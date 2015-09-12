Venezuela vuelve a los OlÃ­mpicos

Venezuela vuelve a los OlÃ­mpicos

Por biendateao -
6256
484
COMPARTIR

 

La selecciÃ³n nacional de baloncesto planteÃ³ un partido perfecto ante CanadÃ¡ y escribiÃ³ historia al clasificar a los Juegos OlÃ­mpicos por segunda vez, como lo hizo aquel equipo de los “HÃ©roes de Portland” en 1992,Â  tras vencer al rival 79-78 en las semifinales del PreolÃ­mpico FIBA AmÃ©ricas de MÃ©xico.

Ahora el escuadrÃ³n vinotinto jugarÃ¡ maÃ±ana la final contra Argentina (9:00 pm).

Toma y dame. AsÃ­ se desarrollÃ³ el primer cuarto entre ambos rivales. Venezuela sufriÃ³ para contener el juego interno del pÃ­vot Kelly Olynyk, quien encestÃ³ 11 puntos en ese lapso. Sin embargo, encontrÃ³ respuesta de ocho tantos en un inspirado Windi Graterol, razÃ³n principal que le permitiÃ³ al conjunto criollo llevarse el primer cuarto 20-19.

Olynyk continuÃ³ haciendo daÃ±o en el segundo perÃ­odo, tambiÃ©n con su tiro perimetral. AgregÃ³ siete unidades mÃ¡s a su cuenta personal e impulsÃ³ a una CanadÃ¡ que se alejÃ³ hasta por seis puntos, pero los dirigidos por NÃ©stor “Che” GarcÃ­a sacaron jugo de su esfuerzo defensivo e hilaron un parcial 7-0 a favor, con agÃ³nico triple de Heissler Guillent incluido, para irse al descanso arriba por la mÃ­nima diferencia (38-37).

La batalla siguiÃ³ siendo pareja durante el tercer episodio, con propuesta y respuesta. Venezuela se despegÃ³ por cinco tantos, pero CanadÃ¡ volviÃ³ a igualar las acciones, con Olynyk a la cabeza, y tomÃ³ el control del marcador de cara a los Ãºltimos 10 minutos (60-58).

El seleccionado de la hoja de arce se alejÃ³ hasta por siete unidades en el perÃ­odo final. No obstante, la inspiraciÃ³n de Heissler Guillent volteÃ³ la papeleta con dos triples, par de tiros libres y un doble que pusieron uno arriba a Venezuela. Luego empatÃ³ desde la lÃ­nea de libres CanadÃ¡ y despuÃ©s definiÃ³ Gregory Vargas desde los tiros libres.

Windi Graterol liderÃ³ la ofensiva vinotinto con 20 puntos. Le siguiÃ³ Heissler Guillent con 19 puntos (10 de ellos claves, porque fueron en el Ãºltimo cuarto).

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

484 COMENTARIOS

  4. Da no so viel Eltere no nid schlafed, schriib au ich no schnaell oeppis. Eui Pricht und Bilder sind de Hammer. Am liebste waer me grad au debii gsii. Es isch toll dass es no so gueti und orginelli Lager git. Wo de Chind zeiget wird was mer fuer e schoeni und Interessanti Schwyz haend. So Natascha und Sarina mit eune Mitschueler wuensch ich am Morge e ganze laessigi heifahrt. Es ganzes herzlichs Dankeschoen de Betreuer Grosi Mora

  20. This analysis is weird. Of course, it is absolutely true that in case of conflict with Russia the United States would have to bear the brunt. But it was the United States who pushed for admitting Georgia into NATO all along, and it was Germany and France who vetoed the Membership Action Plan during the NATO Bucharest Summit in april. You can read up about it , and .Furthermore, it is an interesting assessment that the American involvement in Bosnia and Kosovo was actually due to a ploy of various European countries to make the Americans do their dirty work. I have to read up on the history of these regrettable military interventions.

