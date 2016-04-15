Yrmana Almarza: ¡Arias se prepara!

Cambios en el gabinete… El Gobernador del Zulia va por la reelección. Francisco Javier Arias Cárdenas tomará de nuevo la bandera del PSUV y lo veremos haciendo lo que mejor sabe hacer: campaña para ganar. Un pájaro despreciable llega a mi jardín. No puedo evitar que este tipo de aves se acerquen. El alpiste que con mucho esfuerzo ofrezco a mis pájaros y el agua para beber y bañarse en la fuente lo atraen. Este pájaro, de tamaño medio y pico torcido parece un cangrejo; da brincos de medio lado y de medio lado habla. “Arias está haciendo cambios en su gabinete. Está trabajando por tener un gabinete mejor”. Le pregunto, por la importancia de la información, a quienes cambiará y me dice quienes son. “Arias cambiará a todos los que huelan a Cabezas y a Prieto”. Esto era de esperarse. Al momento de mover el ajedrez, Arias naturalmente saldría de los adversarios. “Quiere repetir y para hacerlo, tiene que procurar hacerlo bien, venderse bien”. Le digo que su gestión es nefasta y el muy desagradable me dice: “la de Eveling también y ella quiere ser Gobernadora”. ¡Odio a este pájaro! “Mirándome mal no vas a matar y por mí, la nariz se te puede poner como una cotufa. Si no quieres escuchar la verdad, vuelve a ser periodista en un periódico”. Les confieso que estuve a punto de darle un zapatazo cuando me detuvo las intenciones diciéndome: “¿Quieres saber quiénes serán los delfines de Arias en Maracaibo?” Con mi atención fija me dice dos nombres: “Henry Ramírez y Rafael Colmenares”. Este pájaro pico torcido me deja saber con este comentario dos cosas: La primera y que ya he escrito varias veces en esta columna, a Arias se le ganan las elecciones el día de la elección y lo segundo; Arias sigue apostando a sus mejores fichas para ir a la batalla porque Ramírez y Colmenares son bien aplicados en las tareas que se les encomiendan ¡Cuidado! Se los digo a todos de nuevo como lo hice en el 2012 y no fui escuchada ni por esta columna ni por las páginas de La Verdad en aquel entonces. Fui de las pocas que dijo que Arias ganaba y ganó; ahora les digo ¡Arias se prepara!

Arias, mira en la Lotería del Zulia… Señor Gobernador, siendo cierto lo que me informan en el jardín, no dudo que entre los cambios que usted está trabajando dentro de su gabinete, debe estar el cambio en la Lotería del Zulia. Justamente este fin de semana pasado, recibo en mi jardín a una lechuza mensajera de esta dependencia y su canto es sorprendente. De la Lotería del Zulia he escrito mucho en esta columna pero la lechuza me pide a gritos que le diga al Gobernador que tome acciones. “Allí lo que se vive es la desfachatez de la presidencia y la gerencia que aplican la gerencia del terror”. Las dos figuras que ocupan estos cargos, presidencia y gerencia, “son un dúo que viene trabajando juntos desde la red de mercados Bicentenario”. La lechuza me da sus nombres y los recuerdo; los recuerdo porque un ex militar, Pérez Castillo, hizo denuncias sobre ellos en el programa “En contacto” de Enrique Rodríguez Motta y en el Diario Qué Pasa. “Sobre ellos pesan acusaciones muy graves, muy serias”. Al jefe le dicen “El futbolista y con sus compinches están raspando la olla en La Lotería”. La mensajera me dice que este “jefe” también pasó por el Seniat. “Todos lo recuerdan por su psicoterror, por el desastre administrativo que dejó y por los fiestones que hacía en el Municipio Santa Rita con dineros desconocidos”. Le pregunté cómo un hombre con ese perfil tan honesto esté allí y me dice “es un verdadero enchufao, debe tener una madrina o un padrino muy poderoso porque en La Lotería opera con sus amigos como una banda pero tienen un defecto pájara, no saben lo que dicen pero sí dicen lo que saben porque no tienen ética”. Canta la lechuza que de la Lotería se han ido siete trabajadores y nueve fueron despedidos. “El Ministerio del Trabajo reenganchó a una porque fue un despido injustificado y cuando ella volvió, el futbolista empezó a decir públicamente que botaría a los empleados, que les haría la vida imposible hasta que renunciaran y se fueran, que se iban ellos o se iba él y que lo denunciaran en el Ministerio”. Le dije a la lechuza que este hombre debe tener mucho poder, porque decir que no le importa que lo denuncien en el Ministerio no es bravuconada, es la certeza que nunca le harán nada. “Ay mija, a lo que la muchacha regresó comenzaron a pedirle la renuncia, la vejaron, la humillaron, le hicieron maltrato psicológico, todos se prestaron para eso. La gerente de recursos humanos la llamaba cuatro veces al día para exigirle la renuncia, a las 8, a las 12, a las 2 y a las 4. El martes 12 lograron que firmara. No aguantó el acoso”. La lechuza me cuenta que a los despedidos y los que han renunciado no les han pagado. Señor Gobernador, el futbolista está jugando a que esta institución se vea envuelta en procesos laborales y administrativos que dañan su imagen, más ahora que va a la reelección. Averigüe Gobernador y verá con sus propios ojos, que una asistente de presupuesto es la nueva humillada.

