Vladimir Villegas: Colas que traen cola

Roy Chaderton Matos, ex canciller y ex embajador de Venezuela en

Colombia y ante la Organización de Estados Americanos, se suma a las

voces que alertan sobre los peligros de un estallido social, y no lo

hace para marcar distancia con el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro sino para

poner de relieve una realidad cada vez mas inocultable: que esto se

puede ir de las manos en cualquier momento.

¿ Y qué es ” esto”? Nada mas y nada menos que todo. La paz social,

un concepto en entredicho en una sociedad donde lo matan a uno por un

celular, un carro, un reloj o sencillamente porque el malandro

necesita ganar cartel con sus compinches y para ello es imperativo que

coleccione vidas arrebatadas. La gobernabilidad, una condición

necesaria para que el país y sus instituciones marchen armoniosamente

, en medio de diferencias y dificultades que se canalizan mediante un

diálogo político efectivo. Y la capacidad del Estado para garantizar

que la población tenga acceso a todos los productos que le permitan la mínima calidad de vida que debe ofrecer una democracia .

Estos tres elementos estàn en peligro. El indeseable fantasma

del Caracazo reaparece con fuerza, no porque estè siendo invocado o

convocado maliciosamente por nadie sino porque la memoria colectiva sobre este hecho sigue vivita y coleando. Esta vez no tiene nada que

ver con el aumento de la gasolina como medida aislada que venía siendo reclamada desde hace tiempo, sino con la desesperación que se apodera

cada vez màs de quienes no tienen más remedio que soportar largas y

ahora peligrosas colas en las cuales la ira, la desesperanza y hasta

la indignación se convierten en un peligroso combustible de alto

octanaje.

Chaderton asocia esa ira con un reguero de pólvora, y lo

atribuye, palabra màs palabras menos, al bachaquero y al delincuente.

Tiene razón Chaderton Matos, porque la gente que hace su cola desde

la madrugada se enfrenta al cambote bachaqueril que impunemente se

colea y arrasa con todo, y de paso se arriesga a ser víctimas de

asaltos. Pero Roy se queda corto. La indignacion y la ira son

inspiradas también por los responsables visibles de esas colas que

traen cola. Por mucho que este calvario se atribuya, según voceros

oficiales, a la guerra económica, los escándalos de corrupción en las

redes públicas de distribución de alimentos ponen el balón en zona de

gol contra el gobierno. Eso es una realidad del tamaño de la cola que

el fin de semana se formó en Terrazas del Avila.

¿ Y qué hace el gobierno para enfrentar con éxito esta situación,

para conjurar los peligros que arriba comentamos? Nada o muy poco que

luzca efectivo. La larga alocución presidencial en la cual se

anunciaron algunas medidas dejó la sensación de que todavía no existe

una estrategia clara y adecuada para resolver el problema fundamental

de este momento, la ausencia de divisas para importar la comida y los

alimentos necesarios para calmar la angustia que ya es nacional, que

no tiene ribetes ideológicos, políticos ni partidarios. Buena parte de

los venezolanos dedica gran parte del tiempo laboral útil para

procurarse cualquier producto. No importa si no lo necesita, porque

algunos valen màs por su valor de cambio que por su valor de uso.

Se habla de motores viejos y nuevos para reactivar la economía.

Se dibujan escenarios futuros luminosos, de abundancia, productividad,

seguridad alimentaria, soberanía y de recuperación de la capacidad

adquisitiva de las grandes mayorías. Pero la escasez de confianza y

credibilidad hace despertar del sueño a cualquiera, ante la frustrante

realidad de que apenas estamos entrando en el túnel de la crisis.

Lo peor de todo es que sigue sin aparecer la autocrítica real,

esa que para demostrar su autenticidad viene acompañada de las

rectificaciones, del anuncio claro y sin rodeos de las medidas

destinadas a lograr el financiamiento externo que hoy es

imprescindible para al menos sortear esta difícil coyuntura. “Con

dinero o sin dinero, hago siempre lo que quiero” no es precisamente

una pieza musical que ayude a entender nuestro drama económico. ¿

Quién nos echa una mano? Ahí, y en las condiciones que nos pongan,

està el detalle.