Woody Allen, ese curioso personaje de cÃ³mic

El genio de Nueva York cumpliÃ³ 80 aÃ±os de estar inconforme en el mundo.Â 

El 1 de diciembre de 1935 en un rincÃ³n del duro Bronx, naciÃ³ Allan Stewart Konigsberg, el hijo mayor de una familia judÃ­a que esperaba con todas sus fuerzas que su crÃ­a se convirtiera en un respetable mÃ©dico. Lamentablemente para sus padres, y afortunadamente para todo el mundo, Allan tomÃ³ un camino diametralmente diferente, descubriÃ³ desde muy joven su vena humorÃ­stica y, con tan sÃ³lo 16 aÃ±os,Â comenzÃ³ a escribir chistes de forma profesional bajo el seudÃ³nimo que lo catapultÃ³ a la fama: Woody Allen.

El director de cineÂ es de sobra conocido en todo el mundo, sus pelÃ­culas han sido galardonadas con todos los premios habidos y por haber, su filmografÃ­a es kilomÃ©trica y se sigue ampliando religiosamente aÃ±o con aÃ±o, sin embargo Â¿es ese motivo suficiente para dedicarle un espacio al eterno inconforme en un portal de cultura geek?

Haciendo de lado que Allen fue un villano de James Bond (el perverso y torpe Jimmy Bond en la original Casino Royale), protagonizÃ³ una cinta de ciencia ficciÃ³n distÃ³pica basada en 1984 (Sleeper), y ha sido objeto de burla en los Simpsons, es curioso observar que el iconoclasta personaje tambiÃ©n tuvo cercanÃ­a con el medio del cÃ³mic.

Woody Allen en DC Comics

merryman

Antes de ser famoso como cineasta, Woody Allen ya era reconocido por ser un gran maestro del stand-up y uno de los invitados habituales enÂ The Tonight Show. En sus presentaciones el cÃ³mico solÃ­a hacerÂ bromas referentes a su apariencia enclenque, sus intentos infructuosos por conquistar mujeres y surrealistas situaciones.Â La notoriedad del genio de las gafas de pasta le valiÃ³ ser homenajeado en 1966 por DC Comics en el personajeÂ Merryman, un habitante de la Tierra 12 obra deÂ E. Nelson Bridwell yÂ Joe Orlando, quienes nunca ocultaron que Merryman estaba basado en Allen.

Merryman contra el Hombre MontaÃ±a, una parodia de Hulk

Myron Victor, el alter ego de Merryman, era el hijo de dos supuestos superhÃ©roes de la era de oro (Patriot y Lady Liberty, parodias de Uncle SamÂ y Miss America) que no habÃ­a heredado la personalidad heroica de sus padres, ni un fÃ­sico espectacular. Ã‰l era el lÃ­der del equipo The Inferior Five (una parodia de los Cuatro FantÃ¡sticos), formado por los peores bienhechores de DC, usaba como uniforme un traje de bufÃ³n (muy similar al que posteriormente portarÃ­a Allen en Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex), y su mayor cualidad eraÂ su inteligencia. A pesar de estar entrenado en artes marciales, era fÃ­sicamente dÃ©bil, por lo que su conocimiento artemarcialista no le sirve de mucho (aun asÃ­ una vez pudo derrotar a un clon de Hulk). Su Ãºltima apariciÃ³n fueÂ enÂ Final CrisisÂ (2008), donde demostrÃ³ su valÃ­a como lÃ­der de los habitantes del limbo (a donde se van todos los personajes olvidados de DC), yÂ ayudÃ³ aÂ SupermanÂ a combatir a Mandrakk, el Monitor oscuro. Las viejas historias sesenteras de The Inferior Five se publicaron en MÃ©xico a travÃ©s de Editorial Novaro, donde protagonizaron algunos ejemplares del cÃ³micÂ Cuentos de Misterio bajo el nombre de HÃ©roes Inferiores.

Merryman a punto de ir a socorrer a Superman

Pero la fama de Woody AllenÂ no podÃ­a dejarlo fuera de participar por Ã©l mismo en una historia de DC Comics. En 1967 la editorial comenzÃ³ a publicar, dentro de su revista Showcase, las aventuras de The Maniaks, un grupo de rock ficticio que protagonizaba historias al estilo de The Archies o los Ã­dolos de la televisiÃ³n The Monkees.

showcase

En What Swings, Fiddle Strings?, una de las historias mÃ¡s recordadas de The Maniaks, Woody Allen aparece en su faceta de dramaturgo, contratando a la banda para un nuevo musical sobre la Guerra Civil estadounidense que prepara en Broadway. Lamentablemente la historieta no fue muy exitosa y significÃ³ el fin de las aventuras de The Maniaks,