  29. OlÃ¡ nobre filÃ³sofo. Tudo bem? NÃ³s aqui da cidade trabalho, estamos, como direi… trabalhando.Nada como mudar o foco e ir para a cidade turismo, ou quem sabe capital turismo.Amei o teu blog.Quem o achou foi a Ci.NÃ£o li as outras matÃ©rias….SÃ³ questÃ£o de tempo.Vou adicionar aos favoritos e curtir….Bjuuuuuuuus.Tia Maggi.

  30. – I do think loving Jesus is really important for the church, but what makes the difference (in my mind) is what we do with that love, where it takes us, who it puts us around, and how we understand those outside the church (those who don’t love Jesus) as well. I think these four groups will have some similar and some pretty different answers to these questions.

  31. Bravo mon cher Olivier. Quel courage!Olivier – what you are attempting to do is extraordinary and I wish you much success in this journey.Reading is an incredible gift and having the time to read weekly is so precious given our crazy busy lives.I cannot wait to hear all about your great readings!Miss Gisele B.

  42. I visited one of my websites today and there’s a huge logo that says it has been hacked by “xxx”. The rest of the site looks unchanged, it just looks like my main logo was replaced by this other “hacked” one. What’s the best way to fix this and prevent it from happening again?(Right clicking on the image shows me the source, the website is a sort of forum that “brags” about the sites it has hacked).I created the site myself, it’s a phpBB forum if that helps.

  47. ÃÂ¡ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â„Ã‘Â–Ã‘Â Ikhor Ã‘ÂÃÂºÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘ÂŒ Ã‘ÂÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¹ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ½ÃÂµ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â–ÃÂ´Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂ´ÃÂ¶ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ½Ã‘Â Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â—ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ·ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‡ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂÃÂ¼ ÃÂ·ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ¹ÃÂ´ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â? ÃÂ‘ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ² Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â– ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾, Ã‘Â‰ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ’ÃÂ°Ã‘Â†ÃÂ»ÃÂ°ÃÂ² ÃÂ“ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃÂ» ÃÂ±Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ² ÃÂºÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ³ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¸ Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ»Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ§ÃÂµÃ‘Â…ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ»ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‡Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸, ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¶ÃÂµ Ã‘Â– ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂÃÂµ Ã‘Â€ÃÂµÃ‘ÂˆÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ° ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â–ÃÂ´ ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂƒÃÂ¼ÃÂ½Ã‘Â–ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼.

  48. TAKIYYA — Lies and deception in Islam are considered a good thing to deceive hated non-Muslim infidels and advance the cause of Islamic conquest and sharia. When lies and deception are applied to the Holy Land, it becomes extremely dangerous for liars! G-D keeps ALL His promises! G-D promised to curse those who curse Israel.

  51. Â¡Hola emotiva Isela!Cada uno es engaÃ±ado por su deseo y busca la manera de cumplirlo. Cosas que comunmente serian rechazadas, de repente no son tan malas porque nos proporcionan los medios para obtener lo deseado. Como la experiencia de Alberto, existen millares. No somos quiÃ©n para criticar, pero si tenemos la obligaciÃ³n moral de aprender para no caer y arrastrar a los que amamos.Â¡Abrazos desde la tranquila Ensenada!

  56. Jim C,I really can’t see the Nets trading both D Will and Lopez for Andrew. Lopez is pretty good and could help fill out the roster in another trade. You also have to consider D Will. Would he even want to come here without Bynum? Kobe will be 34 and Pau will be 33. He would be back in the same situation in 2 years. I think the only way we get D Will is if he states he wants to play here or he walks to Dallas. And then it will still take a 3rd team like maybe the Rockets getting involved to with pieces they like.

  58. Excellent review of the Meet the Candidates Event in Warren County. I have lived in Warren County for 17 years. We have never been presented with such a promising group of candidates.I believe that Paul Hackett can best take on what will be a well funded and formidable Republican opponent. We need help from outside District 2 to beat the Republicans for this seat.

