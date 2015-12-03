YouTube quiere transmitir series y pelÃ­culas

YouTube estÃ¡ buscando derechos para transmitir pelÃ­culas y series de televisiÃ³n para su servicio de suscripciÃ³n de 9,99 dÃ³lares mensuales, en su intento por competir contra Netflix y Amazon, publicÃ³ el Wall Street Journal, citando a personas familiarizadas con el asunto.

El Journal informÃ³ que los ejecutivos de la compaÃ±Ã­a se han reunido con estudios de Hollywood y otras productoras en los Ãºltimos meses para considerar lanzamientos y negociar licencias para nuevos contenidos. (on.wsj.com/1l9EMPk)

YouTube, propiedad de Alphabet Inc, estÃ¡ ansioso por asegurarse esos derechos y se estÃ¡ concentrando en nuevo material. Sin embargo, no estÃ¡ claro quÃ© series de televisiÃ³n y pelÃ­culas estÃ¡n bajo negociaciÃ³n, dijo el periÃ³dico financiero.

YouTube aÃºn estÃ¡ decidiendo cuÃ¡nto contenido licenciar, pero quiere tener un catÃ¡logo fuerte de programaciÃ³n original y licenciada a partir de 2016, publicÃ³ el periÃ³dico citando a una persona cercana al asunto.

La compaÃ±Ã­a estÃ¡ usando las relaciones existentes de Google Play con estudios de cine y otros propietarios de contenido premium en video para negociar acuerdos de transmisiÃ³n instantÃ¡nea, segÃºn el Journal.

YouTube no estaba disponible para comentar de inmediato fuera del horario regular de oficina en Estados Unidos.

