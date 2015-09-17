Van mÃ¡s de 75 rÃ©plicas de terremoto

MariÃ¡ngel SÃ¡nchez, es una zuliana que viviÃ³ el terremoto ocurrido en Chile el pasado miÃ©rcoles, en el que murieron 10 personas.

SÃ¡nchez, quien tiene solo dos meses viviendo en Chile,Â contÃ³ a Â cÃ³mo viviÃ³ el terremoto, en el piso 10 de su edificio, ubicado en el centro de Santiago, la capital de Chile.

â€œVivo en el piso 10 en el centro de Santiago, estÃ¡bamos viendo tele y comenzamos a sentir el movimiento, estaba con mi hija y nos movÃ­amos, trataba de calmarla y veÃ­amos que duraba y se intensificaba, nos pusimos debajo debajo de la puerta y comenzamos a escuchar gritos y alarmas, vimos que todos los vecinos bajaban, habÃ­a una seÃ±ora que estaba muy mal, una vecina me dijo que bajara, asÃ­ que nos pusimos los zapatos, agarramos celulares, cargador, chaquetas, mientras bajÃ¡bamos hubo una rÃ©plica que fue muy fuerteâ€, narrÃ³.

La zuliana, fue a Chile el 14 de julio de este aÃ±o para estabilizarse y luego regresÃ³ a Venezuela para buscar a su hija de 7 aÃ±os. Hace tres dÃ­as, el domingo 13 de septiembre regresÃ³ a Chile. AsegurÃ³ que los chilenos saben comportarse ante una situaciÃ³n de terremoto. â€œAquÃ­ tienen cultura de eso, las personas bajaban las escaleras tranquilos, cuando bajÃ© todo el edificio estaba abajo, habÃ­a muchas personas alteradas y otras tranquilas. Chile es un paÃ­s que tiene cultura sÃ­smica, se comporta maravillosamente, no caen en pÃ¡nicoâ€, detallÃ³.

â€œCuando estÃ¡bamos sentadas abajo en el edificio, sentimos otra rÃ©plica bastante fuerte y nos recomendaron que saliÃ©ramos de los edificios que nos mantuviÃ©ramos alejados, como habÃ­an restaurantes cerca comimos por ahÃ­, esperamos mÃ¡s o menos tres horas y media y volvimos a subir al apartamento, y en ese momento volvimos a sentir otra rÃ©plica fuerte, he sentido como cuatro o cinco bastante fuertes, parecidas a lo que fue el terremoto como tal, de resto todo bienâ€, contÃ³ SÃ¡nchez, quien es psicÃ³loga.

AdemÃ¡s, asegurÃ³ que este jueves el ambiente en Chile estÃ¡ tranquilo. â€œHoy es dÃ­a patrio, ellos tienen sus fiestas patrias y ellos estÃ¡n bastante tranquilos, por lo que he visto desde aquÃ­ del apartamento porque no he bajado. La gente estÃ¡ trabajando normalmenteâ€.

DestacÃ³ que el gobierno chileno mantiene alerta a la poblaciÃ³n de cada movimiento que ocurre. â€œEl gobierno notifica e informa cada movimiento cada avance y situaciÃ³n que se presenta en el paÃ­s, todas las replicas la reportan, ha habido mÃ¡s de 75 replicas, cuando ocurre una me llega de una vez la notificaciÃ³n por twitter, ellos informan todo el tiempo lo que estÃ¡ sucediendo y eso te da mucha tranquilidad. La mayorÃ­a de la gente de la costa fueron evacuadas, aquÃ­ el gobierno hace que funcionen todo este tipo de ayudas, los policÃ­as son excelentes, ayudan muchoâ€, relatÃ³.

