Venezuela recibirÃ¡ crudo de Angola

La petrolera estatal venezolana PDVSA recibirÃ¡ la prÃ³xima semana un cargamento de 935.000 barriles de crudo medio Girassol de Angola en su terminal de Bullenbay, en la isla caribeÃ±a de Curazao, tras adjudicar el pedido a la noruega Statoil, segÃºn operadores y datos de Reuters.

PDVSA cambiÃ³ en septiembre los tÃ©rminos para las ofertas de crudo que ha estado realizando desde el aÃ±o pasado para importar crudo Urales y ahora estÃ¡ solicitando crudos 30-33 grados API con hasta un 1,1 por ciento de azufre, mientras la rusaRosneft le estÃ¡ suministrando el Urales bajo un contrato de suministro.

El crudo angoleÃ±o, cargado en el tanquero Maran Pythia, fue despachado el 20 de octubre en el terminal Girassol y su descarga estÃ¡ prevista para el 6 de noviembre, segÃºn datos de flujo comercial y de embarcaciones de Reuters.

PDVSA cerrÃ³ en la segunda quincena de octubre una segunda oferta para comprar un cargamento de 30-33 grados API para entrega en noviembre en Bullenbay.

Operadores dijeron que la anglo-holandesa Royal Dutch Shell ganÃ³ el proceso con una oferta de Bonny Light de Nigeria. Royal Dutch Shell ha estado vendiendo crudos africanos a PDVSA desde junio.

Al menos seis cargamentos de entre 800.000 y un millÃ³n de barriles cada uno de variedades nigerianas y angoleÃ±as han sido entregadas por la firma en la terminal de Curazao.

Venezuela estÃ¡ comprando alrededor de 2 millones de barriles por mes de diferentes tipos de crudo, mayormente grados livianos y medianos rusos y africanos, para procesar en su refinerÃ­a Isla en Curazao, al tiempo que libera volÃºmenes de su propia producciÃ³n de crudos liviano para usar como diluyente.

reuters

