiempo en Rosario de Perijá, me escribe para denunciar una situación lamentable. “El Parque Jesús Enrique Lossada, llamado “Paseo de la Juventud”, está en decadencia, en el abandono, en el olvido por un gobierno local ineficiente que no ha hecho otra cosa que solo derrochar y malgastar el dinero del pueblo rosarense en cosas innecesarias”. Esta situación me explica Daniel, es “un claro ejemplo de cómo la falta de gestión, la falta de interés ha destruido el parque que se encuentra como un desierto. Este era un parque que permitía a los habitantes del Municipio pasar tardes agradables, paseos de fines de semana en familia, con amigos y compañeros; este parque permitía disfrutar de una hermosa laguna, de mesas, de una fauna con diferentes tipos de aves, una diversidad de árboles y flores, ya no hay nada de eso amiga Yrmana”. Cuánta tristeza siento por el pueblo rosarense al escuchar de Daniel esta tragedia ambiental. “Éramos un Municipio visitado por turistas que aprovechaban sus visitas para llegar a tan hermoso lugar, hoy en día todo eso se perdió amiga, la laguna está seca por falta de mantenimiento constante, no hay seguridad, se han robado las bombas, el alumbrado, los techos, han muerto los animales, las aves, los gansos, todo ha muerto en el parque”. El lugar es un cementerio. Daniel señala que los baños del área de atención al visitante están en suelo, inservibles, totalmente fuera de servicio, en total abandono. “El alcalde del Municipio en 7 años de gestión no tenido interés en solventar esta situación. Los rosarenses vemos con mucho dolor la desidia en la que se encuentra lo que fue nuestro hermoso parque, aquí jugábamos cuando fuimos niños, jóvenes y hoy nuestros hijos no pueden jugar allí, nosotros no podemos disfrutar allí nada”. Esta denuncia debe llegar a las instancias correspondientes. El Instituto del Ambiente Regional debe tomar cartas en el asunto. Existen leyes nacionales e internacionales que obligan a los gobernantes a proteger el medio ambiente y exigen de ellos su resguardo; no hacerlo es causal de sanciones legales y judiciales. Rincón encabeza la lucha por la recuperación de este espacio en el que se ha cometido ecocidio, tal y como se observa en la imagen que demuestra que la laguna se secó y el parque se perdió.

Para rebajar… cerrar el pico y caminar son los pasos más efectivos. Un importante político regional se somete a un procedimiento quirúrgico para bajar de peso. Siempre recomiendo a quienes buscan verse bien esos dos pasos, cierre el pico amigo político, porque almorzar o cenar recurrentemente en restaurantes donde venden comida mexicana no es saludable y camine, porque el ejercicio es fundamental para adelgazar. Use camionetas para la movilización amigo, pero también camine, camine.

Por cierto… me piden que pregunte de dónde salieron los recursos para la cirugía gástrica que se hizo un alcalde bolivariano de las alcaldías más pobres del Zulia. “Pájara, ¿de dónde sacaría Ildebrando para hacerse el bypass gástrico si la Alcaldía está pelada y allí no hay real para nada?”. Pregunté si era cierto, lo de la operación y un pájaro mojanero que vuela a la Isla, me dijo que sí, que el Alcalde ha rebajado unos cuantos kilos. Pregunta hecha.