  59. , I’m learning to like Twitter and have committed to learning more about it and staying involved. In the end, these are just tools — for me, it’s all about building mutually beneficial relationships, and Twitter/FB are just vehicles to help that along. Some other tool will come along soon enough, I’m sure, to keep things interesting!Thanks for provoking these thoughts today, Joanna.

  65. . And this recipe is not only beautiful but also delicious. I made it a few days ago when I needed something comforting after we got some unsettling news about my father’s health. It was like a warm blanket enveloping me, and I ate it sitting in my counter enjoying for once the silence of my house. Girlie, you have a way of touching people with your food. That is such a blessing.

  72. seriuos saya ckp, saya mula putus asa dgn software nie, dh la susah nak cri, pastu nak download asyik error ja, bkali2 setiap hari, dri pagi smpai malam … cri kat kedai komputer xdak (download), dh la saya duk kwsn kampung, dgn keja lagi … semuanya merugikan masa.Ya Allah, tension … saya mnggu depan dh kna submit assgment, dugaan2.

  73. I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.

  74. Two tips:First, remember to put the code from step one into a static block that’s included in the product page. Then put the other bit of code in the footer.Second, you’ll have to adapt the code depending on your theme to select the image. Each theme may have a different id attribute around the main image or not have a link to the image wrapped around the main image.

  79. We absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome website!

  81. DÃ©cidÃ©ment rÃ©publique rime, depuis le dÃ©but, avec anti libertÃ© de penser et de sâ€™exprimer (cf les millions de morts que cette derniÃ¨re a du faire pour sâ€™imposer)**********************************************************************D’autant plus que, sauf erreur la RÃ©publique est obligatoire ce, dont j’ail’impression !

  83. jeg har faktisk hele 13 Billyhyller i min lille leilighet pÃ¥ 70 kvadrat. Brukes til oppbeavring av bÃ¸ker, filmer, pynt, klÃ¦r, sko og annet. kunne ikke klart meg uten! 😀 tÃ¸r ikke tenke pÃ¥ hvor mange sÃ¥nne hyller i ulike varianter jeg har skrudd sammen oppigjennom Ã¥rene… den grÃ¸nne er bare superkul! *♥*

  84. Hi, you’ve got a very interesting blog here and I was literarily hooked reading through almost all of your post. The scones looked really tempting, and like everything else, its personal taste I guess. I’ve eaten all sorts of scones in England, from soft to medium and its all really good to me! Me and my friend Lillian used to make batches, something she learned from her MIL, and its really simple. I’ll try and post it up one day. No need baking powder whatsoever. Very straighforward.

  90. August 25, 2007  1:11 pm by J High Lungzz;4074 wrote: I wouldnt go as far as saying Gears is the best game on XBOX, but it IS the best online game on XBOX no doubt. I dunno about all that…the maps get boring after awhile and so do the game modes…there arnt many choices….I like Rainbow Six online ALOT better, more players at once, more game modes, bigger maps, realistic weapons and tactics, created players…..shits crazy

  95. Hmm…are you absolutely certain, Julia, that you don’t want to enter that contest? You could write about the regret of being stung by yellow jackets (and waging a imaginary war on all of them, even the zombie yellow jackets)–I think the focus is on the lesson learned.Anyway, you could win and take hubby (or a zombie) with you to New York in mid-winter. No yellow jackets there, not then…unless they really are out to get you…

  98. C’est ce qui me tue (?) chez les citadins-lumiÃ¨re : juste assez de neurones pour ressentir la nostalgie d’un ailleurs aussi mÃ©connu aussi improbable que rÃªvÃ©, mais pas suffisament pour passer aux actes et mettre les voiles avant qu’il ne soit trop tard.

  100. ehh… tyle oszczerstw, tyle gorzkich sÅ‚Ã³w i tyle nieprawdy w jednym komentarzu Smutnej Pandy …. zamiast wysuwaÄ‡ chore i krzywdzÄ…ce teorie o GrzeÅ›ku i narkotykach wystarczyÅ‚o siÄ™ zastanowiÄ‡ – czy kiedykolwiek Grzesiek byÅ‚ Å›mieszny ? ByÅ‚ ! czy kiedykolwiek byÅ‚ zabawny ? nie….

