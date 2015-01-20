Venezuela en recesiÃ³n, pendiente de que presidente anuncie medidas anticrisis

Venezuela en recesiÃ³n, pendiente de que presidente anuncie medidas anticrisis

El presidente venezolano, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, tiene previsto anunciar este miÃ©rcoles ante el Parlamento una serie de medidas econÃ³micas con las que confÃ­a revertir el agravamiento de una crisis que tiene a su paÃ­s tÃ©cnicamente en recesiÃ³n desde 2014.

Las medidas econÃ³micas anticrisis debieron ser anunciadas en diciembre pasado, cuando Maduro adelantÃ³ que incluirÃ­a unas reformas fiscales y otras cambiarias; luego dijo que lo comunicarÃ­a tras los abrazos de aÃ±o nuevo y despuÃ©s en la comparecencia obligatoria ante el Parlamento, la cual ha postergado en dos ocasiones este mes.

Maduro anticipÃ³ que sus medidas forman parte de un plan que llamÃ³ de “recuperaciÃ³n econÃ³mica” una vez que el estatal Banco Central de Venezuela revelara una contracciÃ³n de la economÃ­a los primeros tres trimestres de 2014 y una inflaciÃ³n interanual del 63 por ciento.

Las estadÃ­sticas se reflejan en largas colas que se repiten por igual ante grandes, medianos y minimercados, pÃºblicos y privados, con venezolanos en busca de comida y otros artÃ­culos bÃ¡sicos.

Para los opositores, la crisis se debe a la mezcla de corrupciÃ³n e ineficacia que le achaca al socialismo que dice impulsar Maduro, quien a su vez culpa a los primeros de haberle declarado una “guerra econÃ³mica” para intentar dar al traste con su gestiÃ³n.

Las cuentas pÃºblicas han comenzado a resentirse debido a la adicional y drÃ¡stica caÃ­da de los precios internacionales del crudo, prÃ¡cticamente el Ãºnico producto de la oferta exportable del paÃ­s cuyas arcas fiscales le deben 9 de cada 10 dÃ³lares que reciben.

El mÃ©todo estadounidense de fracturaciÃ³n hidrÃ¡ulica para obtener hidrocarburos que han saturado de oferta a los mercados energÃ©ticos del planeta figura en la retÃ³rica de Maduro como la principal culpable del derrumbe de los precios internacionales del petrÃ³leo.

Maduro ha utilizado prÃ¡cticamente dos de las tres primeras semanas transcurridas de 2015 en una gira por China y varios otros paÃ­ses productores de petrÃ³leo en un intento por coordinar polÃ­ticas internacionales para remontar los precios, asÃ­ como para pedir recursos que permitan tapar los huecos presupuestarios nacionales.

El presupuesto fiscal venezolano de 2015 prevÃ© un ingreso de 60 dÃ³lares por cada uno de los 2,5 millones de barriles que el paÃ­s exporta diariamente, pero el precio ya se va acercando a la mitad.

Las divisas que ingresan en el paÃ­s son administradas desde 2003 por el Estado, de manera exclusiva y a travÃ©s de tres tipos de cambio oficial (52, 12 y 6,3 bolÃ­vares), pero segÃºn voces opositoras la corrupciÃ³n hace que parte de esos dÃ³lares vayan tambiÃ©n al ilegal “mercado negro”, donde la paridad es hoy de 175 bolÃ­vares por dÃ³lar.

“Ellos (el Gobierno) tienen una estrategia perversa con los dÃ³lares de PDVSA (la estatal petrolera): los meten descaradamente en el mercado negro”, asegurÃ³ hoy en declaraciones a periodistas el diputado opositor Julio Montoya.

Maduro debe anunciar “medidas que alivien la destrucciÃ³n econÃ³mica del paÃ­s como subsanar el dÃ©ficit del presupuesto, parar los envÃ­os de crudo a Petrocaribe y suspender la compra de armas a Rusia”, aÃ±adiÃ³ Montoya.

Venezuela exporta su crudo principalmente a China y Estados Unidos, pero destina una parte a paÃ­ses vecinos caribeÃ±os que tienen condiciones preferenciales de pago, incluido trueques por productos.

La crisis podrÃ­a derivar en impagos de deuda, advirtiÃ³ la semana pasada la calificadora de riesgo estadounidense Moody’s, que por lo mismo rebajÃ³ dos peldaÃ±os (de Caa1 a Caa3) a los bonos venezolanos tras evaluar que el riesgo de que el paÃ­s caiga “en default” (cese de pago) se ha incrementado “sustancialmente”.

La caÃ­da de los precios del petrÃ³leo, “sostenida” y “dramÃ¡tica” para la economÃ­a de Venezuela, segÃºn Moody’s, “afectarÃ¡” su balanza de pagos y “contrarrestarÃ¡ con creces los beneficios potenciales de futuros flujos de inversiones extranjeras”.

Maduro tambiÃ©n informarÃ¡ en el Parlamento los frutos de su gira que en el caso de China, adelantÃ³, significÃ³ un aporte de 20.000 millones de dÃ³lares en dinero “contante y sonante”, y en Catar que “importantes bancos” aporten “oxÃ­geno suficiente” para cubrir pÃ©rdidas derivadas de la caÃ­da de los precios petroleros.

El mes pasado fue la agencia britÃ¡nico-norteamericana Fitch Ratings la que rebajÃ³ la calificaciÃ³n de la deuda venezolana (de “B” a “CCC”), dada la “limitaciÃ³n” que le atribuyÃ³ al paÃ­s para responder a la caÃ­da del precio del crudo y su nivel “relativamente bajo” de reservas monetarias, en torno a 21.000 millones de dÃ³lares.

Maduro acusa a estas agencias de riesgo y otras calificadoras de poner a Venezuela como el peor paÃ­s del mundo para invertir, incluso con mÃ¡s riesgos que naciones en guerra como Ucrania, Ãºnicamente por “causas polÃ­ticas”.