Encuesta… Recibo los números de una encuesta encomendada desde el Zulia por el PSUV a la empresa IVAD, en la que se miden las fuerzas de los partidos en la región y sus figuras y el partido Un Nuevo Tiempo la encabeza con un 25%. El estudio, traído a mi puerta por una lechuza mensajera, deja ver que el partido oficial PSUV, tiene 18%. Estos 8 puntos arriba de UNT, pone en aprietos cualquier aspiración roja en el Zulia. La Lechuza me dice que el PSUV “venía de 28% y después del 6D, descendió a 18”. Si esto es cierto, esa caída de 10 puntos es estrepitosa. Partidos como Primero Justicia cuentan con 3.7%; Voluntad Popular con 3.5% y Acción Democrática con igual número: 3.5%. La lechuza me asegura que en este cuadro, “Voluntad Popular sí ha crecido porque antes tenía 1.7%”. Viendo el cuadrito, observo una línea verde que le da a Copei una presencia de 1.3% en todo el estado. “Al ver la situación en Maracaibo, UNT muestra una escapada de 30%, dejando al partido de los Rosales como la primera opción en la ciudad. Después de años, UNT se convierte en el primer partido del estado por encima del PSUV y la diferencia con el segundo partido de la MUD es de más de 20 puntos”, me dice la lechuza con alas abiertas, el pico sonriente y los ojos brillantes. Señalándola con el dedo le respondo que a Arias Cárdenas se le gana el día de la elección. La Lechuza recogió sus alas y circunspecta me dijo: “El está muy mal asesorado”… Elegante la animal dio la vuelta y alzó vuelo. Su fue como llegó, con la encuesta en el pico y a mí me quedó en la mente lo que me dijo: “ Después de años, UNT se convierte en el primer partido del Estado por encima del PSUV…”.

Suspenden pleno de UNT… el pasado viernes 11 de los corrientes se esperaba la realización de un pleno regional del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo. Se contaría con la presencia de todos los dirigentes municipales y en el caso de Maracaibo, con todos los representantes parroquiales. El comité organizador del pleno comenzó a medir, a meter el termómetro de lo que serían los temas propuestos por la maquinaria y encontraron un tema desagradable, un tema polémico y con tanta fuerza que exponerlo no era conveniente en el pleno pues todo lo allí expuesto reposa en actas. Se trata de la petición de renuncia de una dirigente de UNT. Al menos 15 parroquias de Maracaibo solicitarían a la presidencia del partido la salida del directorio de una de las damas que lo integran, señalada de maltratar a la dirigencia, de falta de compenetración con los cuadros políticos, de mantener “malísimas” relaciones con los equipos y mantener una línea de imposición sin tener méritos y dividir a la dirigencia. Un pájaro de alto peso en UNT me canta que la dama es “La Chacala” de la cual hablé la semana pasada y solo así entendí, en ese justo momento, que el canto que me cantaron era de Un Nuevo Tiempo. “Ella debe estar mal, imagínate que ha puesto las cosas al extremo de que quien no esté con ella está en su contra”. Advierto a esta ave la peligrosidad de figuras como estas, que ambicionan el poder por el poder, pues son las figuras que en la primera oportunidad le sacan la silla a los jefes para sentarse ellos. “Eso lo sabemos pájara y por eso y muchas otras cosas más la van a sacar tal y como lo anunciaste”. El pájaro de alto peso me dijo que la información que puso en aviso a la dama, se filtró desde el comité y está se movió duro y logró la suspensión del pleno porque le soplaron que pedirían su cabeza”. El encuentro regional de UNT sigue sin fecha para realizarse, pero entiendo que hay molestias de algunos dirigentes, porque una reunión como esta amerita que la gente haga una agenda y deje de lado sus cosas personales y profesionales por la causa.

Por cierto… me informan que un periodista muy reconocido y muy mediático, se unirá este lunes 21 de marzo, al secretariado del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo. “Ya el lunes le dan entrada al comité político a tu colega, Yrmana. El hombre va con todo como candidato”. Pendientes de las noticias amigos, se está dando una nueva configuración política en la región.

Global TV en el ojo otra vez… Se dice que el Gobernador de Aragua, Tareck El Aissami, tiene algo que ver con la reciente compra de la cadena TVR, que los zulianos vemos a través de la señal de Global TV en la mira… Por TVR se disfruta la programación de TV Aragua en banda abierta. Resulta que un pájaro maracayero llega al jardín de los pájaros y me canta que la cadena zuliana Global TV está a la vista de los inversores que adquirieron TVR. “Les gusta el canal, la infraestructura y lo más atractivo que tiene es que al cambiar de dueño vuelve a las cableras”. Le pregunto si ya han hecho una oferta y me dice que hay un empresario con nombre de trapo, “muy amigo del dueño y por eso dice que está se está negociando su venta”. Ciertamente hay que reconocer que mantener el canal abierto ha sido una esfuerzo titánico de sus dueños, que no dudo, en las difíciles condiciones que vive el país, se les haya hecho mucho más duro sostener la televisora y aunque desconozco si la directiva de Global TV está dispuesta a vender, este pájaro maracayero me dice que su venta “se estaría negociando”. Lo que ha de ser, será y se verá.