  109. May I simply just say what a relief to discover someone who genuinely understands what they are discussing on the internet. You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people must look at this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular because you most certainly possess the gift.

  110. Ã©Â“Â­Ã§Â›Â›Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂˆQQ1228557129Ã¯Â¼Â‰Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¥Â”Â®Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ‡Ã¤Â¸ÂºÃ¤Â¸Â€Ã§ÂºÂ§Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¦ÂºÂÃ¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¦Â–Â°Ã¦Â—Â Ã¤Â»Â»Ã¤Â½Â•Ã¤ÂºÂ¤Ã¦Â˜Â“Ã¨Â®Â°Ã¥Â½Â•Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨ÂµÂ„Ã¦Â–Â™Ã©Â½ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¨ÂºÂ«Ã¤Â»Â½Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤ÂºÂ¦Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¦ÂŒÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ¥ÂÂÃ¥Â­Â—Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¦Â‹Â…Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¤ÂºÂ¤Ã¦Â˜Â“Ã¯Â¼Â Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã§Â»Â™Ã¤Â½Â Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¥ÂºÂ—Ã¥ÂˆÂ·Ã¦ÂÂÃ©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¨Â®Â°Ã¥Â½Â•Ã£Â€Â‚ Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¤Â½Â Ã¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¦ÂŽÂ¥Ã¥ÂÂ—Ã¦Â±Â‡Ã¦Â¬Â¾Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â½Â†Ã¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¥Â¯Â¹Ã¦Â–Â¹Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã©ÂÂ“Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥Â·Â±Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¥Â§Â“Ã¥ÂÂÃ£Â€Â‚ Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦ÂƒÂ³Ã§Â»Â™Ã©Â¢Â†Ã¥Â¯Â¼Ã©Â€ÂÃ§Â¤Â¼Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§Â‚Â¹Ã¤ÂºÂ‹Ã¦ÂƒÂ…Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â½Â†Ã¦Â˜Â¯Ã¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥Â·Â±Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã©ÂšÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ¦ÂšÂ´Ã©ÂœÂ²Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ¨Â¿Â™Ã¦Â—Â¶Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¥Â°Â±Ã©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ°Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã¦ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã©ÂšÂÃ¦Â„ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„aÃ¨Â½Â¬Ã¥Â¸Â–Ã©Â€ÂÃ§Â¤Â¼Ã£Â€Â‚Ã§Â»Â™Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¥Â¯Â†Ã¤ÂºÂ†Ã©ÂšÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¦Â—Â¶Ã¤Â¹ÂŸÃ¥ÂŽÂ»Ã©Â™Â¤Ã¤ÂºÂ†Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂŽÃ©Â¡Â¾Ã¤Â¹Â‹Ã¥Â¿Â§Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¦ÂœÂ¬Ã¥Â›Â¢Ã©Â˜ÂŸÃ¤Â»Â¥Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¤Â»Â£Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã£Â€ÂQQ:1228557129Ã£Â€Â‘Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã¥ÂˆÂ«Ã¦ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›7Ã¥Â¤Â§Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¥ÂÂ¡;Ã¤Â¸Â­Ã¥Â›Â½Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â·Â¥Ã¥Â•Â†Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ¨Â®Â¾Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â†ÂœÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¤ÂºÂ¤Ã©Â€ÂšÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¦Â‹Â›Ã¥Â•Â†Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã©Â‚Â®Ã¦Â”Â¿Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ[Ã§Â½Â‘Ã¤Â¸ÂŠÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂˆÃ¥ÂÂ£Ã¤Â»Â¤Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ§Â”ÂµÃ¥Â­ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¤Â¹Â¦Ã¯Â¼ÂŒUÃ§Â›Â¾Ã¯Â¼Â‰Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã¥ÂºÂ”,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¦Â–Â°Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¨ÂµÂ„Ã¦Â–Â™Ã©Â½ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â¸Â¦Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¦ÂœÂ‰Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¥ÂŽÂŸÃ¤Â»Â¶,Ã¦Â‰Â¿Ã¦ÂŽÂ¥Ã¦ÂŒÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ¥ÂÂÃ¥Â­Â—Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â®Â—Ã¦Â—Â¨Ã¦Â˜Â¯Ã¯Â¼ÂšÃ¨Â´Â¨Ã©Â‡ÂÃ¯Â¼Â‹Ã©Â€ÂŸÃ¥ÂºÂ¦Ã¯Â¼Â‹Ã¤Â¿Â¡Ã¨ÂªÂ‰Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã¥Â¸ÂŒÃ¦ÂœÂ›Ã¤Â¸ÂŽ Ã¦ÂœÂ‰Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ§Â«Â‹Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â½ÂœÃ¥Â…Â³Ã§Â³Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â½Â¼Ã¦Â­Â¤Ã¤Â¿Â¡Ã¤Â»Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â…Â±Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¨ÂµÂ¢Ã¥ÂˆÂ©Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â¦Â‚Ã¦ÂœÂ‰Ã©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ¨Â¯Â·Ã¨ÂÂ”Ã§Â³Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ©ÂÂžÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¥Â‹Â¿Ã¦Â‰Â°Ã¯Â¼Â Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¦Â»Â¡Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¦Â˜Â¯Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ¦Â„Â¿Ã¦Â¬Â¢Ã¨Â¿ÂŽÃ¥Â…Â‰Ã©Â¡Â¾Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¥Â®Â—Ã¦Â—Â¨Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¦Â‰Â§Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¥Â›Â½Ã¥Â®Â¶Ã©Â‡Â‘Ã¨ÂžÂÃ¦Â–Â¹Ã©Â’ÂˆÃ¥Â’ÂŒÃ¦Â”Â¿Ã§Â­Â–Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥ÂœÂ¨Ã¦Â³Â•Ã¥Â¾Â‹Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ¥Â›Â´Ã¥Â†Â…Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¥Â±Â•Ã¤Â¸ÂšÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒ Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¤Â¸Â»Ã§Â»ÂÃ¨ÂÂ¥Ã£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¨Â´ÂŸÃ§Â›ÂˆÃ¤ÂºÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã§ÂºÂ¦Ã¦ÂÂŸÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¦Â‹Â…Ã©Â£ÂŽÃ©Â™Â©Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂžÃ¤Â¸ÂºÃ¥Â°ÂÃ¤Â¼ÂÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ£Â€ÂÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¦Â°Â‘Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ¥ÂÂŠÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¦ÂÂ‘Ã§Â»ÂÃ¦ÂµÂŽÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ‘Ã¥Â±Â•Ã¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¦Â–Â‡Ã¥ÂŒÂ–Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¢Â€Â”Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ¥ÂÂšÃ¤ÂºÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¤Â¸ÂºÃ¤ÂºÂº Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ¢Â€Â”Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ§Â®Â¡Ã§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â¾ÂÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¦Â²Â»Ã¤Â¼Â Ã©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¢Â€Â”Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¤Â¾Â¿Ã¦ÂÂ· Ã¥Â’ÂŒÃ¨Â°ÂÃ¢Â€Â”Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¨ÂˆÂŸÃ¥Â…Â±Ã¦ÂµÂŽÃ¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥ÂˆÂ›Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ¥Â’ÂŒÃ¨Â°ÂÃ¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¥ÂÂ£Ã¥ÂÂ·Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã¥Â®ÂžÃ¥ÂŠÂ›Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â•ÂˆÃ§ÂŽÂ‡Ã§Â«Â‹Ã¨Â¶Â³Ã¤ÂºÂŽÃ¥Â¸Â‚Ã¥ÂœÂº Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¾Â¿Ã¦ÂÂ·Ã¦ÂÂ¥Ã¨ÂµÂ¢Ã¥Â¾Â—Ã¥ÂÂ£Ã§Â¢Â‘ Ã¥Â´Â‡Ã¥Â°ÂšÃ¨ÂÂŒÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ©ÂÂ“Ã¥Â¾Â·Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ©ÂÂµÃ¥Â®ÂˆÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¥Â¾Â‹Ã¦Â³Â•Ã¨Â§Â„ Ã£Â€Â€Ã¦Â€Â¥Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¦Â€Â¥Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â€ÂÃ¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¦Â€ÂÃ¦Â¸Â©Ã©Â¦Â¨Ã¦ÂÂÃ§Â¤Âº:Ã¥ÂœÂ¨Ã¦ÂœÂ¬Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¨Â´Â­Ã¤Â¹Â°Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¤ÂºÂŽÃ¦Â”Â¶Ã¨Â—ÂÃ¤Â½Â¿Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¯Â¼Â

