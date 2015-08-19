Venezuela invicta en Premundial de Boxeo

Venezuela se mantiene invicta en el Premundial de Boxeo, que se celebra en el Domo JosÃ© MarÃa Vargas, en el estado Vargas, hasta el prÃ³ximo 23 de agosto.
El primer venezolano en subir al ring fue JosÃ© DÃaz, quien le propinÃ³ una derrota por decisiÃ³n dividida al estadounidense Francisco MartÃnez, en categorÃa Gallo (56 kg.)
â€œFue un combate difÃcil, pero pude conectarle un golpe al americano que me ayudÃ³ bastante, y me dio mÃ¡s confianza. Ya venÃa de pelear con Ã©l y en esta oportunidad se le ablandaron las piernas y pude obtener la victoria gracias a Dios. No hay rival fÃ¡cilâ€, manifestÃ³ el boxeador criollo, que tambiÃ©n participÃ³ en los Juegos Panamericanos 2015, y a quien le toca enfrentarse al nicaragÃ¼ense Daniz Mendoza en la ronda de cuarto de finales el jueves prÃ³ximo.
Por su parte, Endry Saavedra ganÃ³ por decisiÃ³n unÃ¡nime ante el chileno Joseph Cherkashyn en pelea correspondiente a la categorÃa de los 75 kilogramos
â€œFue una pelea bastante difÃcil. Ya tenÃa conocimiento del rival porque me enfrentÃ© a Ã©l en los panamericanos. Me he preparado fÃsica y mentalmente, en conjunto con mis entrenadores para este premundial. Estamos en casa y aquÃ la casa la hacemos respetarâ€, manifestÃ³ el pÃºgil venezolano con respecto al combate y a su prÃ³ximo enfrentamiento el dÃa jueves, con el canadiense Clovis Drolet.
El Ãºltimo venezolano en competir este martes fue Luis ArcÃ³n, quien le propinÃ³ un knock out a Aikel Outram, de Trinidad y Tobago, durante su enfrentamiento en la categorÃa Welter Ligero (64 kg.).
â€œLa pelea terminÃ³ rÃ¡pido; salÃ a hacer mi trabajo como me lo habÃan planteado mis entrenadores y ahora a enfrentarme con el rival de Costa Rica, que tuve la oportunidad de enfrentar en los Panamericanosâ€, manifestÃ³ el venezolano, quien pelearÃ¡ con Eduard SÃ¡nchez.
Con este tercer triunfo, la representaciÃ³n venezolana se mantuvo invicta en la segunda fase preliminar del campeonato premundialista.
AVN