El calendario electoral… la organización Súmate solicitó al Consejo Nacional Electoral, CNE, publicar el calendario de las elecciones regionales 2016, en las que se escogerán 23 gobernadores y 237 diputados regionales. Súmate nos recuerda que las últimas elecciones regionales del 16 de diciembre de 2012, las mismas fueron anunciadas por el CNE el 20 de septiembre de 2011, con lo cual se tomaron las previsiones con un año de antelación y estas fueron convocadas el 29 de marzo de 2012, con ocho meses y medio de antelación. La amiga Marieta Morisco, de Súmate Zulia, nos explica que “la fecha permite a los actores políticos y aspirantes prepararse en el caso que deban o tengan que someterse a unas primarias; además, el calendario exige al CNE acometer una serie de actividades pre-cronograma”. Esta convocatoria debería hacerse “por lo menos” con seis meses de anticipación y ya que estamos a nueve meses del vencimiento del periodo de los 23 gobernadores y los 237 diputados regionales, “los anuncios se deberían hacer hasta junio, ese es el deber ser”, puntualiza la amiga Marieta. Nada sería más útil que este calendario para conocer el curso de movimiento de los partidos y los aspirantes a estos cargos hacia las elecciones regionales. No me cansaré de recomendar que sigan a la gente de Súmate Zulia y a su equipo, ellos siempre tiene información útil que dar a conocer.

Roncha internacional… la que están pasando muchos de mis colegas en el exterior. Panamá, Estados Unidos, Colombia, Ecuador, son algunos de los países donde un importante grupo de venezolanos profesionales están buscando un mejor vivir, sin embargo no lo han logrado. Trabajando como esclavos, sin descanso y sin feriados, se parten el lomo por unos cuantos dólares o pesos en oficios que jamás harían aquí. Muchos, relatan el desprecio y mal trato que reciben al tocar puertas y buscar empleo y se enfrentan con la realidad de estar como ilegales. La mayoría de los casos que tocan mi corazón son los sinsabores y amarguras que viven mis colegas periodistas que deben pagar alquiler, comidas, salud, ropa, calzados, etc. Mi solidaridad con ellos, con todos que lo más difícil que viven es que quieren regresar y no ganan ni para pagarse el pasaje de regreso. Oremos por ellos, porque ellos son nuestros y son cada uno de nosotros.

Hay que renovar la política… lo dijo Maduro este miércoles. “Tenemos que hacer una renovación total de la política…”. Sin renovación, los partidos están condenados a desaparecer. La nueva generación de electores quiere una nueva generación de políticos y hasta los representantes del partido oficial saben que si no colocan a los mejores, a los más aptos, a los más cónsonos con la nueva idea del político que tiene la sociedad, quedarán en el pasado. Llegó el momento de repensar la política, de dejar el apego negativo de figuras que aferradas a la política buscan ser perpetuos. El país cambió y hasta Maduro lo sabe.

Al cierre… Destituyen al Tesorero del estado por órdenes del Gobernador del Zulia. Al jardín llegan los pájaros de la Plaza Bolívar con el canto fresco. “El Gobernador destituyó al Tesorero porque ya no soportaba sus errores. El error que colmó su paciencia fue el desastre en una presentación que debía hacer el susodicho y que no atendió los requerimientos que le hizo el Gobernador. Sus errores fueron muchos y sus padrinos ya no pudieron seguir sosteniéndolo”. Las aves cuentan que el ex funcionario era miembro de una “cofradía” que lamenta su salida. “Las Secretarias de Administración y Desarrollo Económico están de duelo por esta salida”. Arias nombró a la economista Ailsa Navas, mujer de experiencia y confianza del Gobernador. Los pájaros me piden decirle a Navas “que se cuide de la cofradía, son seres de corta estatura pero gran maldad y alta ambición”.

Bueno amigos, nos leemos la próxima semana.

Yrmana Almarza|@Yrmana