  114. gizmolina skriver:Thanx sweetie ! Coolt Ã¤r verkligen ordet ! och tÃ¤nk att du kÃ¤nde det pÃ¥ dig…. kvinnlig intuition Ã¤r inte att leka med ! Och tack snÃ¤lla fÃ¶r omtanken och fina ord !!! Du Ã¤r fantastisk ! Ã–nskar dig en amazing mÃ¥ndag! Kram !

  115. A very interesting debate Charlie. And I agree with Michelle, there's this element of romanticising childhood in the same way that Lawrence Van der Post romanticised the San Bushmen by describing them as 'innocent' children tripping happily, withou a care in the world, over the African plains. It reeks of paternalism. Your nursery worker is spot on… it's getting the balance right in writing that's so tricky.

  116. ä½ å¥½ï¼Œæˆ‘è¿è¡Œ./regenerate-makefiles.shè¿™ä¸€æ­¥åŽï¼Œæ˜¾ç¤ºçš„æ˜¯Calling…Calling…Calling…You should now be able to configure and build:./configure –with-srilm=/path/to/srilmmake -j 4Calling åŽé¢æ²¡æœ‰æ‚¨é‚£ä¹ˆå¤šçš„è¾“å‡ºï¼Œç›´æŽ¥æ˜¯…ï¼Œè¿™æ˜¯ä¸æ˜¯è¡¨ç¤ºæ²¡æœ‰æˆåŠŸï¼Ÿå¦å¤–ï¼ŒMOSESçš„ç‰ˆæœ¬ä¸åŒæƒ…å†µä¸‹ï¼Œ./rengenerate-makefiles.sh å¹¶ä¸æ˜¯éƒ½èƒ½è¿è¡Œï¼Œæˆ‘åˆšå¼€å§‹ç”¨æœ€æ–°ç‰ˆæœ¬2009ï¼4ï¼13ï¼Œå‡ºçŽ°çš„é—®é¢˜æ˜¯è¿è¡Œè®¸å¯è¢«æ‹’ç»ï¼Œå…¶ä»–é™¤äº†08ï¼7ï¼11ç‰ˆæœ¬å¤–çš„ï¼Œæˆ‘ä¹Ÿè¯•äº†ï¼Œä¹ŸåŒæ ·å‡ºçŽ°ä¸èƒ½è¿è¡Œ./rengenerate-makefiles.shï¼Œæ˜¯ä¸æ˜¯æˆ‘çš„MOSESåŒ…æœ‰é—®é¢˜ï¼Œéžå¸¸æœŸå¾…æ‚¨çš„å›žå¤ï½žï½žï½žï¼ï¼[] å›žå¤:åäºŒæœˆ 2nd, 2009 at 22:01å¥½ä¹…æ²¡æœ‰ç¢°mosesï¼Œéƒ½æœ‰ç‚¹å¿˜äº†ã€‚æ™šä¸Šæˆ‘åœ¨ubuntu9.04é‡Œé‡æ–°å®‰è£…äº†ä¸€ä¸‹ï¼Œè¿è¡Œ./regenerate-makefiles.shåŽåº”è¯¥æ˜¾ç¤ºçš„æ˜¯ï¼šCalling /usr/bin/aclocal…Calling /usr/bin/autoconf…Calling /usr/bin/automake…å¦‚æžœæ²¡æœ‰æ˜¾ç¤ºï¼Œä¼°è®¡æ˜¯automakeå’Œautoconfæ²¡æœ‰å®‰è£…çš„ç¼˜æ•…ã€‚./rengenerate-makefiles.sh è¢«æ‹’ç»çš„ç¼˜æ•…ï¼Œè‚¯å®šå’Œmosesæ²¡æœ‰å…³ç³»ï¼Œæˆ‘ä»Šæ™šè£…çš„å°±æ˜¯4.13ç‰ˆæœ¬çš„ã€‚ä½ å¯ä»¥åœ¨è¿è¡Œè„šæœ¬ä¹‹å‰å°†å…¶è®¾ç½®ä¸ºå¯æ‰§è¡Œè¯•ä¸€ä¸‹ï¼šchmod 755 rengenerate-makefiles.sh[]

