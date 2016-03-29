Una camioneta robada que estaba en el penal originó motín en El...

Una camioneta robada que estaba en el penal originó motín en El Marite

Por redaccionbd
El motín en el retén de El Marite, que dejó un saldo de tres policías heridos y seis periodistas detenidos, se originó por una camioneta robada que estaba siendo “enfriada” dentro de ese penal.

Así lo confirmó el secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana del estado Zulia, Biaggio Parisi, quien detalló aPanorama que “un guardia nacional, a quien le robaron su camioneta, nos solicitó ayuda para recuperar el vehículo que estaba ciertamente dentro del retén”.

Cuando funcionarios del Cuerpo de Policía Bolivariana del estado Zulia (Cpbez) ingresaron al retén para recuperar el vehículo robado, los presos respondieron con una ráfaga de disparos.

El enfrentamiento generó el motín, que se registró a las 4:00 de la tarde, aseguró el rotativo.

Gerson Guerrero, uno de los tres funcionarios heridos, recibió un disparo en la pierna y otros dos impactaron en su chaleco antibalas. El uniformado Johander Palencia, recibió un disparo en la pierna que le ocasionó fractura en la rótula, mientra su compañero José Ramos está siendo tratado en un centro médico, explicó Parisi.

El secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana precisó que además de la camioneta robada marca Ford, estaba un Malibú, robado, que también esta siendo “enfriado” dentro del retén. Los carros se “enfrían” luego de ser hurtados en las calles y son colocados por los delincuentes en sitios que consideran “seguros” ante el alcance de las autoridades.

“Logramos controlar la situación, entramos con un vehículo blindado para poder sacar los carros robados y los seis funcionarios que se mantenían resguardados dentro del penal. En total habían cinco vehículos, dos eran robados y tres eran de funcionarios que laboran allí”, explicó.

El funcionario encargado de la seguridad en el estado Zulia, además, reconoció que los carros hurtados “entran por el portón principal” de El Marite ante la mirada de los custodios.

“¿Qué va a hacer un policía cuando salen 10 sujetos con fusiles? Lo único que puede hacer es dejar pasar el vehículo y notificar de la situación, para que actuemos como organismo”, explicó.

  4. Eigenwerbung: Ich habe mal Spam und Bacn thematisiert, dabei auch einige Taktiken zur Bekämpfung aufgezeigt. Ein wichtiger Punkt ist zum Beispiel, auf die Referer zu achten, hin und wieder bemerkt man da, dass man in dubiosen Opferlisten von SEO-Spammern auftaucht. Links in Kommentaren mit dem “nofollow”-Attribut zu versehen und das auch prominent anzukündigen, ist ebenfalls ein guter Weg.

  5. Ã™Â¾Ã˜Â³ Ã™Â„Ã˜Â·Ã™Â ÃšÂ©Ã™Â†Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯ Ã˜Â§Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â† Ã™ÂÃ˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â„ Ã˜Â±Ã™Âˆ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â­Ã˜Â¬Ã™Â… Ã›Â±Ã›Â±Ã›Â³ Ã™Â…ÃšÂ¯ Ã™Â‡Ã˜Â³Ã˜Âª Ã™Âˆ Ã™Â…Ã™Â¾ Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â±Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â†Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â±Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â¾Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â±Ã˜Âª Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃšÂ©Ã™Â†Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â‡Ã™Â… Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â³Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â„Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â°Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯ ÃšÂ†Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â§Ã™Â† Ã™ÂÃ™Â‚Ã˜Â· Ã™Â‡Ã™Â…Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â† Ã›Â¹Ã›ÂµÃ™Â«Ã›Â³ Ã™Â…ÃšÂ¯Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â‡ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â„Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â± Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â„Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯ Ã˜Â³Ã™Â†Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â± Ã™Â…Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¬Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯Ã™Â‡!

  12. Wat een leuke site ! We hebben gisteren een oude Hobby gekocht uit 1992 , zit nu vol oppimp ideeÃ«n, maar zal nog even moeten wachten om aan de slag te gaan maar ik kan hier wel even kijken wat ik er allemaal aan gaat veranderen en hoe.Rose,rood en felle kleuren zal ik me man niet aan doen, de basis zal wit/grijs worden maar dan moet er ook wel een leuk kleurtje in komen.Echt spannend allemaal en jullie allemaal bedankt voor de tips !groeten Betty

  16. Complimenti David, ha sintetizzato in poche righe l’insegnamento o forse sarebbe piÃ¹ giusto dire la concezione di vita di Gramsci e della Hessel, ma forse di tutti i grandi riviluzionari, protremmo citare il Che come Gandhi, comunque la storia insegna che l’azione di pochi o anche di una singola parsona puÃ² rompere lo stato di “apatia generale” e produrre delle vere e proprie rivoluzioni. Io sono partigiano! piero

  17. This is the best show you’ve done. This is the one I’ll share with my wife who is struggling to get on board with this mindset. Great job! You really distilled this into elements that are extremely hard to argue with – unless of course you choose to bury your head in the sand and go back to watching “American Idol” and worshipping at the throne of Obama.Current score: 0

  18. Elle parle de la sÃƒÂ©curitÃƒÂ© du systÃƒÂ¨me bancaire: rÃƒÂ¨glementation, etc.Mais effectivement, ÃƒÂ§a va finir par tout pÃƒÂ©ter. Il y a un fuck interne au systÃƒÂ¨me lui-mÃƒÂªme. On peut pas ÃƒÂ©ternellement « crÃƒÂ©er de la richesse » ÃƒÂ  partir de rien (produits dÃƒÂ©rivÃƒÂ©s en cascade…). Le gros du cash mondial, c’est du vent….

  26. attila zinzolin(16:09), mes connaissances en mathÃ©matiques sont trÃ¨s effacÃ©es mais lorsque vous dites Â«cette courbe mystÃ©rieuse dont on peut sâ€™approcher tant que lâ€™on veut sans jamais la toucherÂ» vous ne dÃ©crivez pas la rÃ©alitÃ© telle que je me la figure. N’est-ce pas plutÃ´t la courbe qui s’approche sans jamais toucher je ne sais quelle droite sur laquelle vous chemineriez bravement ?

  35. Hi Tamino,die Schule hat heute wieder angefangen und wir haben unsere Postkarten aus dem Urlaub wieder angehÃ¤ngt. Dabei haben wir auch deine Karte wieder in den HÃ¤nden gehabt. Danke dafÃ¼r! Auch wenn du sie am 23.11.11 in deinen Winterferien geschrieben hast, kam sie bei uns erst Ende MÃ¤rz an. Tja die Post ist nun mal nicht sooooo schnell wie Mails!LG Jan

  42. he’s amazed how I have lost so much weight post twins and thinks I look better than I ever have and he sees how hard I work at it, often doing workouts with toddlers clinging to me etc. It is just a reminder that, often negative comments are a reflection of the person making them (regardless of whether it is from a person that should be the most supportive of you). If he ever criticises me for my health foods, I now just remind him that he has those foods to thank for such a hot wife. That puts him in his place!

  45. Hi AlistairThe club is just trying something different with this tournament and wants to target only big fish as much as possible. It was felt that by fishing wide there would be minimal interaction with small black marlin and sailfish.Gamex, Billfish Bonanza and the Ultralight are available to those crews that want to fish in closer to the reef.regardsKurt

  51. Hi Jake, Very cool. So good to hear you speak out about it. The vibe comes through loud and clear. For me watching anyone who is passionate, put together their dream is amazingly interesting. So I’d love to hear some of the stops along your journey, the choices you have, and what draws you to one thing over another. It’s art!! Bring it on!!

  56. Mmmm, I love brownies. Thanks for stopping by, Mary. I wish it were that easy, making the mess on the counter an excuse not to cook but it does not work. Hubby and I still have to eat so I make a little room on the counter to work on my ingredients….Christine

  57. yes there is an advantage to having the segmented genome in terms of generating genetic diversity. If two different influenza viruses infect the same cell at the same time, you have a shuffling of genome segments such that progeny can have a mix of genome segments from the two viruses. Its kind of like sex, between viruses. When that happens, you can sometimes get new properties in the new viruses. The major flu pandemics, like the 2009 swine flu, were the result of this happening.

  58. Es apasionante, Tomeu y yo no podemos tener puntos de vista mÃ¡s opuestos. A mi En busca de la felicidad me gustÃ³ y, aunque no he visto Soy Leyenda, por lo que me ha contado Seri y lo que contÃ¡is vosotros, no me corre demasiada prisa verla.Pues eso, difiero totalmente con su opiniÃ³n, y aÃºn asÃ­ disfruto escuchÃ¡ndoos. Es la grandeza de… nosequÃ©, la grandeza de algo.

  59. Che questo dio scelga un punto ed un' epoca sulla faccia della terra e finchÃ¨ non arrivano i missionari che lo hanno sentito di terza mano dei selvatici debbano pagare per i peccati di pandora (quella sventata) bÃ¨, questo non lo posso tollerare e non lo posso tollerare proprio in base ai saggissimi pareri forniti da GesÃ¹bambino.E infatti non Ã¨ cosÃ¬. Leggi i post 218, 246, 264

  60. I love the yoga for runners series! Power yoga is probably the best thing that ever happened to me. I haven’t been in a while because it is expensive (and a hike to get to) but I live by it whenever I’m feeling particularly tight. Too bad that they don’t have yoga for metacarpals. Ugh.

  66. Thank you. I have ordered the long version in a size 18 as there was only one left and just have to hope that it fits or I can have it altered to make it fit. I tried to use the pattern of measurements on the sizes up to a 16 as I looked online and couldn’t find the Biba measurements anywhere for the biger size which seems silly as they clearly cater some styles for us buxom ladies.

  71. Hmm…. Does anyone happen to know if this tim-mee company ever made a retro-futuristic moon base playset? I once had such a playset that I got used, and it included a couple plastic spacesuit guys identical to ones in this set. I always thought the figures were native to the playset, but it’s possible that a previous owner just tossed them in with it.Beyond that, I never had these toys. I had the classic army men, and some brightly colored cowboys & indians, as well as some zoo animals, but no space people.

  72. nie byÅ‚oby problemu , bo nie byloby WaÅ‚Ä™sy ,gdyby pan i pozostali co znali jego przeszÅ‚oÅ›Ä‡ wykazali nieco determinacji w pamiÄ™tnych czasach, nam na ÅšlÄ…sku jakoÅ› udaÅ‚o siÄ™ zdemaskowaÄ‡ konfidenta!!!Ciekawi mnie tylko czy pani Danuta nadal nie straciÅ‚a wiary w szczÄ™Å›cie mÄ™za w grach liczbowych .

  75. – Merhabalar, benim elime de geÃ§ti 50 dolarlÄ±k Ã§ek. Ben de gittim Akbank’a ama yardÄ±mcÄ± olmadÄ±lar. Siz hangi ÅŸubeye gitmiÅŸtiniz acaba? Ve daha Ã¶nceden hesabÄ±nÄ±z var mÄ±ydÄ± bu banka da yoksa yeni mi aÃ§tÄ±rdÄ±nÄ±z? CevabÄ±nÄ±zÄ± bekliyorum. TeÅŸekkÃ¼rler…

  79. Wow…. Ignorance is bliss. My 6 year old son may not be able to mixï»¿ yet but he knows how and why to set a 1210 properly.This guy barely knows what the parts are called let alone their purpose or how to ‘collaborate’ them.Anybody watching this video should disregard EVERYTHING they just heard!

  80. I have realized some essential things through your site post.One other thing I would like to state is that there are various games in the marketplace designed mainly for preschool age children.They involve pattern acknowledgement, colors, creatures, and styles.These commonly focus on familiarization in lieu of memorization.This keeps little kids occupied without experiencing like they are studying.Thanks

  87. ProsÃ­m o radu.MÃ¡m 200 l Å¡vestkovÃ©ho kvasu, ale nÄ›jak mi nechtÄ›l kvasit, poÅ™Ã¡d byl hodnÄ› hustÃ½, tÃ©mÄ›Å™ Å¾Ã¡dnÃ¡ voda. Po celou dobu byl v garÃ¡Å¾i, kolem 17 C. PÅ™estÄ›hoval jsem ho do dÃ­lny, kde uÅ¾ tÃ½den topÃ­m na 30 C, kvas zaÄal bublat a udÄ›lala se deka. Ale uÅ¾ to skoro nebublÃ¡ a kdyÅ¾ jsem ho mÄ›Å™il cukromÄ›rem, mÄ›l 11. ZkouÅ¡el jsem i prouÅ¾ky DIA Phan a ukazuje jeÅ¡tÄ› hodnÄ› cukru. Kvas je sladkokyselÃ½. PoraÄte co s tÃ­m, uÅ¾ jsem zoufalÃ½. ProsÃ­m polopatÄ›, je to mÅ¯j prvnÃ­ vÃ½tvor. DÄ›kuji moc. Martin

  99. Merveilleux !!Câ€™est le mot qui me vient lorsque je pense Ã  lâ€™anniversaire quâ€™a eu ma fille mercredi dernier.Lâ€™animatrice que lâ€™ont a eu câ€™Ã©tait dÃ©guiser en Â« Blanche-neige Â».Ce costume lui allait (comme un gant).Est-ce que câ€™Ã©tait du sur mesure ???En tout cas merci la Ribambelle pour ce superbe anniversaire.A bientÃ´t !!

  100. … Our future is to be a country ruled by a coalition of parasites and leftist scum. Just imagine the shithole this country will be in 30 years. I'll bet that you will finally be happy then, right Field?————-He will be happy. He will have fled back to Jamaica long before then. Jamaica is a shithole, but it's his shithole, and there's no shithole like home.And once America is a shithole too, then every thing wil be "equal". That's what socialism is, everything is equally shitty, and there is nothing good left to resent.Forward!

  102. That is exactly my point, Elmer. Brands are subject to crowdsourcing and social media (acceptance or denial). It is not about data, it is about influence… You chain of responses has provided the empirical evidence (if an N=1) of the power of influence in branding. There is no equal to the power of observation and the impact of a perceived quality if opinion. In the 19_0s there was a prerequisite of data. In the 201_s. there is a preponderance of evidence that is far more qualitative. Thank you, again, for helping to make my point, if inadvertently or unintentionally.

  104. éˆçŸ¥å’ŒçŒ¶å¤ªçš„ä¸‰éˆè«–ä¹‹åºå°ç…§å¦‚ä¸‹：Soma（å€‹é«”） > Psyche（é­‚） > Pneuma（éˆ）Nefesh（æ­‡æ¯）> Ruach（é¢¨） > Neshamah（æ°£æ¯）åœ¨《æŠ¹å¤§æ‹‰ç‘ªåˆ©äºžç¦éŸ³》ä¸­å‰‡å‡ºç¾äº†æ›´è¤‡é›œçš„æƒ…æ³，è€¶ç©Œç±è‘—æŠ¹å¤§æ‹‰ç‘ªåˆ©äºžæ•™å°ŽæŽ¥æ”¶ç•°è±¡çš„æ–¹æ³•，ç•¶ä¸­æåŠåˆ°「é­‚」èˆ‡「éˆ」é–“æœ‰è‘—ç¬¬ä¸‰ç¨®ä¸­ä»‹é«”：æ­¤æ™‚æˆ‘（æŠ¹å¤§æ‹‰ç‘ªåˆ©äºž）å•ç¥‚：「äººæ˜¯é€éŽé­‚é‚„æ˜¯éˆåœ¨ç•°è±¡ä¸­å¾—è¦‹ä½ å‘¢？」æ•‘ä¸»å›žç­”èªª：『é‚£ä¸¦ä¸æ˜¯é€éŽé­‚æˆ–éˆ，è€Œæ˜¯å…©è€…é–“çš„æ™º。』」Soma（å€‹é«”） > Psyche（é­‚） > [ Nous （æ™º）] > Pneuma（éˆ）ä»¥æ­¤èªªæ³•å°ç…§ç”Ÿå‘½æ¨¹çµæ§‹çš„è©±，Nous çš„ä½ç½®å°±è©²æ˜¯è½åœ¨ä¸è‡ªæµæº¢è€Œç”Ÿçš„「ç¿æ™ºè¼ª」 (Da’at) ä¸Š，ç”Ÿå‘½æ¨¹é¦–ä¸‰æµæº¢è¼ª (GAT) èˆ‡ä¸‹ä¸ƒæµæº¢è¼ª (ZAT) çš„äº¤æŽ¥è™•，äº¦å³éˆçŸ¥æ‰€åœ¨。é€™æ¨£èªª，è‡ªç”Ÿçš„éˆçŸ¥å°±æ˜¯çµåˆç”Ÿå‘½æ¨¹ä¸Šå±¤å’Œä¸‹å±¤é´»æºçš„é‘°åŒ™，è®“éˆé­‚éƒ¨ä»½ Psyche/Ruach èˆ‡ä¹‹ä¸Šçš„ Pneuma/Neshamah å¾—ä»¥åˆä¸€。ä¸‰éˆè«–（åŠ ä¸Š Nous）äº¦æ˜¯éˆçŸ¥å‰µä¸–ç¥žè©±åŠ Barbelo ä¸‰æ¬¡é™è‡¨ä¹‹èªªçš„çµæ§‹é—œéµ。éˆçŸ¥æ–‡ç»æŒ‡ç©ºä¸­æŽŒæ¬Šè€… Yaldabaoth åœ¨å‰µä¸–æ™‚ä¹ƒæ˜¯ä»¥æ³¥åœŸ (Soma) è€Œé€ å‡ºå‚€å„¡é˜¿ç•¶；ä¹‹å¾Œ，Sophia/Barbelo å€Ÿ Yaldabaoth çš„å£å°‡「é¢¨」(Psyche) å¹é€²å‚€å„¡é˜¿ç•¶è€Œä½¿ä¹‹æˆç‚º「æ´»äººé˜¿ç•¶」，ç‚ºä¹‹ Barbelo ä»¥çˆ¶ä¹‹å½¢ç¬¬ä¸€æ¬¡é™è‡¨，ç¬¬ä¸‰èº«å½¢å¼çš„æ•‘è´–；Sophia å·®é£å¥³å…’ Zoe （ç”Ÿå‘½）æˆç‚ºçœ¾ç”Ÿä¹‹æ¯å¤å¨ƒå°±æ˜¯ Pneuma æ‰€åœ¨，ç‚ºä¹‹ Barbelo ä»¥æ¯ä¹‹å½¢ç¬¬äºŒæ¬¡é™è‡¨，ç¬¬äºŒèº«å½¢å¼çš„æ•‘è´–；åˆ°æœ€å¾Œ Barbelo æŠ«å¸¶è€¶ç©Œé“æˆè‚‰èº«å‚³æŽˆéˆçŸ¥ (Nous) ，è®“å¤ªåˆä¹‹åˆ†é›¢å¾—ä»¥é‡æ–°çµåˆ，ç‚ºä¹‹ Barbelo ä»¥å­ä¹‹å½¢ç¬¬ä¸‰æ¬¡é™è‡¨，ç¬¬ä¸€èº«å½¢å¼çš„æ•‘è´–。ä»¥åŸºç£ (Nous) ä½œç‚ºçµåˆé˜¿ç•¶ (Psyche) å’Œå¤å¨ƒ (Pneuma) é–“çš„é‘°åŒ™，é€™æ¨£å°±èƒ½è©®é‡‹《è…“åŠ›ç¦éŸ³》「å©šç­µæ–°æˆ¿」ä¹‹è¿·：è‹¥å¥³äººæ²’æœ‰å¾žç”·äººä¸­åˆ†é›¢，ä»–å€‘å°±ä¸ç”¨æ­»äº¡。ä»–å€‘çš„åˆ†é›¢å°±æ˜¯æ­»äº¡ä¹‹å§‹。å°±æ­¤，åŸºç£ä¾†æ˜¯è¦åŽ»ä¿®å¾©åœ¨å¤ªåˆæ‰€åˆ†é›¢çš„，ä½¿ä»–å€‘å¾žäºŒåˆç‚ºä¸€，ä¸¦å°‡ç”Ÿå‘½çµ¦äºˆé‚£äº›åœ¨åˆ†é›¢ä¸­è€Œæ­»äº¡çš„，å†çµåˆèµ·ä¾†。ç„¶è€Œå¥³äººèˆ‡ç”·äººä¹ƒåœ¨å©šç­µæ–°æˆ¿ä¸­çµåˆ，é‚£äº›åœ¨å©šç­µæ–°æˆ¿è£¡çµåˆçš„æ°¸ä¸æœƒå†åˆ†é–‹。å¤å¨ƒå’Œé˜¿ç•¶ä¹‹åˆ†é›¢æ­£æ˜¯å› ç‚ºä»–å€‘ä¸¦éžåœ¨å©šç­µæ–°æˆ¿ä¸­çµåˆ。

  109. Guardi, anonimo delle 16.16, che il problema non sta nel fatto che l'attuale giunta ha usufruito (come tutti e come giustamente sia) di finanziamenti regionali o altro. Il problema sta nel fare una lunga e copiosa lista dove tutti i lavori (ed i relativi finanziatori) si confondono in una generale indeterminazione solo per scopi elettorali. Tutto qua!

  112. Google “state university layoffs” (without quotation marks).Now, if you think government spending is a bad thing in and of itself, then you are happy about the recession-driven fall in tax revenues, because it forces a decline in public spending you were unhappy about to begin with. But otherwise the question is where government money should be spent, and I would start with things that state legislatures have already decided they need, but are cutting because of a fiscal emergency.

  115. Ã¥Ã¥Ã¥Ã¥… Hvorfor er det sÃ¥nn at man aldri kan fÃ¥ nok neglelakker eller vesker? Ikke jeg i alle fall… Bestemte meg for en stund siden at jeg ikke skulle kjÃ¸pe flere fake-skinn-vesker, fordi ekte skinnvesker er sÃ¥ mye finere, og sÃ¥ blir de bare finere og finere (som denne!). Har klart Ã¥ holde det ganske bra, men skinnvesker er jo definitivt dyrere ogsÃ¥, da… :)

  117. Hmm, if i cannot find one then we will hang a chain necklace or collar around Daisys neck with a bell. I love that idea actually. I would love one of those old cow bells.

  121. Good Â¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

  129. I think if we’re going to reform health care, making all persons covered either privately or by the government, then limits HAVE to be in place to limit these lawsutis because now we know that everyone (ideally) would be covered by insurance, thereby repairing all physical wounds.I’m all for reasonable limits on burn/slip and fall/etc “injury damages”

  131. stefan ÐºÐ°Ð·Ð²Ð°:Neka nai posle dadat razre6enie za stroeji po kraibrejieto popada6to na teritoriqta na park Strandja.Neka se razviva ka4estven turizam po na6eto kraibrejie…..Krasiva priroda i hoteli za nastanqvane na turisti,za6toto nikoi nqma da bie patq za da razglejda darvetata.Pomislete kolko blagopriqtno 6te bade v ikonomi4eski plan ako se razvie turizma v Park Strandja.

  132. gabriele scrive: 2 gennaio 2012 alle 16:05Ciao a tutti e molte grazie a Gesu per aver scritto questo utilissimo articolo. Anch’io come molti di voi sto pensando seriamente di trasferirmi a Malta, e quando dico seriamente intendo che partirÃ² fra 3 settimane al massimo. Dato che ho intenzione di cercare una stanza in un appartamento una volta sul posto, qualcuno saprebbe indicarmi una pensione, b&b o qualsiasi cosa economica per una prima sistemazione? gabrieleah, se qualcuno volesse unirsi a me, si faccia pure avanti!! Rispondi

  143. yes i’m sure david does want to do music for many many years but how will he make a living doing it without a major label? and as for touring, we all know that’s very expensive and he probably won’t be able to afford it unless he’s backed by some rich music people/producers. i’m going to keep my expectations very low so that whatever he does do i’ll be happy.

  146. 1. The 2006 Annual Report of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection which you reference publishes the names of lawyers Involved in Dishonest Conduct since 1982 and a dollar amount for each. Is the dollar amount net of any reimbursement that the respective lawyer may have made –or is it the gross disbursement(s)?2. Does the Fund publish its disbursements by name of lawyer for 2006? If not, is it available elsewhere?

  151. 22May 10, 2012 at 11:47 am1cdWhen did I say Joe caused them to fail?Also, I pointed this out because other small companies have made better games. They made it possible because they knew their capacity and how to make a good business plan. Wheather Risen 2 was ambitious or not, it was obviously too much for them to handle. If other small companies knew how to make a good plan to make good games then why not PB?f

  156. Don’t take medications when silmpe sodium bicarbonate or calcium carbonate (baking powder) will work. There are some teas, but you would need to look into that.I had the same problem but cured it by 1. not eating so much before sleeping the horizontal position pushed the acid up, even into my lungs and 2. by eating earlier and with more rapidly-digesting foods, like starches potatoes and rice. Spinach and the skins of green peppers seemed to stay in my stomach longer causing more acid to be produced over longer periods of time.

  158. Hola, yo compre un terreno en el 2004, hace como un mes me tiraron tierra y metieron maquinas, les pregunto a los vecinos y dicen que es un supuesto dueÃ±o el cual no aparece para dar la cara, ahora abrieron el alambrado nuevamente y tiraron escombros. yo voy a alambrar con alambre olimpico y veo si puedo hacer una casilla. puedo haceralgo para escriturar?

  162. Jame, I love where you’re pointing us. It took me a long time to fully understand the concept that we socially construct our worlds. The idea that every thing is neutral it’s our thinking about it that creates the experience and drives the emotion. Then it’s the story we create that often disempowers us. Great informative blog, thank you.

  163. programa meio complicado…mas muito bom para otimizar o sistema!valdir.m Responde:OLÃ GALERA ESTOU POSTANDO ESTE SERIAL AQUI Ã‰ PRA SEMPRE…XBPK1M-B458P0-AY3W3C-J7T7KP-5AKPA5-H4NMRF…NÃƒO ESQUEÃ‡ÃƒO DE AGRADECER…VALEU!FRANCISCO Responde:Ã´ sÃ´ valeu uai deu certinho.brum Responde:valeu parceiro..funcionou perfeitinho.abraÃ§o..augusto Responde:VALEU DEU CERTINHO…….PODE CONFIAR……

  164. ex bestAntonio, i tuoi esempi non possono essere confrontati col Napoli attuale.Etoâ€™Ã² in fascia Ã¨ un lusso che Mou poteva permettersi, aveva un certo Milito che la buttava dentro.Nellâ€™Uruguay stesso discorso, câ€™Ã¨ Forlan che segna.Insomma, se lâ€™unico attaccante che vede la porta lo schieriamo in fascia, dopo chi segna? Lavezzi??? Se seâ€¦.

  165. )hai sa-ti zic si eu una jenanta: am primit niste poze superbe de la cineva, si le-am postat fiindca mi-au placut foarte mult. Doar ca n-am cerut acordul persoanei . Da’ am zis de unde provin.Sa-mi cer scuze, sau sa trimit o ambulanta in caz ca-l feliaza nevasta?

  166. You say “There are still apologists for Stalin in the west, too. About every American university faculty is full of them.” Can you name one? Maybe back in the ’30s and 40′s, and even into the 50′s there may have been a few whacked out leftists in colleges who had blinders on about Uncle Joe, but not now and there haven’t been for a long time. It seems like those on the right can never miss an opportunity to demonize intellectuals with whom you disagree. Come to think of it, this kind of demonization is a trait of Stalinism isn’t it?

  167. Pues fijate Cardiel que de Bruselas no me llama nada la atenciÃ³n , me la imagino como una ciudad , triste , lluviosa y grÃ­s , no me preguntes porquÃ© , porque no la conozco de nada , ni tampoco sÃ© nada de ella . De Belgica si hay algo que me llama la atenciÃ³n y que considero que tiene que ser una ciudad mÃ¡gica es Brujas…….serÃ¡ por el nombre……jajajaja.Gracias por tu comentario

  170. Okay, see, yeah. That’s what pisses me off, the complete double standard. But because it’s THEIR wish fulfillment (oh, and shouldn’t it totally be our wish fulfillment that the girl we could never look like ends up with the big action hero they identify with?), that makes it okay. Yeah, there are objects of desire in these movies that you can never live up to. WELCOME TO OUR WORLD.

  173. ÃÂÃ‘Â€Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â‘ÃÂ¼:ÃÂšÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ ÃÂ´ÃÂ»Ã‘Â ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂºÃÂ¸ÃÂ¯ ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ¼ÃÂ°Ã‘ÂŽ Ã‘Â‡Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ ÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ±Ã‘Â‹ Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ¶ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»ÃÂ¾ Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂºÃÂ¾ ÃÂ¶ÃÂµ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂº ÃÂ² ÃÂšÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂµ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ±Ã‘Â‹ ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂŒ ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃ‘ÂˆÃÂµ.

  176. ZwDSvO I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

  177. BDERwb Thank You For Your Info. I like to browse in various places on the internet, often I will go to Stumble Upon and read and check stuff out

  178. You have made some good points there. I checked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  189. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  190. Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.

  195. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!

  197. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  242. It as actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  243. Thank you, I have recently been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  254. satta matka

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  260. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  271. Terrific paintings! That is the type of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thank you =)

  290. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.|

  296. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  301. You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps decent internet site. I didn at attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying that I approved of it. by Mark Twain.

  324. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. cheers

  335. This is the perfect site for anyone who really wants to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for years. Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!|

  336. I precisely wanted to appreciate you again. I do not know the things that I might have taken care of without the type of concepts revealed by you regarding that topic. Certainly was a horrifying crisis in my view, but observing your expert style you processed that took me to leap for fulfillment. I will be happy for this guidance and thus hope you realize what a powerful job you have been getting into training people today with the aid of your blog post. Most probably you’ve never got to know all of us.

  340. Somebody essentially assist to make severely articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular post incredible. Great job!|

  341. I will right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  354. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  357. Thanks for every other fantastic article. Where else may just anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.

  360. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.|

  362. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in web explorer, might test this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a good portion of other people will pass over your magnificent writing due to this problem.|

  365. my family would It?s difficult to acquire knowledgeable folks during this topic, nevertheless, you be understood as do you know what you?re referring to! Thanks

  368. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  373. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?|

  374. Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  375. A person essentially help to make seriously posts I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular put up amazing. Great task!|

  377. Its not my first time to pay a quick visit this site, i am browsing this web site dailly and take pleasant information from here all the time.|

  378. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  384. I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website :).

  387. After looking at a few of the articles on your web site, I really like your way of writing a blog. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site too and tell me how you feel.|

  398. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.|

  403. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

  408. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to offer something back and help others like you aided me.|

  410. Can I just say what a relief to find somebody who really knows what theyre talking about on the web. You undoubtedly know how you can bring an concern to light and make it crucial. Far more folks must read this and have an understanding of this side of the story. I cant believe youre not additional favorite for the reason that you absolutely have the gift.

  413. This is really fascinating, You are an overly skilled blogger. Ive joined your rss feed and stay up for looking for more of the good post. Also, Ive shared your website in my social networks!

  417. You are my intake, I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from brand . Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it. by E. B. White.

  419. Keep up the fantastic piece of work, I read few content on this internet site and I conceive that your site is rattling interesting and has circles of superb information.

  436. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Kudos!

  446. Whoa! This blog Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  453. whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.

  454. Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be back again to see more, thanks for the advice!

  466. You made some decent factors there. I regarded on the internet for the difficulty and located most individuals will associate with together with your website.

  467. Wow, marvelous blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The total glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  472. Somebody essentially help to make seriously articles I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual post amazing. Magnificent job!|

  479. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!|

  485. Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  486. Wow, marvelous weblog layout! How long have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  503. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  514. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.|

  518. Hello there! This article couldn’t be written any better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll send this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a great read. Many thanks for sharing!|

  519. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.|

  522. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog. I really hope to view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal site now ;)|

  523. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  524. Usually I don at learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  530. great put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!|

  550. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|

  552. Im no expert, but I suppose you just crafted the best point. You undoubtedly understand what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so genuine.

  559. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I think that you ought to write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo matter but usually folks don’t talk about such subjects. To the next! Cheers!!|

  562. It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may I want to suggest you some attention-grabbing issues or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to learn more things about it!|

  568. Thank you, I have just been looking for info about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?|

  569. You are my inhalation, I possess few web logs and sometimes run out from post . Truth springs from argument amongst friends. by David Hume.

  571. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!

  574. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to offer something again and help others like you helped me.|

  586. Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent concept|

  595. You are so cool! I do not think I’ve read through anything like that before. So good to find someone with unique thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the web, someone with a little originality!|

  596. You could definitely see your expertise within the article you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.|

  600. By having so much content and articles do you sometimes get any issues of plagiarism violation? My site has a lot of exclusive material I’ve written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.

  617. Hi there, just changed into aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate for those who proceed this in future. Numerous other folks shall be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  622. Hey I am so happy I found your website, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I donít have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb job.

  624. Hello I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb job.|

  628. Hello! I know this is kind of off-topic however I had to ask. Does operating a well-established website such as yours require a large amount of work? I am brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!|

  631. My brother suggested I may like this website. He used to be entirely right. This put up actually made my day. You can not imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!|

  634. Thank you for another excellent post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  636. Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful information particularly the last part :) I care for such information much. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  637. I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering problems with your website. It appears like some of the written text within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen before. Appreciate it|

  640. Hey there great website! Does running a blog similar to this require a great deal of work? I have no knowledge of programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyhow, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject but I just had to ask. Thanks!|

  642. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!|

  647. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.|

  649. Spot up for this write-up, I truly feel this fabulous website requirements a great deal more consideration. I’ll probably be once more to learn considerably more, thanks for that information.

  656. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  670. of course like your website but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll certainly come back again.|

  686. 654576 576366Discover how to deal along with your domain get in touch with details and registration. Recognize domain namelocking and Exclusive domain name Registration. 144740

  724. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  749. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|

  758. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  768. This particular blog is without a doubt interesting additionally diverting. I have picked many interesting stuff out of this blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  772. best kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  804. Enrollment

    […]we like to honor many other world wide web internet sites around the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO