La selecciÃ³n nacional de baloncesto planteÃ³ un partido perfecto ante CanadÃ¡ y escribiÃ³ historia al clasificar a los Juegos OlÃmpicos por segunda vez, como lo hizo aquel equipo de los “HÃ©roes de Portland” en 1992,Â tras vencer al rival 79-78 en las semifinales del PreolÃmpico FIBA AmÃ©ricas de MÃ©xico.
Ahora el escuadrÃ³n vinotinto jugarÃ¡ maÃ±ana la final contra Argentina (9:00 pm).
Toma y dame. AsÃ se desarrollÃ³ el primer cuarto entre ambos rivales. Venezuela sufriÃ³ para contener el juego interno del pÃvot Kelly Olynyk, quien encestÃ³ 11 puntos en ese lapso. Sin embargo, encontrÃ³ respuesta de ocho tantos en un inspirado Windi Graterol, razÃ³n principal que le permitiÃ³ al conjunto criollo llevarse el primer cuarto 20-19.
Olynyk continuÃ³ haciendo daÃ±o en el segundo perÃodo, tambiÃ©n con su tiro perimetral. AgregÃ³ siete unidades mÃ¡s a su cuenta personal e impulsÃ³ a una CanadÃ¡ que se alejÃ³ hasta por seis puntos, pero los dirigidos por NÃ©stor “Che” GarcÃa sacaron jugo de su esfuerzo defensivo e hilaron un parcial 7-0 a favor, con agÃ³nico triple de Heissler Guillent incluido, para irse al descanso arriba por la mÃnima diferencia (38-37).
La batalla siguiÃ³ siendo pareja durante el tercer episodio, con propuesta y respuesta. Venezuela se despegÃ³ por cinco tantos, pero CanadÃ¡ volviÃ³ a igualar las acciones, con Olynyk a la cabeza, y tomÃ³ el control del marcador de cara a los Ãºltimos 10 minutos (60-58).
El seleccionado de la hoja de arce se alejÃ³ hasta por siete unidades en el perÃodo final. No obstante, la inspiraciÃ³n de Heissler Guillent volteÃ³ la papeleta con dos triples, par de tiros libres y un doble que pusieron uno arriba a Venezuela. Luego empatÃ³ desde la lÃnea de libres CanadÃ¡ y despuÃ©s definiÃ³ Gregory Vargas desde los tiros libres.
Windi Graterol liderÃ³ la ofensiva vinotinto con 20 puntos. Le siguiÃ³ Heissler Guillent con 19 puntos (10 de ellos claves, porque fueron en el Ãºltimo cuarto).
