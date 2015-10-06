TWSJ: EEUU investiga a Diosdado Cabello

SegÃºn destaca el diario The Wall Street Journal, fiscales de Estados Unidos estarÃan investigando al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN), Diosdado Cabello, por sospechas de que el paÃs se habrÃa convertido en una central trÃ¡fico de drogas y lavado de dinero.
AsÃ lo dio a conocerÂ El VenezolanoÂ en su portal oficial, donde se seÃ±alÃ³ que el artÃculo del diario cita a doce fuentes no identificadas del gobierno estadounidense.
TambiÃ©n indicÃ³ que la investigaciÃ³n podrÃa incluir un pliego de cargos, pero que la informaciÃ³n no se harÃa pÃºblica hasta que no haya un arresto.
SegÃºn afirmÃ³ CNN, un portavoz del departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos dijo que no se pronuncian sobre investigaciones en curso: â€œCualquier consulta adicional debe ser presentada al departamento de Justiciaâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ El Venezolano.
Demanda
A finales de mayo, Cabello asegurÃ³ Â que introducirÃa una demanda en Estados Unidos contra The Wall Street Journal, por publicar informaciones que lo vinculan conÂ supuestasÂ redes del narcotrÃ¡fico.
â€œAquÃ hay una matriz de opiniÃ³n, con un cartel de dueÃ±os de medios, a escala internacional, con fuentes anÃ³nimas. En 15 aÃ±os (durante la RevoluciÃ³n Bolivariana) Â¿cuÃ¡nto dinero gastÃ³, por ejemplo, Primero Justicia atacÃ¡ndome por supuestos hechos de corrupciÃ³n?, pero todo se les ha revertidoâ€, expresÃ³ en el programa JosÃ© Vicente Hoy.
Durante los Ãºltimos meses, el diario estadounidense The Wall Street Journal y la cadena CNNpublicaron informaciones que presuntamente vinculan al presidente de la AN y primer vicepresidente del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, con redes del narcotrÃ¡fico.
f45Pzn I seriously enjoy your posts. Many thanks
6Dorgs Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
These are genuinely great ideas in on the topic of blogging. You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool. click here
Wow, that as what I was seeking for, what a material! existing here at this web site, thanks admin of this website.
Some really choice blog posts on this site, saved to favorites.
Recently, Washington State Police arrested cheap jersey quarterback Josh Portis on suspicion of driving
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Rice earned this name due to his skill and success in the new cheap nike jerseys season is doomed to suffer from the much feared lockout.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Wow, great article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Wow, great article.Much thanks again. Great.
I really enjoy the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This unique blog is without a doubt interesting and besides amusing. I have picked a bunch of interesting tips out of it. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!
I really liked your article post.Thanks Again. Great.
wow, awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Usually I don at learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Major thanks for the blog article.Really thank you!
Im thankful for the article post. Awesome.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Much thanks again.
Im obliged for the post.Really thank you!
Hey, thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of great info, saved to bookmarks (:.
this blog loading? I am trying to determine if its a problem on my
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Major thankies for the article.Much thanks again.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Really thank you!
THE HOLY INNOCENTS. cherish the day ,
Thanks so much for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Really looking forward to read more.
This site was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Many thanks!
You may have some true insight. Why not hold some kind of contest for the readers?
Thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is also really good.
Thanks a lot for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Im grateful for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure nice points in features also.
Very neat article. Much obliged.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Your article is truly informative. More than that, it??s engaging, compelling and well-written. I would desire to see even more of these types of great writing.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Very neat blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Really informative article post. Keep writing.
I think this is a real great post. Really Great.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
that you just shared this helpful information with us.
This is one awesome article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
This is one awesome post. Fantastic.
Thanks again for the post.Really thank you! Want more.
Very neat blog article. Really Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
This unique blog is really educating additionally informative. I have picked many helpful advices out of it. I ad love to visit it again and again. Cheers!
really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Many thanks for sharing this great post. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
speed of which you are able to get your loan katy perry tickets the simplest way you are going
then again is just n?t yet very available,
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the site is also really good.
There is clearly a bundle to realize about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog post. Really Great.
Very informative blog. Keep writing.
Wow, great post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.