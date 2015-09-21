William Barrientos: El juramento

William Barrientos: El juramento

VenÃ­an llegando, unos de las Urbanizaciones San Rafael, San Miguel, El Pinar, Cuatricentenaria.Â  Otros, de los Barrios Las Malvinas,Â  El Gaitero, IntegraciÃ³n Comunal y hasta de zonas rurales de la Parroquia San Isidro; en fin, de grupo en grupo, colmados de esperanzas, fueron llenando los espacios de la Cancha Deportiva, donde estaba previsto que esa tarde, bajo el estandarte y ejemplo de dirigentes como Leopoldo LÃ³pez,Â  Corina Machado, Henri FalcÃ³n, Antonio Ledesma y nuestro Manuel Rosales, asumirÃ­amos el compromiso de ir casa por casa, calle por calle y familia por familia, a conquistar el alma y los corazones de los vecinos del circuito electoral por donde soy candidato.

Van 16 aÃ±os de gobiernos administrados por dirigentes del PSUV.Â  Llegaron al poder bajo la promesa de acabar con los males de los anteriores gobiernos democrÃ¡ticos, pero han provocado la peor estafa polÃ­tica y moral, desde los tiempos en que nuestro libertador impuso el decreto a muerte contra todo funcionario pÃºblico que se atreviera a burlarse del pueblo. Ricardo Molina de Vivienda; AsdrÃºbal ChÃ¡vez, de EnergÃ­a y PetrÃ³leo; HÃ©ctor RodrÃ­guez, de EducaciÃ³n; Haiman El Troudi; de Transporte Terrestre; y Aloha NÃºÃ±ez, de Pueblos IndÃ­genas, junto a Cilia Flores y DiosdadoÂ  Cabello, son los candidatos del continuismo que pretenden engaÃ±ar de nuevo con el cuento de su lucha por los pobres.

Contra el Zulia los gobiernos del PSUV han sido despiadados. Comenzaron por paralizar la descentralizaciÃ³n, luego nos quitaron el Puente, el Puerto, los Aeropuertos y el control sobre nuestras carreteras, para despuÃ©s de 15 aÃ±os tener estos servicios pÃºblicos en estado de total abandono.Â  Por no dejar los candidatos y su Presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, en su atribulaciÃ³n por la contundente repuesta de rechazo a su gestiÃ³n por parte de los zulianos, en tono guapetÃ³n se ha atrevido a convertir nuestra regiÃ³n en un gran cuartel, imponiendo en la mitad de nuestros Municipios, Estados de ExcepciÃ³n y cerco fronterizo.

 

En el Laberinto, Municipio Lossada, vinieron y prometieron crear el Emporio Agroalimentario mÃ¡s grande de latino amÃ©rica, miles de millones de dÃ³lares invertidos, y hoy ni un pepino se cosecha en esta regiÃ³n de tradiciÃ³n agrÃ­cola y ganadera.Â  AllÃ¡ en Cuatro Esquinas, Pueblo Nuevo El Chivo y Puerto de Santa Rosa, del Municipio Francisco Javier Pulgar serÃ­an puntos estratÃ©gicos de ubicaciÃ³n de las plantas para la industrializaciÃ³n del plÃ¡tano. Invirtieron otros miles de millones de bolÃ­vares y hoy ni una conservita de maduro producen. AsÃ­ se fueron tragando y burlÃ¡ndose de la esperanza por todo el territorio zuliano.

Llegada las cuatro de la tarde dimos inicio al acto previsto en medio de aquel jolgorio, alegrÃ­a y deseos de cambio. Militantes de todos los partidos que constituyen esta gran alianza nacional, Â forjada en el Zulia y por supuesto en el Circuito 8, Â activistas comunitarios, lÃ­deres deportivos, amas de casas, estudiantes, trabajadores y jÃ³venes llenos de un gran entusiasmo, hicieron de aquella concentraciÃ³n, el mayor compromiso de fe y lucha por la libertad de Leopoldo LÃ³pez y el pronto regreso de Â nuestro lÃ­der fundamental, Manuel Rosales.

 

TambiÃ©n hicieron acto de presencia Pablo PÃ©rez, Juan Pablo Guanipa, Enrique MÃ¡rquez, Margaret Dimitru, Douglas Zabala, Lester Toledo, Eliseo FermÃ­n y Gerardo AntÃºnez, entre otros, miembros del Comando Regional de CampaÃ±a de la MUD, sirvieron de testigo excepcionales, de aquel juramento hecho por mi viejita Mery, por mi Dios, y por todo el pueblo allÃ­ presente, que como hasta ahora lo he hecho, jamÃ¡s traicionarÃ© el compromiso de seguir luchando en esa Asamblea Nacional como diputado por los intereses del estado Zulia.Â  Lo juro

