Van mÃ¡s de 75 rÃ©plicas de terremoto

Van mÃ¡s de 75 rÃ©plicas de terremoto

Por biendateao -
2403
789
COMPARTIR

MariÃ¡ngel SÃ¡nchez, es una zuliana que viviÃ³ el terremoto ocurrido en Chile el pasado miÃ©rcoles, en el que murieron 10 personas.

SÃ¡nchez, quien tiene solo dos meses viviendo en Chile,Â contÃ³ a Â cÃ³mo viviÃ³ el terremoto, en el piso 10 de su edificio, ubicado en el centro de Santiago, la capital de Chile.

â€œVivo en el piso 10 en el centro de Santiago, estÃ¡bamos viendo tele y comenzamos a sentir el movimiento, estaba con mi hija y nos movÃ­amos, trataba de calmarla y veÃ­amos que duraba y se intensificaba, nos pusimos debajo debajo de la puerta y comenzamos a escuchar gritos y alarmas, vimos que todos los vecinos bajaban, habÃ­a una seÃ±ora que estaba muy mal, una vecina me dijo que bajara, asÃ­ que nos pusimos los zapatos, agarramos celulares, cargador, chaquetas, mientras bajÃ¡bamos hubo una rÃ©plica que fue muy fuerteâ€, narrÃ³.

La zuliana, fue a Chile el 14 de julio de este aÃ±o para estabilizarse y luego regresÃ³ a Venezuela para buscar a su hija de 7 aÃ±os. Hace tres dÃ­as, el domingo 13 de septiembre regresÃ³ a Chile. AsegurÃ³ que los chilenos saben comportarse ante una situaciÃ³n de terremoto. â€œAquÃ­ tienen cultura de eso, las personas bajaban las escaleras tranquilos, cuando bajÃ© todo el edificio estaba abajo, habÃ­a muchas personas alteradas y otras tranquilas. Chile es un paÃ­s que tiene cultura sÃ­smica, se comporta maravillosamente, no caen en pÃ¡nicoâ€, detallÃ³.

â€œCuando estÃ¡bamos sentadas abajo en el edificio, sentimos otra rÃ©plica bastante fuerte y nos recomendaron que saliÃ©ramos de los edificios que nos mantuviÃ©ramos alejados, como habÃ­an restaurantes cerca comimos por ahÃ­, esperamos mÃ¡s o menos tres horas y media y volvimos a subir al apartamento, y en ese momento volvimos a sentir otra rÃ©plica fuerte, he sentido como cuatro o cinco bastante fuertes, parecidas a lo que fue el terremoto como tal, de resto todo bienâ€, contÃ³ SÃ¡nchez, quien es psicÃ³loga.

AdemÃ¡s, asegurÃ³ que este jueves el ambiente en Chile estÃ¡ tranquilo. â€œHoy es dÃ­a patrio, ellos tienen sus fiestas patrias y ellos estÃ¡n bastante tranquilos, por lo que he visto desde aquÃ­ del apartamento porque no he bajado. La gente estÃ¡ trabajando normalmenteâ€.

DestacÃ³ que el gobierno chileno mantiene alerta a la poblaciÃ³n de cada movimiento que ocurre. â€œEl gobierno notifica e informa cada movimiento cada avance y situaciÃ³n que se presenta en el paÃ­s, todas las replicas la reportan, ha habido mÃ¡s de 75 replicas, cuando ocurre una me llega de una vez la notificaciÃ³n por twitter, ellos informan todo el tiempo lo que estÃ¡ sucediendo y eso te da mucha tranquilidad. La mayorÃ­a de la gente de la costa fueron evacuadas, aquÃ­ el gobierno hace que funcionen todo este tipo de ayudas, los policÃ­as son excelentes, ayudan muchoâ€, relatÃ³.

Panorama

 

Â¿Te gustÃ³ esta nota?

0
0

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

789 COMENTARIOS

  1. 189682 90476Basically received my initial cavity. Rather devastating. I would like a super smile. Searching a great deal much more choices. Numerous thanks for the write-up 601312

  5. 351611 202233An intriguing discussion is worth comment. Im confident which you basically write regarding this subject, could possibly not be considered a taboo topic but typically persons are too small to communicate on such topics. To one more. Cheers 287473

  7. 389520 363223Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this site wants way a lot more consideration. Ill probably be once a lot more to read far a lot more, thanks for that information. 572094

  10. 431634 698314Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Appreciate it! 114828

  11. 923829 306246Im often to blogging and i in actual fact respect your content material. The piece has in fact peaks my interest. Im going to bookmark your content material and preserve checking for brand new data. 956126

