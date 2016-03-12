Venezolanos que robaron casino en Aruba fueron condenados a 5 años

Tres venezolanos vinculados al robo del casino Excelsior del Hotel Holliday Inn en Aruba, fueroncondenados a cinco años de prisión por la corte de primera instancia de la isla.

El hecho se registró el pasado 26 de octubre de 2015, cuando ingresaron al lugar, amarraron a cuatro empleados y los golpearon con las cachas de sus armas. En el hecho lograron apoderarse de grandes cantidades de dinero, llegando a calcularse hasta un millón de dólares.

Los zulianos fueron identificados como Carlos José Huerta Ibarra, de 34 años; Víctor Manuel Valente Albornoz, de 24; y Julio César García Capdevilla, de 26.

