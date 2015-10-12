Vladimir Villegas: Escenarios post 6-D

Colocar en el seis de diciembre todo el peso de las expectativasÂ con o respecto a que pueda mejorar la situaciÃ³n del paÃs puede ser sumamente arriesgado, porque se corre el riesgo de sufrir grandes decepciones.
Una cosa es la posibilidad de que se concrete el cambio polÃtico que indudablemente marcarÃa una victoria opositora en las elecciones parlamentarias, y otra creer que por arte de magia con ese resultado el paÃs va a salir de la crisis, se va a acabar la escasez, los malandros van a entregar las armas, las bandas delictivas van a desarticularse y los consumidores nos deleitaremos viendo los anaqueles repletos de cafÃ©, papel higiÃ©nico, leche, harina de maÃz precedidaÂ y otros productos semi clandestinos.
Un eventual triunfo de la oposiciÃ³n en las elecciones parlamentarias, altamente probable, segÃºn las empresas encuestadoras mÃ¡s reconocidas, pondrÃa a prueba la capacidad de la clase polÃtica, la gobernante y la que se le opone, a manejarse en un escenario inÃ©dito en los Ãºltimos quince aÃ±os. El gobierno tendrÃa que optar entre aceptar la llamada cohabitaciÃ³n o forzar la barra de la confrontaciÃ³n polÃtica, con el consabido choque de poderes que ya muchos vaticinan. La oposiciÃ³n, aÃºn gananciosa en ese escenario, podrÃa caer en la tentaciÃ³n de engolosinarse y creer que el poder estÃ a la vuelta de la esquina, subestimando la capacidad de reacciÃ³n del chavismo en un momento de ruda adversidad.
Un triunfo del chavismo tambiÃ©n puede encerrar el peligro de que se posterguen las rectificaciones econÃ³micas que hasta los economistas rojos rojitos demandan desde hace tiempo. El sectarismo, criticado por Diosdado Cabello, serÃa difÃcil de superar en medio de un cuadro de “victoria perfecta”. El triunfo y la autocrÃtica, salvo prueba en contrario, nunca o casi nunca se han llevado bien.
El aÃ±o 2016Â pinta peligroso, porque cualquier resultado electoral da para temer un empeoramiento del clima polÃtico, como ingrediente adicional del ya complicado cuadro econÃ³mico que se avizora. Sumemos a la alta inflaciÃ³n, la persistente escasez de productos de consumo masivoÂ yÂ a los bajos ingresos petroleros una radicalizaciÃ³n de las posiciones, una lucha por el poder entre fuerzas contrapuestas incapaces de alcanzar acuerdos mÃnimos para regularizar la confrontaciÃ³n e incluso encontrar espacios de entendimiento para hacer frente a las grandes dificultades que cada dia comprometen mÃ¡s el presente y el futuro de los venezolanos .
Con uno u otro resultado son muchos los peligros que nos acechan.No hay garantÃas de que unos u otros logren administrar una victoria o digerir una derrota con la grandeza que reclama la crisis en la cual estamos sumergidos. No puede verse como un recurso retÃ³rico el llamado del Papa Francisco a trabajar por el diÃ¡logo entre los venezolanos. Sin diÃ¡logo el 6 D puede ser la puerta de entrada a la profundizaciÃ³n de la crisis. Y no hay que ser adivino para saber lo que viene despuÃ©s.
Vladimir Villegas: Escenarios post 6-D
Colocar en el seis de diciembre todo el peso de las expectativasÂ con o respecto a que pueda mejorar la situaciÃ³n del paÃs puede ser sumamente arriesgado, porque se corre el riesgo de sufrir grandes decepciones.
QAfllL http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
We need someone with experience
The United States https://gist.github.com/d921e30abeeb4de208794acb5605e2b2 clearing stable buy authentic levitra commonplace unload “I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond season two if it wasn’t for video on demand, and also the Internet component of it where folks get to chat,” “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan said backstage. “It really has held us in good stand. It’s a bold new era.”
I was made redundant two months ago clomid costs uk Figures show that Public Health England (PHE)’s catch-up MMR campaign aimed at such young people, which began in April, has been reducing the number that age who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated. The recent vaccinations mean that the proportion of vaccinated young people aged 10 to 16 has risen from 93% to 94.3%, bringing the total close to the target of 95% which health officials say would bring a large degree of “herd immunity”.
We’re at university together kamagra oral jelly kaufen ohne kreditkarte Talking of limitations: one gets punch-drunk with the misprints of modern publishers, but this book is more shocking than most. “Argent” for “ardent”, “faulty” for “faculty”, and (deliciously) “scared” for “sacred”, to name but a few. Memo to the OUP: spellcheck is not a substitute for copy-editing.
Thanks for calling viagra spam beispiel During the 2009 season with the Texas Rangers, Young had been bothered by a minor hamstring strain during the end of August as the team tried to keep pace in the AL West race. Young, 32 at the time, tried to play through it. On Sept. 1, he suffered a serious strain, which caused him to miss time as Texas pushed for a playoff spot.
Could you tell me my balance, please? betamethasone cream 0.05 uk However, government monitoring should not stop organizations from using Facebook for marketing, sales leads and customer support, said Alan Lepofsky, analyst for Constellation Research. “Engaging with prospects and fans would rarely involve confidential information that anyone should be worried about the government having access to,” Lepofsky said.
