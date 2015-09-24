Venezuela vive un proceso de desindustrializaciÃ³n

Venezuela vive un proceso de desindustrialización

AÂ falta de cifras oficiales, Conindustria estima que desde 1998 han desaparecido mÃ¡s de 5.000 empresa y las que siguen en pie laboran a menos de la mitad de su capacidad. A ello se suma una abrupta caÃ­da de insuficiente inversiÃ³n para apalancar la actividad manufacturera.

Es innegable que la industria venezolana vive uno de sus peores momentos. Basta con observar la mÃ¡s reciente mediciÃ³n de la ConfederaciÃ³n Venezolana de Industriales, segÃºn la cual en el segundo trimestre de este aÃ±o la capacidad ociosa del sector alcanzÃ³ 52%, una cifra que tiende a empeorar a razÃ³n de la caÃ­da en los inventarios de materia prima expresada por 87% de los industriales nacionales.

â€œHa habido un proceso de desindustrializaciÃ³n que se ha acelerado en los Ãºltimos aÃ±osâ€¦ La amenaza de cierre de todo el sector es real si no se acometen acciones urgentesâ€, afirma Juan Pablo Olalquiaga, presidente del ente gremial, para quien el retroceso que vive la industria es consecuencia lÃ³gica de polÃ­ticas desacertadas que han llevado al traste con el desarrollo alcanzado durante la dÃ©cada de los 70 y principio de los 80.

No exagera Olalquiaga cuando dice que Venezuela vive un proceso de desindustrializaciÃ³n. Aunque sin data reciente que permita medir la realidad actual, las cifras oficiales hablan de un progresivo deterioro que ya para 2007 era mÃ¡s que acentuado.

De acuerdo con datos del Instituto Nacional de EstadÃ­stica (INE) para 1998, aÃ±o en el que Hugo ChÃ¡vez es electo presidente por primera vez, en el paÃ­s existÃ­a un total de 11.117 locales industriales. Nueve aÃ±os despuÃ©s, la cifra habÃ­a descendido a 7.093, una contracciÃ³n de mÃ¡s de 36%.

Aunque desde 2007 el INE no actualiza la informaciÃ³n, los empresarios sostienen que la cifra ha caÃ­do por debajo de las 6.000 unidades industriales en la actualidad; es decir, en los Ãºltimos 16 aÃ±os han desaparecido cerca de 5.100 industrias, lo que significa que durante los gobiernos ChÃ¡vez-Maaduro la actividad industrial venezolana se redujo cerca de 46%.

A ello habrÃ­a que sumarle que ese 54% del parque industrial que queda en pie labora a menos de la mitad de su capacidad instalada, por lo que, de acuerdo con las matemÃ¡ticas mÃ¡s elementales, el sector manufacturero labora hoy a 27% de la capacidad que tenÃ­a 16 aÃ±os atrÃ¡s.

En pocas palabras, la producciÃ³n industrial actual se compara con la de 1973, cuando la economÃ­a nacional aun no disfrutaba del impulso industrial que conllevÃ³ la nacionalizaciÃ³n del hierro (1975) y del petrÃ³leo (1976).

– Se veÃ­a venir –

Aunque desde el alto gobierno las opiniones son contrarias, todos los intentos por explicar los orÃ­genes de la reducciÃ³n del aparato industrial nacional apuntan en una sola direcciÃ³n: el fracaso del modelo de producciÃ³n socialista, implementado por ChÃ¡vez una vez concluido el proceso constituyente de 1999.

La economista y experta en polÃ­ticas pÃºblicas Anabella AbadÃ­, sostiene que el punto de partida de este proceso de desindustrializaciÃ³n puede ubicarse en la promulgaciÃ³n de las 49 leyes en el marco de los poderes habilitantes otorgados a ChÃ¡vez en 2001.

â€œYa desde entonces se preveÃ­a que el gobierno buscaba el control del aparato productivoâ€, seÃ±ala AbadÃ­, quien explica que para ello el Ejecutivo adoptÃ³ el modelo de planificaciÃ³n centralizada tÃ­pico de los regÃ­menes socialistas, el cual se sustenta en el control de todos los eslabones de la cadena: desde la producciÃ³n hasta la distribuciÃ³n, pasando por la entrega de materia prima, el precio, transporte y cualquier actividad conexa.

Los ejemplos sobran a la hora de demostrar que la estrategia productiva del gobierno no ha dado resultados: nacionalizÃ³ la industria siderÃºrgica y Ã©sta trabaja hoy a 20% de su capacidad; expropiÃ³ 70% de la industria torrefactora y la producciÃ³n cayÃ³ a la mitad; confiscÃ³ la industria cementera y actualmente se importa cemento; se adueÃ±Ã³ de 70% de la industria azucarera y hoy se produce cerca de 40% de lo que siete aÃ±os atrÃ¡s.

