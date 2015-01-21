Vuelve ZX Spectrum

Buenas noticias para los mÃ¡snostÃ¡lgicos, puesto que que Sir Clive Sinclair, el creador de la ZX Spectrum ha anunciado una campaÃ±a de crowdfunding para volver a llevar al mercado la mÃtica computadora ZX Spectrum convertida en una consola para juegos retro compatible con todos los juegos Sinclair Spectrum. La nueva computadora-consola serÃ¡ la ZX Spectrum Vega, un equipo con un nuevo micro-controlador, pero basado en los productos de Spectrum de la dÃ©cada de 1980.
En este sentido, Sinclair ha anunciado que la Spectrum Vega tendrÃ¡ un precio aproximado de unas 100 libras, unos 130 euros/dÃ³lares. Eso sÃ, vendrÃ¡ pre-cargada con mÃ¡s de 1000 juegos, y todos los fans podrÃ¡n descargar mÃ¡s juegos de internet de forma totalmente gratuita. La idea de sus creadores es que los mÃ¡s nostÃ¡lgicos puedan disfrutar en esta dÃ©cada de los mÃ¡s de 14.000 juegos desarrollados.
De momento, la vuelta de la ZX Spectrum al mercado estÃ¡ condicionada a que la campaÃ±a abierta por el propio Sir Clive en Indiegogo alcance su meta de 100.000 euros, aunque visto el nivel de fans y de nostÃ¡lgicos de una de la computadoras mÃ¡s mÃticas de los 80s, no me extraÃ±arÃa nada que alcanzase la cifra en las prÃ³ximas semanas. Eso sÃ, por mucho que el seÃ±or Clive siga teniendo parte de los derechos de la computadora, el reto ahora es convencer a los propietarios de los derechos de los juegos que permitan su uso de forma gratuita en la nueva consola, algo que ya han anunciado que puede ser complicado:
