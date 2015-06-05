Wolverine ahora serÃ¡ mujer en los cÃ³mics

Marvel sigue con sus cambios locos para atraer a nuevos lectores.
Tal como lo comentÃ¡bamos ayer, en el universo Marvel los tiempos estÃ¡n cambiando. La editorial busca darle una gran lavada de cara a sus personajes principales buscando atraer nuevos y mÃ¡s diversos pÃºblicos. Por ello ha suplantado a muchos de sus hÃ©roes con nuevos personajes que buscan mantener el legado de los originales, al mÃ¡s puro estilo de DC en los noventa.
Un nuevo pÃ³ster promocional de All-New All-Different Marvel Universe revela el mÃ¡s reciente cambio que tendrÃ¡ el Universo Marvel post Secret Wars, el cual serÃ¡ la inclusiÃ³n de un nuevo personaje femenino debajo del uniforme azul y amarillo de Wolverine, quien falleciÃ³ hace el aÃ±o pasado. La nueva Wolverine serÃ¡ X-23, una clon genÃ©tica de Logan, que apareciÃ³ por primera vez en la serie de animaciÃ³n X-Men: Evolution, y de ahÃ saltÃ³ a las historietas.
wolverines
X-23 y el viejo Logan en historias anteriores
Pero eso no es todo, debido a que el viejo Logan -literalmente- regresarÃ¡, aunque no como lo conocÃamos. Marvel no revivirÃ¡ a Wolverine, sino que mantendrÃ¡ como personaje regular al protagonista de la miniserie Old Man Logan, una historia escrita por Mark Millar en 2008, en la que vemos a un avejentado Wolverine en un mundo futurista en el que todos los superhÃ©roes estÃ¡n muertos. El viejo Logan ahora serÃ¡ parte de la nueva continuidad y tal vez sea el mentor de la nueva Wolverine.
all-new-marvel
En la imagen promocional tambiÃ©n aparecen otros hÃ©roes que tendrÃ¡n un papel relevante en el nuevo Universo Marvel, como Citizen V, The Thing, Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Hyperion, Daredevil, y los dos Wolverines. Aun falta saber cual serÃ¡ el aspecto y caracterÃstica particular del nuevo Hulk, Â¿serÃ¡ un Hulk hindÃº metrosexual? Â¿un Hulk albino ecologista? Â¿un Hulk amigo de los animales de tez amarilla? o Â¿un Hulk anorÃ©xico fanÃ¡tico de los videojuegos?