AbadÃ­ seÃ±ala que el caudal de recursos que lloviÃ³ sobre el paÃ­s entre 2002 y 2014 permitiÃ³ minimizar el impacto de la caÃ­da de la producciÃ³n con el aumento indiscriminado de las importaciones, que pasaron de 14.492 millones de dÃ³lares en 1999 a la astronÃ³mica cifra de $59.339 millones en 2012, monto que se mantuvo prÃ¡cticamente inalterable en 2013.

En este mismo orden, el presidente de Conindustria recuerda que la conflictividad polÃ­tica surgida a raÃ­z de la promulgaciÃ³n de las leyes habilitantes de 2001 degenerÃ³ en la instauraciÃ³n de las otras dos grandes causasÂ del deterioro actual: el control de precios y el control de cambio.

El primero, a juicio de empresarios y economistas, ha sido responsable de que productoras de artÃ­culos regulados hayan enfrentado dificultades financieras que en casos extremos conllevaron el cierre, o por lo menos a la suspensiÃ³n de lÃ­neas de producciÃ³n, en especial de las pequeÃ±as empresas dedicadas a la manufactura de insumos regulados, lo que se corrobora cuando se tiene en cuenta que el sector de las pymi carga con el mayor nÃºmero de cierres.

Sobre el control de cambio, Olalquiaga concuerda en cuanto a ser la principal causa de que los productos importados sean mÃ¡s baratos que los nacionales, amÃ©n de las dificultades logÃ­sticas que ha traÃ­do para la industria en los Ãºltimos aÃ±os, toda vez que la restricciÃ³n en el otorgamiento de divisas ha provocado la caÃ­da de la producciÃ³n dada la escasez e insumos, tanto de materia prima como de bienes de capital.

– Ola expropiadora –
La caÃ­da de la actividad productiva nacional estÃ¡ salpicada por los efectos del proceso de expropiaciones, nacionalizaciones y confiscaciones que comenzÃ³ en 2005, estrategia que segÃºn un estudio del Observatorio Venezolano de la Propiedad Privada llevÃ³ al gobierno a invertir mÃ¡s 23.000 millones de dÃ³lares en la creaciÃ³n de empresas socialistas de dudosa productividad.

De acuerdo con datos de Conindustria, entre 2005 y agosto de 2013 mÃ¡s de 1.300 empresas se han visto afectadas por acciones contra la propiedad privada, lo que a juicio Anabella AbadÃ­ solo ha servido para que el gobierno central aumente su presencia pero no su aporte a la producciÃ³n.

La economista demuestra su teorÃ­a con nÃºmeros al seÃ±alar que en 1998 el aporte del sector privado al PIB era de 65%, valor que en 2014 se ubica en 64%. â€œEsto indica que el aporte privado ha permanecido invariable, es decir, que pese a que hay menos empresas, Ã©stas aportan mÃ¡s. Por el contrario, el peso del Estado es prÃ¡cticamente nulo a pesar de la gran cantidad de empresas que ha expropiado, nacionalizado o creadoâ€, afirma.

En este sentido, al analizar las cifras del BCV queda claro que en los Ãºltimos 16 aÃ±os la industria ha perdido peso como generadora de riqueza: mientras que en 1998 su aporte al PIB consolidado era de 17,4%, en 2014 ese porcentaje descendiÃ³ a 13,4%; caÃ­da que es mucho mÃ¡s significativa cuando se compara con el pico coyuntural de mÃ¡s de 21% alcanzado en 2003 por el repunte de la manufactura tras el paro general de finales de 2002 y principios de 2003.

Sin embargo, es conveniente seÃ±alar que ni en sus mejores tiempos el sector industrial ha sido un aportador de peso al PIB, conclusiÃ³n a la que se llega cuando se toma en cuenta que en Colombia la industria aporta cerca de 48% al PIB consolidado.

Al respecto, el presidente de Conindustria acota que las intervenciones, expropiaciones, confiscaciones y otros desmanes contra la propiedad privada solo han servido para desestimular al empresariado. â€œEl factor confianza se desmoronÃ³ con la revoluciÃ³nâ€, afirma Olalquiaga, para quien regresar el pico alcanzado a principios de los 80 pasa por una mayor inversiÃ³n pÃºblica y privada.

– No hay confianza –
Aunque apoya este planteamiento, Eduardo Porcarelli, director ejecutivo del Consejo Nacional de PromociÃ³n de Inversiones (Conapri) afirma que, histÃ³ricamente, Venezuela no ha sido un gran receptor de inversiÃ³n extranjera directa, cuyos picos se limitan a momentos muy particulares como la privatizaciÃ³n de la Cantv, la apertura petrolera o de las telecomunicaciones.

