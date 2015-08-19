Venezuela invicta en Premundial de Boxeo

Venezuela se mantiene invicta en el Premundial de Boxeo, que se celebra en el Domo JosÃ© MarÃ­a Vargas, en el estado Vargas, hasta el prÃ³ximo 23 de agosto.

El primer venezolano en subir al ring fue JosÃ© DÃ­az, quien le propinÃ³ una derrota por decisiÃ³n dividida al estadounidense Francisco MartÃ­nez, en categorÃ­a Gallo (56 kg.)

â€œFue un combate difÃ­cil, pero pude conectarle un golpe al americano que me ayudÃ³ bastante, y me dio mÃ¡s confianza. Ya venÃ­a de pelear con Ã©l y en esta oportunidad se le ablandaron las piernas y pude obtener la victoria gracias a Dios. No hay rival fÃ¡cilâ€, manifestÃ³ el boxeador criollo, que tambiÃ©n participÃ³ en los Juegos Panamericanos 2015, y a quien le toca enfrentarse al nicaragÃ¼ense Daniz Mendoza en la ronda de cuarto de finales el jueves prÃ³ximo.

Por su parte, Endry Saavedra ganÃ³ por decisiÃ³n unÃ¡nime ante el chileno Joseph Cherkashyn en pelea correspondiente a la categorÃ­a de los 75 kilogramos

â€œFue una pelea bastante difÃ­cil. Ya tenÃ­a conocimiento del rival porque me enfrentÃ© a Ã©l en los panamericanos. Me he preparado fÃ­sica y mentalmente, en conjunto con mis entrenadores para este premundial. Estamos en casa y aquÃ­ la casa la hacemos respetarâ€, manifestÃ³ el pÃºgil venezolano con respecto al combate y a su prÃ³ximo enfrentamiento el dÃ­a jueves, con el canadiense Clovis Drolet.

El Ãºltimo venezolano en competir este martes fue Luis ArcÃ³n, quien le propinÃ³ un knock out a Aikel Outram, de Trinidad y Tobago, durante su enfrentamiento en la categorÃ­a Welter Ligero (64 kg.).

â€œLa pelea terminÃ³ rÃ¡pido; salÃ­ a hacer mi trabajo como me lo habÃ­an planteado mis entrenadores y ahora a enfrentarme con el rival de Costa Rica, que tuve la oportunidad de enfrentar en los Panamericanosâ€, manifestÃ³ el venezolano, quien pelearÃ¡ con Eduard SÃ¡nchez.

Con este tercer triunfo, la representaciÃ³n venezolana se mantuvo invicta en la segunda fase preliminar del campeonato premundialista.

AVN