  117. Dobre pytanie. Ja uwaÅ¼am, iÅ¼ ze wzglÄ™dÃ³w czysto racjonalnych musiaÅ‚ sie zredukowaÄ‡ po zejÅ›ciu gracza z s bo by miaÅ‚ ponad 50% pozycji, a to jest niebezpieczne. Nawet napisze, Å¼e pomÃ³gÅ‚ sie trochÄ™ zamknÄ…Ä‡ pierwszemu:), co dla niektÃ³rych moÅ¼e wydaÄ‡ sie bezsensu ale to tylko teoria spiskowa. Teraz zwiÄ™kszenie koncentracji trudno mi wytÅ‚umaczyÄ‡, rosÅ‚a wraz z LOP wiÄ™c po prostu musiaÅ‚ dobraÄ‡ L do mojej teorii. MoÅ¼na sie Å›miaÄ‡ z z tych wywodÃ³w ale bezpiecznie pÅ‚acÄ… po 150-200pkt na serii wiÄ™c staram sie ich trzymaÄ‡.

  121. Nogle symptomer kunne vÃ¦re:Pludselige vÃ¦gttab eller vÃ¦gtÃ¸gningErnÃ¦ringsmÃ¦ssige mangler skyldes mal-absorption, der fÃ¸rer til lave jern niveaueroppustethedforstoppelsediarrÃ©Fedt i affÃ¸ring (pÃ¥ grund af dÃ¥rlig fordÃ¸jelse)Smerte leddeneDepressionEksemIrritabilitet og adfÃ¦rdsdata Ã¦ndringeruregelmÃ¦ssig menstruation cyklusKramper, snurren og fÃ¸lelseslÃ¸shedLangsom spÃ¦dbarn og barn vÃ¦kstTrÃ¦thedDet virker mÃ¥ske meget voldsomt, men det skal dog siges, at det ikke er sikkert at alle oplever disse symptomer. Hvis man gÃ¸r, er det selvfÃ¸lgelig ikke alle. Jeg havde f.eks. kun ondt i maven, efter hvad jeg lige husker.

  130. Bob I’m just re-reasding Robert Fisk’s “The Great war for Civilisation” which has quite a bit about Afghanistan in it. Terrible suffering has happened there over the last 30 years or so and it doesn’t look like they are any closer to a solution.There is an article on the Timaru Herald website today about some Red Cross nurses who served in Vietnam during the war. I am sure that you know them and might find the article interesting.

  142. Ik heb het idee dat de gemeente net zo lang wacht tot de vijver vanzelf is opgedroogd. Met dit weer zal dat inderdaad niet lang duren. Er is een snelle oplossing beloofd, maar die is er nog niet. Laat de gemeente haar verantwoordelijkheid nemen en die afspraak nakomen. Dan kunnen ze zorgen dat de vijver weer vol komt ÃƒÂ©n blijft! Want dat is wat de bewoners van Bakkeveen willen!