Por cierto, Señor Gobernador… Pregunte sobre la ferretería que utiliza la Lotería para comprar insumos con sede en Cabimas. Segura estoy que se sorprenderá al saber de quién es.

Cambia la política… Da gusto ver gente nueva, fresca pateando la calle por la recuperación del país pero da más gusto todavía que los partidos den esa muestra de amplitud y permitan que personas emergentes, con talento, con vocación, con ganas, con voluntad sean quienes organicen y promuevan los cambios que desde la sociedad civil debemos dar para volver a tener la Venezuela que todos merecemos. Quiero compartir con ustedes el trabajo que está haciendo Gilberto Gudiño Millán desde la presidencia del movimiento de sociedad civil Zulianos por el Cambio. Acá, Gudiño Millán hace equipo con dos jóvenes valiosos de Un Nuevo Tiempo, Marcelo Monnot e Imérida Weir, a quienes he llamado los tres mosqueteros. Síganle la pista a este movimiento que busca que nosotros, los independientes no alineados con ningún partido, nos activemos y nos integremos a las diferentes iniciativas que se activarán para la salida constitucional y pacífica no sólo del Presidente y su equipo sino de este administración de gobierno que nos ha traído hambre y empobrecimiento social. Allí están ellos, con un equipo municipal sumando gente, activando promotores y recogiendo ese sentimiento que está en la calle por el cambio. Escúchenlos, óiganlos, párenles, son chamos sanos y están trabajando duro por lo que queremos, un mejor país. En las redes sociales sólo deben escribir “zulianos x cambio” y aparecen las cuentas para que los sigan y se unan a esta cruzada de libertad por el único país que es nuestro y que todos debemos proteger. ¡Yo ya di mi paso al frente, aquí te espero a ti!

Calamidad en Rosario de Perijá… Me entero por mi amigo Daniel Rincón que la población de Rosario de Perijá vive la más dura situación. “La gestión de Olegario Martínez es decepcionante Yrmana, su mala administración y falta de voluntad para arreglar los problemas salta a la vista”. En Rosario padecen por el agua que no llega a diario, la basura se come a la población, la inseguridad está desatada en cada rincón “y ahora se suma que el transporte estudiantil no funciona. Un estudiante puede estar hasta tres horas esperando un bus de la ruta en pleno sol, mira Yrmana, muchas personas les da lástima ver a los muchachos y les dan la cola para llevarlos a la escuela o a sus casas”. Qué tristeza me dan estos relatos. El amigo Daniel Rincón cuenta que muchos estudiantes “pierden el día de clases esperando un bus para moverse”. En la foto que él me pasa, se observan los esqueletos de buses de la ruta escolar rosarense abandonadas en las avenidas Valmore Sandoval, en la Urbanización Los Prados y en el garaje Municipal. “Esto es triste, las unidades están botadas en plena vía pública y nuestros estudiantes pasan roncha por culpa de una mala gestión municipal que no muestra interés en solucionar las rutas escolares”. Los muchachos tienen que pagar pasaje completo y eso en estos momentos de crisis económica, es un sacrificio muy grande para las familias. “Yrmana, pedimos que el Gobierno regional y nacional metan sus manos en el Municipio. Este Alcalde no soluciona”. Cuánta calamidad sufre este pobre pueblo que puso sus esperanzas en la revolución y hoy se arrepienten de haberlo hecho.

Aumenta la gasolina… se los dije. Cuando el Presidente Maduro anunció el aumento del combustible, les hice ver que él había dicho entre líneas claras y públicas que vendrían más aumentos a la gasolina y así lo ha cumplido. Esperamos entonces por el pronunciamiento del vicepresidente Istúriz, quien no sólo nos pondrá al corriente del nuevo precio sino de los nuevos precios que otros productos tendrán. El golpe de timón lleva a Venezuela hacia el capitalismo.

