Vladimir Villegas: Escenarios post 6-D

Colocar en el seis de diciembre todo el peso de las expectativasÂ  con o respecto a que pueda mejorar la situaciÃ³n del paÃ­s puede ser sumamente arriesgado, porque se corre el riesgo de sufrir grandes decepciones.
Una cosa es la posibilidad de que se concrete el cambio polÃ­tico que indudablemente marcarÃ­a una victoria opositora en las elecciones parlamentarias, y otra creer que por arte de magia con ese resultado el paÃ­s va a salir de la crisis, se va a acabar la escasez, los malandros van a entregar las armas, las bandas delictivas van a desarticularse y los consumidores nos deleitaremos viendo los anaqueles repletos de cafÃ©, papel higiÃ©nico, leche, harina de maÃ­z precedidaÂ  y otros productos semi clandestinos.
Un eventual triunfo de la oposiciÃ³n en las elecciones parlamentarias, altamente probable, segÃºn las empresas encuestadoras mÃ¡s reconocidas, pondrÃ­a a prueba la capacidad de la clase polÃ­tica, la gobernante y la que se le opone, a manejarse en un escenario inÃ©dito en los Ãºltimos quince aÃ±os. El gobierno tendrÃ­a que optar entre aceptar la llamada cohabitaciÃ³n o forzar la barra de la confrontaciÃ³n polÃ­tica, con el consabido choque de poderes que ya muchos vaticinan. La oposiciÃ³n, aÃºn gananciosa en ese escenario, podrÃ­a caer en la tentaciÃ³n de engolosinarse y creer que el poder estÃ  a la vuelta de la esquina, subestimando la capacidad de reacciÃ³n del chavismo en un momento de ruda adversidad.
Un triunfo del chavismo tambiÃ©n puede encerrar el peligro de que se posterguen las rectificaciones econÃ³micas que hasta los economistas rojos rojitos demandan desde hace tiempo. El sectarismo, criticado por Diosdado Cabello, serÃ­a difÃ­cil de superar en medio de un cuadro de “victoria perfecta”. El triunfo y la autocrÃ­tica, salvo prueba en contrario, nunca o casi nunca se han llevado bien.
El aÃ±o 2016Â  pinta peligroso, porque cualquier resultado electoral da para temer un empeoramiento del clima polÃ­tico, como ingrediente adicional del ya complicado cuadro econÃ³mico que se avizora. Sumemos a la alta inflaciÃ³n, la persistente escasez de productos de consumo masivoÂ  yÂ  a los bajos ingresos petroleros una radicalizaciÃ³n de las posiciones, una lucha por el poder entre fuerzas contrapuestas incapaces de alcanzar acuerdos mÃ­nimos para regularizar la confrontaciÃ³n e incluso encontrar espacios de entendimiento para hacer frente a las grandes dificultades que cada dia comprometen mÃ¡s el presente y el futuro de los venezolanos .
Con uno u otro resultado son muchos los peligros que nos acechan.No hay garantÃ­as de que unos u otros logren administrar una victoria o digerir una derrota con la grandeza que reclama la crisis en la cual estamos sumergidos. No puede verse como un recurso retÃ³rico el llamado del Papa Francisco a trabajar por el diÃ¡logo entre los venezolanos. Sin diÃ¡logo el 6 D puede ser la puerta de entrada a la profundizaciÃ³n de la crisis. Y no hay que ser adivino para saber lo que viene despuÃ©s.

