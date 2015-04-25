Venezuela obtuvo unos $1.000 millones tras operaciÃ³n de canje de oro

Venezuela obtuvo unos $1.000 millones tras operaciÃ³n de canje de oro

Por biendateao -
5738
560
COMPARTIR

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) realizÃ³ una operaciÃ³n de canje de una parte del oro que mantiene en sus reservas internacionales a cambio de unos 1.000 millones de dÃ³lares en efectivo, dijeron el viernes un diario opositor y dos economistas.

La transacciÃ³n, que Reuters detallÃ³ se negociaba a principios de marzo, se produce cuando el paÃ­s petrolero atraviesa una recesiÃ³n econÃ³mica, elevada inflaciÃ³n y fuerte escasez de productos bÃ¡sicos que se ha agravado en los Ãºltimos meses con el desplome de los precios internacionales del crudo.

Citando â€œfuentes cercanasâ€ al BCV, una nota del diario de tendencia opositora El Nacional, informÃ³ de la operaciÃ³n â€œswapâ€, a travÃ©s del Citibank, aunque no dio mayores detalles.

AdemÃ¡s, dos economistas venezolanos, el ex jefe de estudios econÃ³micos del BCV, JosÃ© Guerra, y el Director de la firma EcoanalÃ­tica, AsdrÃºbal Oliveros, confirmaron la operaciÃ³n.

El BCV no informÃ³ hasta ahora de la transacciÃ³n.

SegÃºn dijo el mes pasado una fuente del BCV a Reuters, la operaciÃ³n comprende un contrato de canje por unas 1,4 millones de onzas troy de oro por un perÃ­odo de cuatro aÃ±os. Al tÃ©rmino de ese lapso, el oro monetario volverÃ­a a las arcas venezolanas.

Un â€œswapâ€ de oro es un intercambio de mineral por efectivo, con el compromiso de que la transacciÃ³n serÃ¡ revertida en una fecha y con un precio final ya establecidos.

Por lo general, la parte que coloca el oro no debe desincorporar el activo de sus balances.

Cerca de dos tercios de las reservas internacionales venezolanas estÃ¡n en oro monetario.

El precio del oro ha bajado por una recuperaciÃ³n econÃ³mica en Estados Unidos que anticipa un alza de las tasas de interÃ©s de la Reserva Federal y por un repunte del dÃ³lar.

Los fondos ayudarÃ­an al Gobierno socialista del presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro a enfrentar la necesidad de efectivo para cumplir sus compromisos internaciones y mantener sus programas sociales.

Fuente: Reuters