Hay que orar… son muchos los niños que se acuestan sin comer, los enfermos que no encuentran sus medicinas, los venezolanos que están asesinando mientras lees esto, los que mueren de mengua en los hospitales, los que están siendo víctimas del hampa en este instante, los estudiantes que no tienen pupitres, pizarrones o un salón de clases. Hay que orar porque se nos agota el agua, los alimentos, la electricidad, porque están partiendo nuestros seres amados por los aeropuertos, porque aún hay muchos corruptos en el gobierno que están robando nuestro país y durmiendo tranquilos bajo el amparo de la impunidad, hay que orar, porque estamos viviendo tiempos duros y los tiempos duros son los tiempos del final.

Ambición… llega al jardín un pájaro gordito, joven y fuerte. Sus plumas están engelatinadas porque lo que me parece un pájaro pavo. Su vuelo viene de la Plaza Bolívar. “Me da mucho orgullo venir a saludarla señora Yrmana, pero más orgulloso siento de ser un pájaro de su jardín”. El joven palomo me canta que como frecuente lector de este espacio de libre opinión “usted debe escribir que hay una mujer en la política regional que quiere usar su plataforma nacional para ser candidata a la Alcaldía de Maracaibo”. El palomito me asegura que esta dama, se reúne con otra mujer poder y se hacen ver como las damas del gobierno. “Ella habla en su círculo más cerrado de tener claro chance para ser candidata a la Alcaldía si su madrina la ayuda”. Le digo que no son tiempos de candidaturas y me responde “eso lo dicen ellos de la boca para afuera pero esta dama está jurando que será candidata”. Le digo que deseos no preñan, que para ser candidato se necesitan tantas cosas como por ejemplo, apoyo de la base, sin eso, nadie puede aspirar ni la presidencia del condominio del edificio en el que vive.

Quién será… me escriben sobre un político opositor muy joven que vive en una modesta residencia cuyo condominio supera los 20 mil bolívares mensuales. “Licenciada, al joven no lo soportan en el lugar porque en el sótano tiene camionetas a dos manos y sus escoltas son de lo más groseros con los vecinos cuando les hacen reclamos por su mal comportamiento”. Me dicen que este joven político opositor es vecino de importantes políticos revolucionarios que hablan contra el imperio y la guerra económica pero viven como oligarcas. ¿Quién será?

VP… Me escriben los amigos de Vanguardia Popular pidiéndome dos cosas, la primera: “No utilice las siglas VP para referirse a Voluntad Popular, ellos se llaman Voluntad Popular Activistas, sus siglas son VPA, nosotros somos VP”. La segunda es que le haga saber lo mismo a mi colega y amigo Darwin Chávez a falta del contacto con él.

Por cierto… desde la Asamblea Nacional me escriben para decirme que sólo en el Zulia, los amigos de Voluntad Popular Activistas tienen amplio manejo financiero. “Amiga periodista, en ningún otro estado del país los líderes de Voluntad tienen esa holgura que se muestra en el Zulia”, esto por el comentario que escribí la semana pasada sobre el acto de los naranjas en el Palacio de Eventos.

Todo a mil… volvieron los todo a mil. Acá vemos que el nuevo precio del papel tualét casi alcanza los mil bolívares. 4 rollos se ofertan en el mercado a 930 bolívares y aunque poco a poco se está viendo el producto en los anaqueles la gente se lo lleva como pan caliente.

El colmo… Vergüenza le debe dar al gobierno regional exhibir la recuperación de un centro asistencial como el Hospital Central con la presencia del alto mando de salud nacional y el mismo día de la entrega se les muere el primer paciente por una operación de rutina. Esta semana conocí la lamentable noticia del fallecimiento de una dama muy querida en el Casco Central de la Ciudad que se sometió a una cirugía básica en este Hospital el día que el Gobernador del Zulia junto al Ministro de Economía, la presidenta de Fundasalud, el Vicepresidente de la República entregaron la recuperación de la Sala de Shock, Trauma, Cuidados Intermedios y Cuidados Intensivos. Con dolor me uní al sentimiento de los deudos que no entendieron nunca cómo en un hospital en el que recién se entregaron servicios de primera, muriera esta dama…se les murió en su cara y con los equipos médicos de primera “instalado” y con todos los servicios de atención para cuidados críticos “instalados”. El colmo de los colmos.