Could I take your name and number, please? dhea high One in 12 mothers in a study admitted to 'stretching' diaper supply – leaving a dirty diaper on their child or cleaning and reusing a disposable diaper – because they couldn't afford new ones.
I’d like , please order original cialis “Today was a good game,” Beltran said in an interview after his winning hit and the Cards’ celebration on the diamond as their red-clad fans rejoiced in the stands. “That’s what it’s all about. We didn’t want to lose, they didn’t want to lose.”
What do you study? amoxicillin 500mg price uk Cushing inventories have plunged by nearly 17 millionbarrels over the past 13 weeks as pipelines send more crude toGulf Coast refiners, creating fears that another glut could bebuilt up in the Houston area.
When can you start? nexium advertising agency Inspired by my meeting with Barefoot Ted, I take my Vibram FiveFingers out for a run at home. I start well, lightly cruising along the pavement. But after only 15 minutes I am clutching my calf in agony and hobbling home. I did not pay heed to Ted’s most important bit of advice: take it slowly.
What company are you calling from? http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ mining many buy duloxetine hci snuff daily Carnegie’s Department of Global Ecology was established in 2002 to help build the scientific foundations for a sustainable future. The department is located on the campus of Stanford University, but is an independent research organization funded by the Carnegie Institution. Its scientists conduct basic research on a wide range of large-scale environmental issues, including climate change, ocean acidification, biological invasions, and changes in biodiversity.
UB7qml http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
RjMjf8 http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
4biVeG Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Thank you for supplying this info.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
These kinds of Search marketing boxes normally realistic, healthy and balanced as a result receive just about every customer service necessary for some product. Link Building Services
There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in features also.
some truly prime blog posts on this internet site , saved to favorites.
Really enjoyed this article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Very informative article.Really thank you! Really Great.
This article has really peaked my interest.
Wonderful put up, definitely regret not heading on the USO style dinner. Keep up the great perform!
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.
Thank you for your article post.Really thank you! Will read on…
No one can deny from the feature of this video posted at this web site, fastidious work, keep it all the time.
Major thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
very own blog and would love to learn where you got this from or exactly what
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again.
Thorn of Girl Very good information and facts could be discovered on this online blog.
Woman of Alien Perfect work you might have finished, this site is admittedly awesome with fantastic info. Time is God as way of maintaining everything from happening at once.
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
I truly appreciate this article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Very good info. Lucky me I found your blog by chance (stumbleupon). I ave book-marked it for later!
Just what I was searching for, thankyou for posting.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Wow, awesome blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Major thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Many thanks for sharing this excellent post. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it|
Im thankful for the article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
The Birch of the Shadow I think there may perhaps be a few duplicates, but an exceedingly helpful listing! I have tweeted this. Numerous thanks for sharing!
Starting with registering the domain and designing the layout.
Great blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
thanks in part. Good quality early morning!
You ave got some true insight. Why not hold some sort of contest for the readers?
Really informative article.Really thank you! Great.
This site was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Many thanks!
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! аАТаЂаI have great faith in fools аАааАТбТТ self confidence my friends call it.аАТаЂа by Edgar Allan Poe.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
There is evidently a bundle to realize about this. I assume you made certain good points in features also.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.
This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
Some truly interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was searching for .
Thorn of Girl Superb data is usually located on this web blog site.
Woman of Alien Fantastic perform you might have accomplished, this page is really amazing with amazing facts. Time is God as strategy for holding almost everything from occurring at once.
Real superb information can be found on blog.
Very good post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I really liked your post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Im thankful for the blog. Awesome.
Very good article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Great article post.Really thank you! Will read on…
in the early hours in the dawn, because i love to gain knowledge of more and more.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog. Cool.
I think this is a real great blog article. Awesome.
Really enjoyed this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few posts on this web site and I believe that your blog is real interesting and contains sets of good info.
very good submit, i definitely love this web site, carry on it
Would you be interested by exchanging links?
What i don at realize is in truth how you are not really a lot more well-favored than you
Perfect piece of work you have done, this website is really cool with great info.
Regards for this marvellous post, I am glad I discovered this web site on yahoo.
Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Very good post, thanks so much for sharing. Do you have an RSS feed I can subscribe to?
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you!
Thank you for your post. Want more.
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!
If you are free to watch humorous videos on the web then I suggest you to pay a visit this website, it consists of really thus funny not only videos but also extra information.
Wow, great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
It is actually a strain within the players, the supporters and within the management considering we arrived in.
Very Fascinating Blog! Thank You For This Weblog!
Innovative watch Book Shows Strategy To Rule The watch Market
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
tips on how to lose weight fast WALSH | ENDORA
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Really enjoyed this blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is
msn. That is an extremely neatly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info.
your host? I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Major thankies for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.
Melanie Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my site?
This particular blog is no doubt cool and diverting. I have discovered helluva interesting advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks!
There is noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good factors in features also.
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Want more.
in particular near my personal peers. Gratitudes a ton; coming from we all.
Simply wanna admit that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
There as a lot of folks that I think would
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your blog.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Great, thanks for sharing this post.Really thank you! Great.
A round of applause for your blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Some genuinely interesting information, well written and broadly user pleasant.
It as not that I want to copy your web site, but I really like the design. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it custom made?
Im obliged for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you can be a
Very interesting details you have remarked, thanks for posting. Women have been trained to speak softly and carry a lipstick. Those days are over. by Bella Abzug.
Very good blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Some really quality posts on this website , bookmarked.
Very good blog post.Really thank you! Will read on
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great. sex photos