La venezolana GÃ©nesis RodrÃ­guez se adjudicÃ³ este domingo la medalla de plata en levantamiento de pesas en los XVII Juegos Panamericanos Toronto 2015, que se desarrollan en CanadÃ¡.

La criolla, de apenas 20 aÃ±os de edad y quien participa por primera vez en Juegos Panamericanos, ganÃ³ en la categorÃ­a de los 53 kilos.

â€œPara mi esta medalla es como un oro, mejoramos mi marca personal gracias a mi entrenador, y sÃ© que toda Venezuela estÃ¡ orgullosa de miâ€, expresÃ³ en declaraciones para Meridiano TV tras recibir la medalla.

â€œHay que seguir trabajando. Por estar cerca al final de alcanzar el primer lugar es la razÃ³n por la cual siento esta medalla de plata como oro, solo Dios sabe por quÃ© pasan las cosas. Ahora es que quedan metas y triunfos en el caminoâ€, aÃ±adiÃ³ la venezolana.

La joven atleta expresÃ³ que para el prÃ³ximo mundial de la categorÃ­a â€œiremos a una preparaciÃ³n para estar entre las 10 mejores del mundo, sÃ© que mi familia estÃ¡ orgullosa y mi madre en el cieloâ€.

RodrÃ­guez levantÃ³ en total 201 kilos: 92 kilos en arranque y 109 en enviÃ³n.

La venezolana estuvo cerca de ganar la medalla de oro, que ganÃ³ la colombiana Rusmeris Villar, quien a pesar de haber levantado tambiÃ©n 201 kilos en el total de las dos modalidades se quedÃ³ con la presea dorada al definirse el empate por el peso corporal, pues Villar al pesar menos que RodrÃ­guez resultÃ³ favorecida.

La colombiana ademÃ¡s impuso un rÃ©cord panamericano en el enviÃ³n, al levantar 115 kilos, mientras en el arranque alzÃ³ 86 kilos.

La medalla de bronce fue para Yafreysi Silvestre, de RepÃºblica Dominicana, quien hizo 80 kilos en arranque y 103 kilos en enviÃ³n para totalizar 183 kilos.

Fuente: AVN 13-07-2015

