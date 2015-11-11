Unos 51 mil cruceristas visitarÃ¡n la Isla de Margarita hasta el mes...

Unos 51 mil cruceristas visitarÃ¡n la Isla de Margarita hasta el mes de mayo

El comandante de la Zona de defensa integral, vicealmirante Juan Carlos Flores, informÃ³ que durante la temporada de cruceros llegarÃ¡nÂ 10 buques que harÃ¡n 36 toques con una cantidad de 51 mil pasajeros, durante la temporada que inicia desde este mes hasta mayo de 2016.

â€œDebemos resaltar de manera especial que el 24 de noviembre nos visitarÃ¡ el Buque Britannia que tiene la capacidad de 4 mil 324 turistas y 1.400 tripulantes; paralelamente ese mismo dÃ­a nos visitarÃ¡ el Buque Orizon de 1.800 pasajerosâ€, expresÃ³.

