Versión Final celebrará el Día del Libro con el conversatorio Leer-nos

Versión Final, celebrará el Día del Libro con el conversatorio Leer-nos para encontrarnos, revisar-nos y comprender-nos desde las páginas del libro.
Será este 21 de abril de 3 a 5 de la tarde cuando los literatos zulianos José Luis Monzantg, Norberto José Olivar, Milton Quero y Víctor Carreño dirigirán el conversatorio en el que se hablará de literatura zuliana.

El Centro del Lía Bermúdez es el escenario para hablar sobre temas como el libro impreso y el digital, las técnicas narrativas y el derecho de autor.
Ana Carolina Pérez, explicó  “los literatos además de exponer qué se está haciendo en literatura zuliana, en sus diferentes áreas: poesía, ensayo, novela, también se conversará sobre ese salto de libro impreso a digital, y cómo se está manejando el derecho de autor en la región y Venezuela.”

Isabel Cristina Morán, representante de la gerencia de Innovación y Proyectos Editoriales de Versión Final, dijo durante el programa Dámaso 2.0 por Éxitos 89.7, que la lectura beneficia en el crecimiento personal, “ (…), la lectura es una de las vías para “sacudirte”, tomar decisiones, estar más tranquilos, mejorar la convivencia con otros y con uno mismo, es como un pequeño laboratorio para aprender hacer mejores seres humanos.”
Además invitó a todos los usuarios a donar un libro desde el 21 hasta el 30 de abril en la sede de Versión Final.
Puede seguir los detalles del conversatorio Leer-nos a través de la red social microbloggin Twitter este 21 de abril #leernosVF.
El conversatorio Leer-nos para encontrarnos, revisar-nos y comprender-nos desde las páginas del libro, es de entrada gratuita.