Si a este rÃ©cord se suma la polÃ­tica abiertamente intervencionista del gobierno central, el resultado es muy desfavorable. De hecho, con base en cifras oficiales, la ComisiÃ³n EconÃ³mica para AmÃ©rica Latina y el Caribe (Cepal) seÃ±ala que en 2014 Venezuela recibiÃ³ apenas 320 millones de dÃ³lares en inversiÃ³n extranjera (cifra que discrepa con los $673 millones aducidos por el BCV), una caÃ­da de mÃ¡s de 95% frente a los 7.040 millones de dÃ³lares captados en 2013.

El monto, de cualquier manera, es mÃ¡s que bajo si se compara con los 17.000 millones de dÃ³lares que recibiÃ³ Colombia en 2014, los cerca de $20.000 millones que se invirtieron en Chile, o los $55.000 millones que en promedio recibe Brasil desde hace varios aÃ±os.

Es mÃ¡s, Porcarelli recuerda que segÃºn un estudio que realizÃ³ la Unctad (Conferencia de Naciones Unidas sobre Comercio y Desarrollo) desde hace muchos aÃ±os Venezuela no atrae el nivel de inversiones necesarias de acuerdo al tamaÃ±o de su economÃ­a, lo que, lÃ³gicamente, ha limitado las posibilidades de expansiÃ³n de su aparato productivo.

Adicionalmente, seÃ±ala que en los Ãºltimos 20 aÃ±os el aporte acumulado de la inversiÃ³n extranjera al Producto Interno Bruto no llega a 3%, un monto demasiado bajo para un paÃ­s cuya economÃ­a no genera los capitales suficientes para atender sus necesidades de desarrollo.

Desafortunadamente, el marco legal vigente produce un efecto contrario. â€œEs imperativo hacer mÃ¡s atractiva la legislaciÃ³n para que venga mÃ¡s inversiÃ³n extranjera y promover que la inversiÃ³n nacional no busque otros destinosâ€, dice Porcarelli.

Esto cobra mayor vigencia cuando se toma en cuenta que aunque entre 2004 y 2013, la manufactura captÃ³ 55% de la inversiÃ³n extranjera dirigida al sector no petrolero (unos 10.000 millones de dÃ³lares), un monto que en valores absolutos sigue siendo muy bajo pero que bien habla del potencial de la industria endÃ³gena.

– Menos empleo –
La importancia de sector privado como creador de empleo es incuestionable, al aportar ocho de cada 10 plazas de empleo formal. â€œAun con la crisis que le ha tocado soportar, el sector privado es el pulmÃ³n de la economÃ­a como fuente generadora de empleoâ€, afirma Anabella AbadÃ­.

No obstante, la contracciÃ³n del tejido industrial ha mermado el positivo impacto. SegÃºn datos del INE, para 1998 el sector industrial daba empleo a mÃ¡s de 449.600 personas, cifra que 2007 habÃ­a descendido a 345.000, y aunque no existen estadÃ­sticas recientes se estima que la caÃ­da es proporcional al desplome del nÃºmero de industrias.

Algunas estadÃ­sticas oficiales permiten un acercamiento a la realidad. Con base en las cifras del INE, AbadÃ­ explica que entre 2001 y 2014 desaparecieron 200.000 empleadores â€œy si se calcula que en promedio cada empresa tiene 5 trabajadores, entonces se han perdido cerca de un millÃ³n de empleos formalesâ€.

Los datos que maneja Juan Pablo Olalquiaga son aÃºn mÃ¡s contundentes, pues asegura que si el empleo industrial descendiÃ³ de 650.000 plazas en 1996 a cerca de 400.000 en actualidad, eso significa que el solo el sector manufacturero redujo su nÃ³mina en un millÃ³n de personas, considerando empleos directos e indirectos.

â€œEn la medida que no se producen bienes y servicios, la poblaciÃ³n tiene menos acceso al trabajo, y quienes tienenÂ trabajo se especializan cada vez menosâ€, concluye el presidente de Conindustria, quien aclara que no existe un estudio que cuantifique las inversiones necesarias para recuperar la productividad a los niveles existentes en 1998.

â€œSegÃºn los indicadores internacionales, un paÃ­s ha logrado su grado de industrializaciÃ³n cuando el sector manufacturero aporta al menos 20% del PIBâ€, ha seÃ±alado el economista VÃ­ctor Ãlvarez, investigador del Centro Internacional Miranda, cuya tesis apunta que para alcanzar semejante cifra la industria requiere generar unos 110.000 millones de dÃ³lares, un nÃºmero que en las actuales condiciones resulta imposible.

