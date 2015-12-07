Unidad ganÃ³ al menos 112 diputados

Unidad ganó al menos 112 diputados

El presidente de Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), Enrique MÃ¡rquez, anunciÃ³ que la oposiciÃ³n tiene al menos 112 diputados electos en la Asamblea Nacional frente a 51 diputados del Psuv. â€œLa victoria fue contundente y aplastanteâ€, afirmÃ³.

SeÃ±alÃ³ que la MUD ganÃ³ todos los circuitos del Distrito Capital Â y la ventaja de votos en todo el paÃ­s superÃ³ los dos millones. Jacqueline FarÃ­a, Juan Carlos AlemÃ¡n Y Elvis Amoroso son figuras del chavismo que no volverÃ¡n a la Asamblea, declarÃ³ MÃ¡rquez.

Todos los circuitos de los estados Aragua, Barinas, BolÃ­var y MÃ©rida tambiÃ©n fueron ganados.

En el C2 de Lara, C3 de GuÃ¡rico y en el C1 de Portuguesa todavÃ­a hay cuatro diputados que estÃ¡n por definirse.

El dirigente indicÃ³ que estos datos debieron ser difundidos anoche por el CNE, pero â€œse quiso disminuir el impacto de la derrota sufrida por el oficialismoâ€.

â€œLa mayorÃ­a calificada de la AN estÃ¡ en manos de la Unidad (â€¦) lo que le viene a Venezuela es cambioâ€, anunciÃ³.

A continuaciÃ³n, la seÃ±al en vivo.

Nota en desarrollo

Nota en desarrollo

