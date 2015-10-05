Vladimir Villegas: El retorno de Rosales

La DirecciÃ³n Nacional del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo le pidiÃ³ en dÃ­as recientes a Manuel Rosales, su mÃ¡ximo lÃ­der, que regrese al paÃ­s para ponerse al frente de la organizaciÃ³n y reforzar la campaÃ±a de cara al 6 de diciembre. Â¿El hombre vendrÃ¡, sabiendo lo que muy probablemente le espera?

No es la primera vez, y quien sabe si tampoco la Ãºltima que se anuncia el retorno de Rosales, ex candidato presidencial de la oposiciÃ³n, ex gobernador del Estado Zulia y ex alcalde de Maracaibo. Su esposa Evelyn, actual alcaldesa de la capital zuliana, ha expresado sus temores por lo que pueda pasarle a Rosales si, como se espera, es detenido en caso de volver a Venezuela, Sobre Ã©l pesa una orden de detenciÃ³n por presuntas irregularidades administrativas y por eso tanto el ex candidato como su partido han sopesado muy bien las consecuencias de una decisiÃ³n de esa naturaleza.

A diferencia de otras oportunidades en las cuales se ha anunciado el retorno de Manuel Rosales, parece queÂ ahora se trata de una decisiÃ³n firme, a tal punto de que pudiera concretarse en el mes de noviembre, segÃºn fuentes de la organizaciÃ³n. En algÃºn momento se especulÃ³ sobre un posible acuerdo con el gobierno para el regreso del ex abanderado opositor, pero en la actualidad el propio dirigente zuliano se ha encargado de negarlo. Y luce lÃ³gico. Un retorno de Rosales sin que se produzca su detenciÃ³n ayudarÃ­a al gobierno a desmentir que existe una polÃ­tica de persecuciÃ³n contra cuadros opositores.

Ahora bien, si al regreso de Rosales le sigue el de otros dirigentes y activistas sobre quienes pesan medidas judiciales, estarÃ­amos ante una audaz estrategia que podrÃ­a poner en aprietos al gobierno en cuanto a su imagen internacional . Si RosalesÂ y eventualmente otros dirigentes que den el paso son detenidos, ello tendrÃ­a sus implicaciones en cuanto a reforzar el,planteamiento de que en nuestro paÃ­s se utiliza la justicia con fines partidistas. Pero si se produce su retorno y no son apresados, cosa improbable pero no imposible, ello pudiera ser interpretado como una seÃ±al de amplitud por unos, y como un signo de debilidad por otros.

Imagino que el propio Rosales estarÃ¡ sopesando muy bien su decisiÃ³n. Nadie puede garantizarle una corta pasantÃ­a en la cÃ¡rcel ni que esa jugada de sacrificio tenga resultados polÃ­ticos para Ã©l, para su partido Un Nuevo Tiempo y para la oposiciÃ³n en su conjunto. Es, ciertamente una acciÃ³n que conlleva serios riesgos, y por eso la declaraciÃ³n de La alcaldesa de Maracaibo en la cual expresa sus temores por lo que pueda ocurrirle a su esposo.

Rosales puede ser un trofeo para el gobierno, dado que es solicitado por presunta corrupciÃ³n, pero tambiÃ©n pudiera convertirse en un pesado fardo en vista de que ha tomado cuerpo la campaÃ±a internacional en favor de la libertad de Leopoldo LÃ³pez. Ya serÃ­an dos prominentes lÃ­deres opositores tras las rejas, un ex precandidato, que incluso encabeza algunas encuestas , y un ex candidato que no aparece actualmente muy bien posicionado en el liderazgo opositor, por sus largos aÃ±os fuera de la escena nacional, pero que no deja de tener su peso como lÃ­der mÃ¡ximo de uno de los principales partidosÂ que forma parte de la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica.

Â¿Cuales serÃ¡n las consecuencias polÃ­ticas del posible retorno de Rosales? Â¿ VendrÃ¡ a pelear desde la cÃ¡rcel por recuperar el liderazgo perdido?Â Â¿ Le saldrÃ¡ bien esa jugada?Â Â¿ Su anunciado retorno se quedarÃ¡ en un simple amago?Â Ya lo veremos.