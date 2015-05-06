Vermaelen convocado por primera vez con el FC Barcelona

El defensa internacional belga Thomas Vermaelen, abrumado por problemas fÃsicos toda la temporada, fue convocado por primera vez con el grupo del FC Barcelona para enfrentarse al Bayern MÃºnich este miÃ©rcoles (18h45 GMT) en la ida de semifinales de la Liga de Campeones, anunciÃ³ el club.
Â Vermaelen se ‘aprovecha’ de la baja del central francÃ©s JÃ©rÃ©my Mathieu, tocado en el tendÃ³n de Aquiles.
Â Llegado el verano pasado, ya lesionado, el belga fue operado en diciembre del muslo derecho. Vermaelen no ha disputado ningÃºn partido oficial con el BarÃ§a a pesar de haber pagado al Arsenal entre 10 y 20 millones de euros por el fichaje.
Â “Esta es la primera convocatoria para Thomas Vermaelen, que nunca habÃa figurado entre los 18 jugadores convocados”, seÃ±alÃ³ el BarÃ§a en su sitio web.
Â Vermaelen (29 aÃ±os, 48 internacionalidades) fue anunciado en el grupo que se desplazÃ³ a ParÃs para los cuartos de final de la Liga de Campeones a mediados de abril (3-1, 2-1), antes que su nombre fuera retirado de la lista. RecibiÃ³ el alta mÃ©dica hace dos dÃas.
Â Este miÃ©rcoles, el BarÃ§a intentarÃ¡ tomarse la revancha ante el Bayern, entrenado actualmente por el tÃ©cnico espaÃ±ol Pep Guardiola, de la derrota en semifinales de la Liga de Campeones-2013 (4-0, 3-0).
