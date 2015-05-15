Upel lamenta la muerte de Quintana y exige acciones efectivas contra la...

Upel lamenta la muerte de Quintana y exige acciones efectivas contra la delincuencia

Las autoridades deÂ la UPELÂ encabezadas por su rector, RaÃºl LÃ³pez Sayago, manifestaron su pesar por la muerte a manos del hampa del estudiante de esta casa de estudios, Conan Quintana, ocurrida este jueves 14 de mayo.

En un comunicado pÃºblico, las autoridades upelistas rechazaron los actos delictivos que a diario enlutan a los hogares venezolanos y que en esta oportunidad alcanzÃ³ a un destacado estudiante del Instituto PedagÃ³gico de Miranda, perteneciente aÂ la UPEL.

AsÃ­ mismo, Â exigieron a las autoridades gubernamentales acciones efectivas para erradicar la violencia y la delincuencia que azota al paÃ­s.

Â El rector LÃ³pez Sayago resaltÃ³ la trayectoria de Conan Quintana, quien en su carÃ¡cter de lÃ­der estudiantil, se hizo merecedor de responsabilidades confiadas por sus compaÃ±eros.

A continuaciÃ³n, el texto completo del comunicado:Â 

 

Comunicado a la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica nacional por el fallecimiento del bachiller Conan Quintana, estudiante deÂ la UPEL

Â 

 

El Rector, demÃ¡s autoridades, estudiantes y miembros de la comunidad deÂ la Universidad PedagÃ³gicaÂ Experimental Libertador (UPEL)

 

Considerando

Â Que el pasado 14 de mayo de 2015 falleciÃ³ el estudiante del Instituto PedagÃ³gico de Miranda JosÃ© Manuel Siso MartÃ­nez, bachiller Conan Quintana, vÃ­ctima del hampaÂ  que impera en todos los sectores del paÃ­s.

Considerando

Â Que el bachiller Conan Quintana era un destacado estudiante y lÃ­der de la comunidad estudiantil de esta Universidad.

 

Considerando

Â Que su actuaciÃ³n lo hizo merecedor de responsabilidades asignadas por los miembros de su comunidad estudiantil.

 

Considerando

Â Que dÃ­a a dÃ­a mueren jÃ³venes venezolanos en acciones delictivas que enlutan a familias venezolanas.

 

Acuerda

Â 1Âº Rechazar todos los actos delictivos que azotan a los venezolanos.

2Âº Exigir a las autoridades gubernamentales la realizaciÃ³nÂ  de acciones que erradiquen la violencia y la delincuencia que azota al paÃ­s.

3Âº Manifestar a la comunidad upelista, especialmente a los estudiantes y docentes del Instituto PedagÃ³gico de Miranda JosÃ© Manuel Siso MartÃ­nez, su pesar por esta dolorosa muerte.

4Âº Unirse a familiares del bachiller Conan Quintana en el dolor que hoy los aflige ante su partida inesperada.

Dr. RaÃºl LÃ³pez Sayago

Rector deÂ la UPEL

