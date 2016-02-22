Vladimir Villegas: Colas que traen cola

Roy Chaderton Matos, ex canciller y ex embajador de Venezuela en
Colombia y ante la Organización de Estados Americanos, se suma a las
voces que alertan sobre los peligros de un estallido social, y no lo
hace para marcar distancia con el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro sino para
poner de relieve una realidad cada vez mas inocultable: que esto se
puede ir de las manos en cualquier momento.
¿ Y qué es ” esto”? Nada mas y nada menos que todo. La paz social,
un concepto en entredicho en una sociedad donde lo matan a uno por un
celular, un carro, un reloj o sencillamente porque el malandro
necesita ganar cartel con sus compinches y para ello es imperativo que
coleccione vidas arrebatadas. La gobernabilidad, una condición
necesaria para que el país y sus instituciones marchen armoniosamente
, en medio de diferencias y dificultades que se canalizan mediante un
diálogo político efectivo. Y la capacidad del Estado para garantizar
que la población tenga acceso a todos los productos que le permitan la mínima calidad de vida que debe ofrecer una democracia .
Estos tres elementos estàn en peligro. El indeseable fantasma
del Caracazo reaparece con fuerza, no porque estè siendo invocado o
convocado maliciosamente por nadie sino porque la memoria colectiva sobre este hecho sigue vivita y coleando. Esta vez no tiene nada que
ver con el aumento de la gasolina como medida aislada que venía siendo reclamada desde hace tiempo, sino con la desesperación que se apodera
cada vez màs de quienes no tienen más remedio que soportar largas y
ahora peligrosas colas en las cuales la ira, la desesperanza y hasta
la indignación se convierten en un peligroso combustible de alto
octanaje.
Chaderton asocia esa ira con un reguero de pólvora, y lo
atribuye, palabra màs palabras menos, al bachaquero y al delincuente.
Tiene razón Chaderton Matos, porque la gente que hace su cola desde
la madrugada se enfrenta al cambote bachaqueril que impunemente se
colea y arrasa con todo, y de paso se arriesga a ser víctimas de
asaltos. Pero Roy se queda corto. La indignacion y la ira son
inspiradas también por los responsables visibles de esas colas que
traen cola. Por mucho que este calvario se atribuya, según voceros
oficiales, a la guerra económica, los escándalos de corrupción en las
redes públicas de distribución de alimentos ponen el balón en zona de
gol contra el gobierno. Eso es una realidad del tamaño de la cola que
el fin de semana se formó en Terrazas del Avila.
¿ Y qué hace el gobierno para enfrentar con éxito esta situación,
para conjurar los peligros que arriba comentamos? Nada o muy poco que
luzca efectivo. La larga alocución presidencial en la cual se
anunciaron algunas medidas dejó la sensación de que todavía no existe
una estrategia clara y adecuada para resolver el problema fundamental
de este momento, la ausencia de divisas para importar la comida y los
alimentos necesarios para calmar la angustia que ya es nacional, que
no tiene ribetes ideológicos, políticos ni partidarios. Buena parte de
los venezolanos dedica gran parte del tiempo laboral útil para
procurarse cualquier producto. No importa si no lo necesita, porque
algunos valen màs por su valor de cambio que por su valor de uso.
Se habla de motores viejos y nuevos para reactivar la economía.
Se dibujan escenarios futuros luminosos, de abundancia, productividad,
seguridad alimentaria, soberanía y de recuperación de la capacidad
adquisitiva de las grandes mayorías. Pero la escasez de confianza y
credibilidad hace despertar del sueño a cualquiera, ante la frustrante
realidad de que apenas estamos entrando en el túnel de la crisis.
Lo peor de todo es que sigue sin aparecer la autocrítica real,
esa que para demostrar su autenticidad viene acompañada de las
rectificaciones, del anuncio claro y sin rodeos de las medidas
destinadas a lograr el financiamiento externo que hoy es
imprescindible para al menos sortear esta difícil coyuntura. “Con
dinero o sin dinero, hago siempre lo que quiero” no es precisamente
una pieza musical que ayude a entender nuestro drama económico. ¿
Quién nos echa una mano? Ahí, y en las condiciones que nos pongan,
està el detalle.