El Revocatorio… Según el analista Gervis Medina, habrá revocatorio 255 días después que el CNE de la luz verde para este mecanismo. El también comunicólogo señala según su conocimiento que los amigos de Voluntad Popular y Primero Justicia están engañando a la población con la oferta que están haciendo. Su interesante planteamiento, el cual recomiendo leer en el portal crítica24 con el título “No habrá referendo en el 2016”, nos hace mirar hacia el referendo el próximo año. Consulto a los pájaros capitalinos del CNE luego de ver que por fin, y ahora sí, la Mesa de la Unidad hizo la solicitud formal de la planilla para la recolección de firmas para la activación del revocatorio contra el Presidente de la República y esto es lo que me responden: “Esa planilla no está hecha”. Me explican que la misma debe hacerse en papel de seguridad “y esto sólo lo hace La Casa de la Moneda”. Pregunté cuánto tiempo lleva eso y la respuesta fue “ni idea”. Reproché a estas aves que ellos están retrasando a propósito la entrega de la planilla y los increpo porque con ese retardo intencional, ellos están agravando de manera peligrosa la situación social del país. “No seas ridícula pájara, aquí todos estamos pasando roncha y eso no va a cambiar sólo porque saquen a Maduro, el que venga no la tiene fácil”. Me provoca lanzar agua a estos pájaros bocones pero me habla de la última jugada. “Las firmas deben ser validadas con las huellas y aunque hagan lo que hagan todos sabemos que Maduro está revocado, salvo la última jugada… que faltando una semana para el revocatorio, renuncie”. Me quedé pensando. A mi mente vino un dibujo recurrente, el del pájaro que cuando alza vuelo te caga… pensé en eso, pensé que el pájaro mayor se puede cagar encima de todo el mundo. “El pájaro capitalino me dice que ese escenario sería más honroso, además, te repito, no hay real, un contrato con Smartmatic no baja de 25 millones de dólares, sin contar la producción del material electoral y todo lo demás que conlleva hacer una elección”. Les digo que así cuesten los dólares que no tenemos, esta vez estamos dispuestos a pagar nosotros esa elección porque todos queremos salir de esta pesadilla tan inmerecida.

Al cierre… Converso con amigos del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo, de esos que dejan la vida por su tolda pero no se caen a pasiones. Les pregunto cómo estuvo la movilización que exigió la liberación de Manuel Rosales este jueves y me dicen: “pobre”. Me negué a creerlo, me negué a creer que el partido más grande, más fuerte y de mayor estructura haya tenido fallas en la convocatoria. “Llenamos una cuadra más o menos”. Atribuí esto a la situación del país, a la crisis que vivimos, a que la madre, el padre, la familia marabina está toda avocada a conseguir productos de primera necesidad, a medio satisfacer el día a día, a buscar a Dios primero para la casa. No es una prioridad marchar por ningún preso político. Con pesar en sus miradas, me dicen algo que me consternó: “Las cosas no están saliendo bien”. Les digo que no es Manuel, a Manuel lo aman, lo claman, lo pide la militancia y la estructura, de eso yo doy fe y ellos me tapan la boca con un “hay muchos que ruegan porque él no salga porque saben que si sale, él mismo enderezará el partido y la política en el Zulia”. Mis amigos, de quienes saben los que me leen que jamás revelaré sus nombres así que por favor no me pregunten quien me informa ni a quien me refiero; puede ser cualquiera porque en UNT hay problemas y no porque yo los escribo, ellos sienten dolor al ver que se viene a menos el poder de convocatoria de la organización en un acto como el de ayer que sólo ocupó a Maracaibo. “Quiero a mi partido Yrmana, yo quiero mi partido pero la gente se está yendo para Voluntad, para PJ y eso es evidente… En medio de las necesidades y los problemas no hay nadie hablándole a la militancia, brindándole esperanzas al contrario, la gente que se tiene que encargar de animarnos, de tratarnos bien, de atendernos está más ocupada en resolver otros asuntos que resolver nuestros asuntos que somos la vida de este partido y allí tienes los resultados, no se llenó ni una cuadra hoy -ayer-“. La militancia de UNT es un caballo de pelea, por eso son tan apetecibles pero les duele no tener una nueva figura que los inspire, que los motive, que les llene la fibra y avive el fuego de la fuerza que llevan por dentro. Ellos no quieren dinero, es más, saben que la situación está crítica a todo nivel, ellos sólo quieren que les recuerde las glorias que tienen, les reconozcan su capacidad, su inteligencia, su manera de enamorar, de conquistar el corazón. UNT se debe revisar y sé de muy buena fuente que lo está haciendo, sé que es un partido de apertura que está brindado espacios a una nueva generación pero por la marcha de ayer, deben promover a esa nueva generación con más fuerza y más urgencia, porque aunque estoy totalmente convencida que ni PJ, ni Voluntad tendrán la estructura de UNT Zulia jamás, cuando en una casa se empiezan a ver las grietas es hora de reconstruirla, de buscar a los albañiles, al maestro de obra, a los ingeniero y a los arquitectos.

Nos leemos la próxima semana.