Inside Woody AllenÂ 

allen-tira

El cÃ³mic mÃ¡s famoso sobreÂ Woody Allen era una tira cÃ³mica que se publicÃ³ en los principales diarios de Estados Unidos. A pesar de no estar escrita del todo por Allen,Â la tira tomaba los elementos caracterÃ­sticos de las cintas de la primera Ã©poca del actor y director, mÃ¡s cargadas al humor que a la reflexiÃ³n, pero sobre todo la base eran los espectÃ¡culos stand-up del genial humorista. El autor eraÂ Stuart Hample, un dibujante fan de Allen que acudiÃ³ desesperado un dÃ­a a intentar convencer al hipocondriaco genio de Nueva York a que le dejara usarlo como personaje en una tira cÃ³mica diaria. A Allen le gustÃ³ la idea y le proporcionÃ³ cientos de chistes de sus aÃ±os como cÃ³mico de bares, ademÃ¡s de asesorarlo en incontables ocasiones para mejorar sus ideas. En las tiras se puede encontrar la famosa angustia existencial de Allen, pero sobre todo la obsesiÃ³n por las mujeres, la muerte y el psicoanÃ¡lisis que caracterizÃ³ este periodo de la obra del autor de Take the Money and Run. Curiosamente, en Annie HallÂ se usÃ³ el estilo de la tira para la famosa secuencia animada de la pelÃ­cula.

Inside Woody Allen durÃ³ 8 aÃ±os publicÃ¡ndose sin interrupciÃ³n, de 1976 a 1984. En MÃ©xico se pudo adquirir gracias aÂ Promexa, que editÃ³ en los ochenta algunos recopilatorios de las tiras. Recientemente Tusquets publicÃ³ una enorme antologÃ­a de Inside Woody Allen bajo el nombre deÂ Ponte en lo peor.

promexa

Â¿Woody Allen en Marvel?

allen-spider

Tomando en cuenta que la mayorÃ­a de las historietas de Marvel se ambientabanÂ en Nueva York, no era raro que Allen apareciera en alguna de ellas en los setenta, momento de mayor fama masiva del ya reconocido director. AsÃ­, en una de las tiras cÃ³micas de Spider-Man que realizaban Stan Lee y John Romita para los periÃ³dicos, que en Mexico publicaban varios diariosÂ de circulaciÃ³n nacional, Allen puede verse en un antro de moda bailando junto con otras celebridades de la Ã©poca.

spider-allen

Mad

mad-allen

Ni siquiera en su momento de mayor reconocimiento, despuÃ©s de las geniales Annie Hall y Manhattan, Woody Allen pudo escapar de la mirada sarcÃ¡stica del â€œgrupo usual de idiotasâ€ de Mad. AsÃ­, en el nÃºmero 265 de la mÃ­tica publicaciÃ³n parÃ³dica, Mort Drucker dibujÃ³ Henna and her Sickos, una memorable parodia deÂ Hannah And Her Sisters, otra de las grandes cintas de Allen.

allen-mad1

Woody Allen y los cÃ³mics mexicanos

rius-allen

Varios moneros mexicanos han mencionado su fascinaciÃ³n porÂ Allen. El gran Eduardo del RÃ­o,Â â€œRiusâ€, es uno de sus seguidores, y de Ã©l disfruta especialmente sus frases cÃ©lebres, como puede apreciarse en su libro Casa de Citas,Â y sus primeras pelÃ­culas, como revela en su reciente Mis Confusiones. En el mismo sentido se pronunciaÂ Trino, quien publicÃ³ hace un aÃ±o un artÃ­culo en la revista SohoÂ donde menciona su admiraciÃ³n por la prosa del autor y, al igual que Rius, las primeras pelÃ­culas de Allen. Por otra parte, el infravalorado RubÃ©n â€œEl Monitoâ€ Armenta, dibujante y director de churros dignos de Juan Orol, parodiÃ³ al director con Woody Alien, uno de los enemigos de su personaje y alter ego El Monito.

El granÂ monero JosÃ© HernÃ¡ndezÂ ha dedicado un par de increÃ­bles ilustraciones a celebrar a Allen, por lo que deducimos que el egresado del CUEC le tiene cariÃ±o al genio de nueva York, algo que se nota no comparten los polÃ­ticos a los que dibuja habitualmente en Proceso y La Jornada.

hernandez

Uno de los homenajes menos conocidos a Allen en el medio del cÃ³mic mexicano se le debe a un conjunto de dibujantes michoacanos (Patricia Monreal, Feo, Demetrio Olivo y RenÃ© Rubio), quienesÂ en la desaparecida revista BÃºnker publicaron una versiÃ³n en cÃ³mic de un cuento de Allen. Una curiosidad digna de verse:

d0

d d1

d2.0 d2 d3 d4 d5 d6 d7 dddd9 d10

Particularmente, soy un gran fan del pequeÃ±o gran gigante de las gafas de pasta. A quien no sÃ³lo admiroÂ por su incansable talento y algunas memorables pelÃ­culas â€”ademÃ¡s de su paso por los cÃ³micsâ€”Â sino tambiÃ©n por su ingenio y su amor por la filosofÃ­a y la ciencia, queda como botÃ³n de muestra su inmortal frase:

â€œPrefiero la ciencia a la religiÃ³n. Si me dan a escoger entre Dios y el aire acondicionado, me quedo con el aire.â€

