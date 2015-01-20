Venezuela en recesiÃ³n, pendiente de que presidente anuncie medidas anticrisis

El presidente venezolano, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, tiene previsto anunciar este miÃ©rcoles ante el Parlamento una serie de medidas econÃ³micas con las que confÃa revertir el agravamiento de una crisis que tiene a su paÃs tÃ©cnicamente en recesiÃ³n desde 2014.
Las medidas econÃ³micas anticrisis debieron ser anunciadas en diciembre pasado, cuando Maduro adelantÃ³ que incluirÃa unas reformas fiscales y otras cambiarias; luego dijo que lo comunicarÃa tras los abrazos de aÃ±o nuevo y despuÃ©s en la comparecencia obligatoria ante el Parlamento, la cual ha postergado en dos ocasiones este mes.
Maduro anticipÃ³ que sus medidas forman parte de un plan que llamÃ³ de “recuperaciÃ³n econÃ³mica” una vez que el estatal Banco Central de Venezuela revelara una contracciÃ³n de la economÃa los primeros tres trimestres de 2014 y una inflaciÃ³n interanual del 63 por ciento.
Las estadÃsticas se reflejan en largas colas que se repiten por igual ante grandes, medianos y minimercados, pÃºblicos y privados, con venezolanos en busca de comida y otros artÃculos bÃ¡sicos.
Para los opositores, la crisis se debe a la mezcla de corrupciÃ³n e ineficacia que le achaca al socialismo que dice impulsar Maduro, quien a su vez culpa a los primeros de haberle declarado una “guerra econÃ³mica” para intentar dar al traste con su gestiÃ³n.
Las cuentas pÃºblicas han comenzado a resentirse debido a la adicional y drÃ¡stica caÃda de los precios internacionales del crudo, prÃ¡cticamente el Ãºnico producto de la oferta exportable del paÃs cuyas arcas fiscales le deben 9 de cada 10 dÃ³lares que reciben.
El mÃ©todo estadounidense de fracturaciÃ³n hidrÃ¡ulica para obtener hidrocarburos que han saturado de oferta a los mercados energÃ©ticos del planeta figura en la retÃ³rica de Maduro como la principal culpable del derrumbe de los precios internacionales del petrÃ³leo.
Maduro ha utilizado prÃ¡cticamente dos de las tres primeras semanas transcurridas de 2015 en una gira por China y varios otros paÃses productores de petrÃ³leo en un intento por coordinar polÃticas internacionales para remontar los precios, asÃ como para pedir recursos que permitan tapar los huecos presupuestarios nacionales.
El presupuesto fiscal venezolano de 2015 prevÃ© un ingreso de 60 dÃ³lares por cada uno de los 2,5 millones de barriles que el paÃs exporta diariamente, pero el precio ya se va acercando a la mitad.
Las divisas que ingresan en el paÃs son administradas desde 2003 por el Estado, de manera exclusiva y a travÃ©s de tres tipos de cambio oficial (52, 12 y 6,3 bolÃvares), pero segÃºn voces opositoras la corrupciÃ³n hace que parte de esos dÃ³lares vayan tambiÃ©n al ilegal “mercado negro”, donde la paridad es hoy de 175 bolÃvares por dÃ³lar.
“Ellos (el Gobierno) tienen una estrategia perversa con los dÃ³lares de PDVSA (la estatal petrolera): los meten descaradamente en el mercado negro”, asegurÃ³ hoy en declaraciones a periodistas el diputado opositor Julio Montoya.
Maduro debe anunciar “medidas que alivien la destrucciÃ³n econÃ³mica del paÃs como subsanar el dÃ©ficit del presupuesto, parar los envÃos de crudo a Petrocaribe y suspender la compra de armas a Rusia”, aÃ±adiÃ³ Montoya.
Venezuela exporta su crudo principalmente a China y Estados Unidos, pero destina una parte a paÃses vecinos caribeÃ±os que tienen condiciones preferenciales de pago, incluido trueques por productos.
La crisis podrÃa derivar en impagos de deuda, advirtiÃ³ la semana pasada la calificadora de riesgo estadounidense Moody’s, que por lo mismo rebajÃ³ dos peldaÃ±os (de Caa1 a Caa3) a los bonos venezolanos tras evaluar que el riesgo de que el paÃs caiga “en default” (cese de pago) se ha incrementado “sustancialmente”.
La caÃda de los precios del petrÃ³leo, “sostenida” y “dramÃ¡tica” para la economÃa de Venezuela, segÃºn Moody’s, “afectarÃ¡” su balanza de pagos y “contrarrestarÃ¡ con creces los beneficios potenciales de futuros flujos de inversiones extranjeras”.
Maduro tambiÃ©n informarÃ¡ en el Parlamento los frutos de su gira que en el caso de China, adelantÃ³, significÃ³ un aporte de 20.000 millones de dÃ³lares en dinero “contante y sonante”, y en Catar que “importantes bancos” aporten “oxÃgeno suficiente” para cubrir pÃ©rdidas derivadas de la caÃda de los precios petroleros.
El mes pasado fue la agencia britÃ¡nico-norteamericana Fitch Ratings la que rebajÃ³ la calificaciÃ³n de la deuda venezolana (de “B” a “CCC”), dada la “limitaciÃ³n” que le atribuyÃ³ al paÃs para responder a la caÃda del precio del crudo y su nivel “relativamente bajo” de reservas monetarias, en torno a 21.000 millones de dÃ³lares.
Maduro acusa a estas agencias de riesgo y otras calificadoras de poner a Venezuela como el peor paÃs del mundo para invertir, incluso con mÃ¡s riesgos que naciones en guerra como Ucrania, Ãºnicamente por “causas polÃticas”.