  155. Thanks for the great post. Trying to avoid BPA and all the other toxic chemicals in every day products can get pretty overwhelming. Clearly, this isn’t a problem that individuals can solve on their own—we need to join together to demand change at the federal level. Write to your member of Congress to say you support efforts to update the 33-year-old Toxic Substances Control Act. This is our best chance to protect our families from health-harming chemicals. Go to saferchemicals.org for more information on what’s happening in Congress.

  158. Paul skriver:Anders! Jag vet var Svartklubben ligger, men var ligger "Svartkobben"!? Om du inte menar Svartkobbarna. vilka ligger ca 10M SW Understen? Citat: "Fyren Understen, ca 5 nautiska mil åt nordost från Svartkobben". Svartklubben ligger ju ca 6 M SW Understen så det måste vara Svartklubben du menar. /Paul

  163. Hvis i vil have en doven, ikke rÃ¸vslikkende, minder om en gammel dame i tempo og rynker, vil jeg anbefale en engelsk bulldog. De er utroligt gode familiehunde, sover ca 23 timer i dÃ¸gnet, har en engels tÃ¥lmodighed med bÃ¸rn, krÃ¦ver ikke den vilde trÃ¦ning( da de skal overtales tilst makke ret), og har fantatiske personligheder. Har selv en engelsk og en fransk, pga ovennÃ¦vnte. Du spÃ¸rger bare hvis du vil vide mere.Vh Tina

  170. Reproduction is obviously a very personal thing, but that doesn’t stop it from also being a fundamentally public matter as well. Think about the word public. A matter of great interest in the wards I’ve lived in is: Who’s moving in and who’s moving out?

  171. Hi Radio Trunews, thanx for your comments, but just to point out the obvious… Desiree is in fact from Holland and her books are written in Dutch… what would be the point in plugging them to an English speaking audience… she is in no way trying to plug her book, we just displayed on of her books to establish credibility from the start. I know it is hard to trust people in this day and age, but it really hurts when you start making unfair comments about people who are risking their lives

  175. This particular blog is really awesome additionally informative. I have picked up a bunch of useful advices out of it. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  187. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  204. Wow, amazing weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  224. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  226. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its aided me. Good job.

  230. I relish, result in I found exactly what I used to be looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  260. It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  274. You are my inspiration, I have few blogs and often run out from post . Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it. by E. B. White.

  300. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

  313. Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the challenges. It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful. Thanks for sharing!|

  320. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  325. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  326. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  357. Wonderful article! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thank you =)|

  358. What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist different customers like its aided me. Good job.|

  363. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.|

  365. Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  370. I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering issues with your site. It looks like some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Thank you|

  386. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!

  393. hey there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website, since I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon.|

  394. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  401. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Superb work!|

  409. This very blog is really entertaining and also diverting. I have picked many interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  411. My brother recommended I may like this blog. He was once entirely right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t believe simply how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|

  412. Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!|

  425. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you really realize what you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my website =). We will have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us|

  433. I’m more than happy to discover this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new information in your website.|

  445. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could certainly be one of the best in its field. Awesome blog!|

  446. I would like to convey my admiration for your generosity in support of men and women that have the need for help with this particular concern. Your special dedication to getting the message all over had been wonderfully productive and have all the time made professionals much like me to attain their dreams. Your own invaluable tutorial means a great deal to me and additionally to my office workers. Thank you; from everyone of us.

  447. We stumbled over here different page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page yet again.|

  451. Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|

  452. That is very attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look ahead to in quest of more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks|

  457. This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  459. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours lately, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely price enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net can be much more useful than ever before.|

  460. Thanks , I have recently been looking for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?|

  464. food

    […]Every once inside a though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the newest internet sites that we opt for […]

  465. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something too few people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I came across this during my search for something regarding this.|

  466. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i’m happy to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make certain to do not disregard this web site and provides it a glance regularly.|

  473. wonderful put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO