Una explosiÃ³n en una refinerÃa de la petrolera estatal brasileÃ±a Petrobras dejÃ³ tres heridos graves en el estado de BahÃa, en el noreste del paÃs, informÃ³ hoy un sindicato del sector.
El accidente ocurriÃ³ la tarde del domingo en la refinerÃa Landulpho Alves, la segunda mayor y la mÃ¡s antigua de Brasil, que estÃ¡ ubicada en el municipio de SÃ£o Francisco do Conde, a 55 kilÃ³metros de Salvador, la capital de BahÃa.
La explosiÃ³n sucediÃ³ en un conducto de hidrÃ³geno en un espacio cerrado, lo que ocasionÃ³ una llamarada y un “desplazamiento de aire” que lanzÃ³ a los trabajadores contra las estructuras metÃ¡licas de la refinerÃa, segÃºn un comunicado del sindicato Sindi Petro de BahÃa.
Los heridos son JosÃ© Adailton y Jonas Leal, ambos caldereros de la empresa tercerizada Victoria, y Jucineide de JesÃºs, observadora de la compaÃ±Ãa Potencial.
Adailton tiene quemaduras en el 70 % del cuerpo y una fractura expuesta en la pierna izquierda; Leal sufriÃ³ quemaduras en el 25 % del cuerpo y De JesÃºs, quemaduras en el 10 %, lo que incluye el rostro, ademÃ¡s de un corte en la cabeza.
El sindicato afirmÃ³ que presentarÃ¡ una denuncia civil y penal contra los “responsables” del accidente, que no identificÃ³.
TambiÃ©n sostuvo que el accidente puede ser una consecuencia de las paradas de mantenimiento “con plazos exiguos” y de las “extensas jornadas de trabajo impuestas a los trabajadores de la refinerÃa”.
La refinerÃa Landulpho Alves, inaugurada en 1950, es la segunda mayor de Brasil en complejidad y capacidad instalada del paÃs, de cerca de 323.000 barriles de crudo diarios.
europapress
