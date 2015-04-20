WhatsApp crea archivo de conversaciones

Durante las Ãºltimas semanas, la aplicaciÃ³n de WhatsApp para Android ha sido el principal foco de innovaciÃ³n de la compaÃ±Ãa liderada por Jan Koum y propiedad de Facebook.
Desde enero, la empresa ha lanzado la funcionalidad WhatsApp Web, el sistema de llamadas de audio y el rediseÃ±o para Material Design, y ahora sumarÃ¡ una nueva funciÃ³n: el respaldo de conversaciones.
SegÃºn reportÃ³ Android Police, una nueva versiÃ³n de WhatsApp para Android aparecida en el portal APK Mirror incluye la funciÃ³n para crear un archivo de las conversaciones del software en Google Drive.
Esto permite que, en caso de perder un telÃ©fono o cambiarlo por uno nuevo, se puedan recuperar los chats al configurar la aplicaciÃ³n en el nuevo equipo.
El sistema de respaldo de conversaciones no viene configurado por defecto en la aplicaciÃ³n, pero puede ser activado desde la secciÃ³n de ajustes de la aplicaciÃ³n, permitiendo que el respaldo sea hecho de forma diaria, semanal o mensual.
Vale la pena mencionar que la versiÃ³n de WhatsApp que incluye la funciÃ³n es 2.12.45, que corresponderÃa a un beta, ya que actualmente el sitio de WhatsApp, que normalmente ofrece la versiÃ³n oficial “mÃ¡s avanzada”, tiene la descarga de 2.12.44. Hasta ahora no hay indicios de una fecha de lanzamiento oficial.
WhatsApp ya ofrece un sistema de respaldo y sincronizaciÃ³n de historial en su ediciÃ³n para iPhone, funcionando con el sistema de almacenamiento online iCloud.
