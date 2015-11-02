Vladimir villegas: El asesinato de Eleazar HernÃ¡ndez

Vladimir villegas: El asesinato de Eleazar HernÃ¡ndez

Por biendateao -
567
113
Tiempos de cambio

El asesinato del estudiante Eleazar HernÃ¡ndez en la Facultad de Humanidades y EducaciÃ³n de la Universidsd del Zulia ( LUZ), ocurrido el pasado viernes durante una elecciÃ³n de universitarios afectos al chavismo es una muestra de lo que puede pasar cuando la violencia sustituye a la confrontaciÃ³n polÃ­tica apasionada pero a la vez racional.
Este joven zuliano cae vÃ­ctima de la intolerancia, del odio y de la poca valoraciÃ³n que en estos tiempos tiene la vida humana en nuestro paÃ­s.Por supuesto, ni soy testigo de lo ocurrido ni vivo en el Zulia, como para pretender sustituir en su rol a quienes deben investigar este caso y determinar si efectivamente o no los dirigentes estudiantiles opositores, Yorman Barillas, Carlos Palma y VÃ­ctor Ruz son los autores de este lamentable crimen. Ellos tienen derecho a un proceso pleno de garantÃ­as, y deberÃ¡n asumir las consecuencias en caso de que efectivamente se demuestre su participaciÃ³n en el hecho..
Pero mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de las particularidades de ese doloroso caso,Â  no deja de preocupar queÂ  el asesinato del joven pesuvista derive en una nueva escalada de violencia que salga incluso de las paredes de la casa de estudios zuliana, precisamente cuando nos acercamos al proceso electoral parlamentario del venidero 6 de diciembre. Tanto las autoridades universitarias de LUZ como el liderazgo polÃ­tico de la regiÃ³n, oficialista y opositor, tienen que hacer un esfuerzo mÃ¡ximo para contribuir a evitar situaciones incontrolables .
Â¿ QuÃ© habrÃ¡ pasado por la mente de quienes golpearon repetidamente la cabeza de este infortunado joven venezolano contra una cartelera de vidrio? Â¿ Estaban conscientes de que con sus acciones podÃ­an arrebatarle la vida ? Y otra pregunta Â¿ tambiÃ©n tenemos que acostumbrarnos a que ciertos o supuestos dirigentes estudiantiles porten armas de fuego como si se tratara de un cuaderno, un libro o unos marcadores? No hay diferencia alguna entre un estudiante que ataque a balazos a otro y un malandrÃ­n cualquiera. No importa el carnet de partido que tenga o la ideologÃ­a que defienda.
La violencia no puede ser legitimada por ningÃºn sector como mÃ©todo de lucha. Ni en las universidades, donde supuestamente se hace del debate libre y civilizado un hÃ¡bito dentro y fuera de las aulas,ni en el resto del paÃ­s se puede ser dÃ©bil frente a los violentos, del signo que sean, porque independientemente del lenguaje que utilicen, de los supuestos principios que dicen defender, en el fondo no son sino individuos absolutamente equivocados, incapaces de convencer en un debate abierto sobre la pertinencia de sus ideas, si es que efectivamente las tienen.
En el caso de la Universidad del Zulia, ignoro si sus autoridades han hecho algÃºn esfuerzo por contribuir a disminuir o a erradicar los niveles de violencia estudiantil, pero este lamentable asesinato tiene que llamar a la reflexiÃ³n de quienes tienen la responsabilidad de conducir el Alma Mater zuliana.
He visto algunas declaraciones exigiendo que el caso no se politice. Imposible que asÃ­ sea, porque tanto la vÃ­ctima como quienes estÃ¡n siendo acusados han tenido militancia polÃ­tica inocultable. Es inevitable que se produzcan seÃ±alamientos de lado y lado. Lo fundamental es que la justicia actÃºe con equilibrio y firmeza para que este crimen no quede impune. Porque la impunidad le da alas a la violencia,Â  sea esta del signo que sea.

