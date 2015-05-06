Vermaelen convocado por primera vez con el FC Barcelona

El defensa internacional belga Thomas Vermaelen, abrumado por problemas fÃ­sicos toda la temporada, fue convocado por primera vez con el grupo del FC Barcelona para enfrentarse al Bayern MÃºnich este miÃ©rcoles (18h45 GMT) en la ida de semifinales de la Liga de Campeones, anunciÃ³ el club.
Â  Vermaelen se ‘aprovecha’ de la baja del central francÃ©s JÃ©rÃ©my Mathieu, tocado en el tendÃ³n de Aquiles.
Â  Llegado el verano pasado, ya lesionado, el belga fue operado en diciembre del muslo derecho. Vermaelen no ha disputado ningÃºn partido oficial con el BarÃ§a a pesar de haber pagado al Arsenal entre 10 y 20 millones de euros por el fichaje.
Â  “Esta es la primera convocatoria para Thomas Vermaelen, que nunca habÃ­a figurado entre los 18 jugadores convocados”, seÃ±alÃ³ el BarÃ§a en su sitio web.
Â  Vermaelen (29 aÃ±os, 48 internacionalidades) fue anunciado en el grupo que se desplazÃ³ a ParÃ­s para los cuartos de final de la Liga de Campeones a mediados de abril (3-1, 2-1), antes que su nombre fuera retirado de la lista. RecibiÃ³ el alta mÃ©dica hace dos dÃ­as.
Â  Este miÃ©rcoles, el BarÃ§a intentarÃ¡ tomarse la revancha ante el Bayern, entrenado actualmente por el tÃ©cnico espaÃ±ol Pep Guardiola, de la derrota en semifinales de la Liga de Campeones-2013 (4-0, 3-0).