  12. 421669 238903Trop excitant de mater des femmes lesbiennes en train de se doigter la chatte pour se faire jouir. En plus sur cette bonne petite vid o porno hard de lesb X les deux jeunes lesbienne sont trop excitantes et super sexy. Des pures beaut de la nature avec des courbes parfaites, les filles c est quand v 450360

  13. 993285 574793You would endure heaps of different advised organized excursions with various chauffeur driven car experts. Some sort of cope previous functions and a normally requires a to obtain travel within expense centre, and even checking out the upstate New York. ??????? 685335

  14. 257458 828021I see your point, and I completely appreciate your write-up. For what its worth I will tell all my buddies about it, quite resourceful. Later. 294489

  17. 864353 11165I discovered your weblog web site on google and appearance several of your early posts. Maintain up the superb operate. I just extra the RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Searching for forward to reading a lot more on your part later on! 643988

  18. 658563 270004Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I wish to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article but what can I say I procrastinate alot and under no circumstances seem to get something done. 457603

  40. 954217 138419Youre so correct. Im there with you. Your blog is surely worth a read if anyone comes throughout it. Im lucky I did because now Ive obtained a whole new view of this. I didnt realise that this issue was so essential and so universal. You completely put it in perspective for me. 778304

  41. 53Blyn It as genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, thus I only use world wide web for that purpose, and obtain the most recent news.

  50. you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you ave done a wonderful job on this topic!

  57. I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again..

  58. I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again..

  59. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  86. Valued Personal Traits Hello, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

  126. I will right away grab your rss feed as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  230. Terrific paintings! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  274. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  294. Google

    Although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re in fact worth a go through, so possess a look.

  316. You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  351. Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.|

  367. I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information an individual provide for your guests? Is going to be again continuously to inspect new posts|

  427. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid other users like its aided me. Good job.|

  431. Hello there I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.|

  448. What i do not realize is in fact how you’re no longer really much more smartly-appreciated than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly with regards to this topic, produced me in my view believe it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved unless it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times handle it up!|

  460. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too great. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.|

  483. Business news

    […]we like to honor several other world wide web web pages on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  494. It?s actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  495. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!|

  513. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.

  525. You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  531. “”Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that Thanks for lunch!””

  545. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks a lot!|

  548. Thanks for another magnificent article. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  567. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. However imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the very best in its niche. Wonderful blog!|

  585. You can certainly see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.

  595. This very blog is without a doubt awesome as well as informative. I have found helluva helpful tips out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!

  597. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd should talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make people believe. Also, numerous thanks permitting me to comment!

  610. Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic work!|

  626. This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  635. I’m extremely impressed with your writing talents and also with the format in your blog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to peer a great weblog like this one today..|

  638. WanPxc Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!

  644. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at show up. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say great blog!

  645. G-Spot Stimulator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  655. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|

  659. Thank you, I ave just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I ave discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  668. Your style is unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.

  708. I?ve learn a few just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to make this kind of excellent informative website.

  714. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its field. Terrific blog!|

  734. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  736. brevnov

    […]we like to honor numerous other world wide web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  742. Best Dildo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  747. Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some time and actual effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.|

  757. Penyakit Kulit Eksim

    Eksim atau Dermatitis adalah arti kedokteran untuk kelainan kulit, yang mana kulit terlihat meradang serta iritasi. Peradangan ini dapat berlangsung dimanapun tetapi yang seringkali terserang yakni tangan serta kaki. Type eksim yang seringkali didapati…

  768. obat kelamin keluar nanah

    Wanita serta pria homoseksual yang lakukan jalinan sex lewat anus (anal seks) bisa menanggung derita gonore pada rektumnya. Pasien bakal rasakan tak nyaman di sekitaran anusnya serta dari rektumnya keluar cairan. Daerah di sekitaran anus terlihat merah…

  779. all Drone reView

    From a design standpoint, the Phantom 4 is made extremely well. It�s not the kind of drone where it just looks cool. Every part has been designed to be functional, but still elegant.

  788. Hi there, just become alert to your blog via Google, and located that it is really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you proceed this in future. A lot of other folks can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  789. Cara Mengatasi Gatal di Bagian Selangkangan

    Eksim yang juga disebut sebagai eksema maupun dermatitis merupakan peradangan hebat yang kemudian menyebabkan terjadinya oembentukan gelembung kecil atau lepuh pada permukaan kulit sehingga pada akhirnya pecah lalu mengeluarkan cairan. Eksim sendiri di…

DEJA UN COMENTARIO