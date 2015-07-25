ElÂ economista JesÃºs Casique, director de la firma Capital Market Finance y profesor universitario, afirmÃ³ que la indisciplina monetaria estÃ¡ causando estragos en la economÃ­a bolivariana.

“La mayor inflaciÃ³n de Venezuela en la historia fue de 103,2% en 1996 bajo la presidencia de Rafael Caldera. Los tres Ãºltimos aÃ±os, Venezuela viene reportando la mayor inflaciÃ³n del mundo. En 2013 fue del 56,2%, en 2014 del 68,5% y el 2015 vamos a cerrar con una inflaciÃ³n aproximadamente del 168%”. AsÃ­ comenzÃ³ el diÃ¡logo con Infobae el economista JesÃºs Casique.

Pero eso no es todo. El director de la firma Capital Market Finance tambiÃ©n alertÃ³ que debido a las elecciones parlamentarias del 6 de diciembre, la inflaciÃ³n puede llegar a ser incluso mayor y ubicarse en torno al 182% en el cierre de este aÃ±o.

“AquÃ­ en Venezuela tenemos elecciones parlamentarias en diciembre. Entonces el gobierno va a comenzar con su populismo a inyectar liquidez en el mercado. Van a comenzar las dÃ¡divas y subsidios. Si el gobierno abre las compuertas e inyecta liquidez de forma mÃ¡s acelerada de lo que lo viene haciendo, podrÃ­amos estar cerrando hasta con una inflaciÃ³n del 182% a fines de 2015. Esto serÃ¡ producto de las elecciones”, enfatiza el economista.

“LOS TRES ÃšLTIMOS AÃ‘OS, VENEZUELA VIENE REPORTANDO LA MAYOR INFLACIÃ“N DEL MUNDO”

Casique analiza que el problema de la inflaciÃ³n en Venezuela se debe a dos variables relacionadas entre sÃ­. La primera Ã©l la llama “la maquinita de hacer dinero“. Y lo explica del siguiente modo: “El Banco Central de Venezuela viene emitiendo dinero inorgÃ¡nico de forma acelerada. La indisciplina monetaria estÃ¡ causando estragos en la economÃ­a. Y esto viene aunado a los bajos niveles de producciÃ³n. En primer lugar porque no hay confianza para invertir en Venezuela; y en segundo lugar, porque las expropiaciones destruyeron el aparato productivo en el paÃ­s”.

Reuters

La segunda variable que subraya el analista tiene que ver con la indisciplina fiscal. “Esto no se vio nunca en la historia de Venezuela“, se lamenta. Y agrega: “ArrancÃ³ en 2011 con el financiamiento del Banco Central de Venezuela a PDVSA (la petrolera estatal). Estaba completamente prohibido financiar a empresas del estado antes. Entonces esos son los problemas en Venezuela: indisciplina monetaria e indisciplina fiscal“.

Respecto a la escasez de alimentos, medicamentos e insumos, Casique afirma que el factor que la provoca es elestricto control implementado por el gobierno. “El control de cambio ha generado un mercado negro parecido al mercado blue en Argentina pero no tan distorsionado como en ese paÃ­s. En Venezuela, el mercado paralelo es extremadamente alto porque la preferencia del gobierno es para el sector pÃºblico. Como no hay divisas, el sector privado no puede importar con libertad“.

“EL GOBIERNO VA A TENER QUE REFLEXIONAR EN TORNO A LA DISTRIBUCIÃ“N DE ALIMENTOS”

Y agregÃ³: “El gobierno va a tener que reflexionar en torno a la distribuciÃ³n de alimentos. El gran productor de alimentos es el sector privado pero resulta ser que de toda la distribuciÃ³n de alimentos, el 70% se tiene que efectuar por el sector pÃºblico. La Ãºnica verdad es que las colas son impresionantes”.

Ante la pregunta sobre si existe una salida al corto plazo, fue contundente: “Este es un gobierno errÃ¡tico que sinceramente no tiene ninguna lÃ³gica en materia econÃ³mica. Un gobierno que no tiene la intenciÃ³n de dar un giro de 180 grados en materia de polÃ­tica monetaria ni fiscal”.

TambiÃ©n le consultamos sobre los Ã­ndices de pobreza e indigencia y el panorama es desalentador en todo sentido. “La pobreza en Venezuela la mide el Instituto Nacional de EstadÃ­stica (INE). El tema es que no hay ningÃºn tipo de confianza porque la cifra estÃ¡ politizada. Las cifras que dan rondan el 5,6% pero eso no es creÃ­ble porque la pobreza se ve en cualquier calle. La economÃ­a informal ha venido creciendo producto del desempleo. El mercado informal ha venido incrementÃ¡ndose y ese es un dato que se debe tener en cuenta”.

“MIENTRAS CUBA VA POR UN RUMBO, VENEZUELA NO TIENE RUMBO”

Respecto al impacto de la crisis venezolana en los paÃ­ses de la regiÃ³n, el experto afirmÃ³ que golpea fundamentalmente a los paÃ­ses del Petrocaribe. Y fue mÃ¡s allÃ¡ al decir que lo que afecta a la regiÃ³n es el llamado “Socialismo del siglo XXI”. “En Ã©pocas de vacas gordas se despilfarraron los recursos, ahora en tiempos de vacas flacas ya no hay recursos“.

Por Ãºltimo, se refiriÃ³ a cÃ³mo queda la relaciÃ³n de Venezuela con Cuba tras el acuerdo entre la isla y los Estados Unidos. Pero la analizÃ³ desde el punto de vista econÃ³mico: “Cuba estÃ¡ dando un giro en materia econÃ³mica. Para este aÃ±o va a reportar un crecimiento de entre el 4 y el 4,5%. En cambio, la contracciÃ³n econÃ³mica de Venezuela estarÃ¡ en el orden del 9,5%. Cuba rumbeÃ³ el barco para otro puerto y ese puerto es EEUU. Esto serÃ¡ muy positivo. Igualmente hay un factor negativo: ahora van a tener que trabajar, van a tener que ser productivos los isleÃ±os y no estÃ¡n acostumbrados a eso. Mientras Cuba va por un rumbo, Venezuela no tiene rumbo“, concluyÃ³.

GastÃ³n Calvo gcalvo@infobae.comÂ | INFOBAE