Vladimir villegas: Criminales sin lÃ­mites

Vladimir villegas:
El asesinato deÂ  LIlian Hergueta a manos de dos individuos que luego de quitarle la vida la desmembraron , ha desembocado en una polÃ©mica en torno a sÃ­ ese par de criminales tienen vÃ­nculos con la oposiciÃ³n o son”patriotas cooperantes”. El ministro del Interior, Justicia y Paz, Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez , dio a conocer fotografÃ­as que vinculan a estos desalmados con lÃ­deres opositores, pero desde esa trinchera ripostan que se trata de infiltrados por el gobierno en organizaciones que adversan al chavismo.
Esa es una arista del caso. Pero tal vez no es la mÃ¡s importante. Si los asesinos de Lilian Hergueta tenÃ­an o no alguna militancia o afinidad polÃ­tica, tal condiciÃ³n no deja de ser resaltante, pero no va al fondo de un asunto que tiene mayor relevancia, por sus implicaciones. Se trata de que esta tipologÃ­a de crÃ­menes se ha venido haciendo frecuente en el paÃ­s.Â  En primer lugar, viene aumentando el nÃºmero de femicidios, y tambiÃ©n crecen las cifras de asesinatos acompaÃ±ados de desmembramiento y otras “metodologÃ­as” rayanas en el sadismo extremo.
La saÃ±a que caracteriza la actuaciÃ³n de los asesinos de Lilian Hergueta ha estado presente en muchos otros asesinatos, unos mÃ¡s sonados que otros . Puedo citar el caso del joven parlamentario Robert Serra, cuyo cuerpo no fue desmembrado, pero sÃ­ atacado salvajemente como pocas veces se habÃ­a visto. Han habido otros casos de desmembramiento, lo cual obliga a que nos detengamos a ver, sin pasiones polÃ­ticas que poco ayudan, quÃ© nos estÃ¡ ocurriendo como sociedad .
No sÃ³lo se mata para robarÂ  un celular, hasta un viejo par de zapatos, un reloj o una billetera. La delincuencia estÃ  llegando a unos niveles de crueldad, frialdad y sadismo que no conocÃ­amos. En dÃ­as recientes la nonagenaria abuela del radiodifusor Nelson Belfort tambien fue asesinada por unos malandros que se introdujeron en su casa con la intencion de robarla.Asesinatos como el de esta ciudadana Lilian Hergueta son muy comunes en MÃ©xico y lo fueron en Colombia.
Pero la actuaciÃ³n criminal sin el mÃ¡s mÃ­nimo respeto por la vida no es exclusiva de la delincuencia. En dÃ­as recientes vimos el video de funcionarios de la PolicÃ­a del Estado Aragua ajusticiando a un presunto delincuente y lanzando su cadÃ¡ver al lado de otros presuntos hampones. Muy bien que el gobernador Tarek El Aissami anunciara las medidas del caso contra estos funcionarios. Pero uno no deja de preguntarse, como lo hacÃ­amos en nuestros tiempos de parlamentario presidente de la SubcomisiÃ³n de Derechos Humanos del viejo Congreso, cuÃ ntos supuestos enfrentamientos no habrÃ¡n sido fusilamientos como el que mostrÃ³ el video. Y no me refiero solo a la PolicÃ­a aragÃ¼eÃ±a sino a los cuerpos policiales en general. Le corresponde tanto a la FiscalÃ­a General de la RepÃºblica como a la propia DefensorÃ­a del Pueblo meterle el diente a este asunto sin complejos ni miramientos.
FÃ­jense lo un pasÃ³ en Ayotzinapa, y vuelvo a tomar como ejemplo a la hermana naciÃ³n mexicana. Funcionarios policiales involucrados en la desapariciÃ³n de 43 estudiantes.
La cultura de la muerte estÃ¡ entre nosotros y no da ninguna muestra de querer marcharse, sino todo lo contrario. Es importante determinar cÃ³mo llegamos a este nivel de criminalidad, y por quÃ© se estÃ¡n viendo casos tan macabros y escandalosos. Pero mÃ¡s importante esÂ  cÃ³mo enfrentamos con Ã©xito esa cultura de la muerte. Â¿ HabrÃ  sectores interesados en promover en Venezuela una violencia criminal como la que estamos viendo o esta es una manifestaciÃ³n derivada de la descomposiciÃ³n social que desgraciadamente existe?
No tengo respuesta. No banalizo ninguna hipÃ³tesis al respecto, pero tampoco acompaÃ±o la idea de encubrir la gravedad de este asunto con el manto de la polarizaciÃ³n.Â  Como decÃ­a aquelÂ  famoso reportero de sucesos, JosÃ© Campos SuÃ¡rez, ” el crimen no paga” , y yo le agregarÃ­a : venga de donde venga.

