TWSJ: EEUU investiga a Diosdado Cabello

SegÃºn destaca el diario The Wall Street Journal, fiscales de Estados Unidos estarÃ­an investigando al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN), Diosdado Cabello, por sospechas de que el paÃ­s se habrÃ­a convertido en una central trÃ¡fico de drogas y lavado de dinero.

AsÃ­ lo dio a conocerÂ El VenezolanoÂ en su portal oficial, donde se seÃ±alÃ³ que el artÃ­culo del diario cita a doce fuentes no identificadas del gobierno estadounidense.

TambiÃ©n indicÃ³ que la investigaciÃ³n podrÃ­a incluir un pliego de cargos, pero que la informaciÃ³n no se harÃ­a pÃºblica hasta que no haya un arresto.

SegÃºn afirmÃ³ CNN, un portavoz del departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos dijo que no se pronuncian sobre investigaciones en curso: â€œCualquier consulta adicional debe ser presentada al departamento de Justiciaâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ El Venezolano.

Demanda

A finales de mayo, Cabello asegurÃ³ Â que introducirÃ­a una demanda en Estados Unidos contra The Wall Street Journal, por publicar informaciones que lo vinculan conÂ supuestasÂ redes del narcotrÃ¡fico.

â€œAquÃ­ hay una matriz de opiniÃ³n, con un cartel de dueÃ±os de medios, a escala internacional, con fuentes anÃ³nimas. En 15 aÃ±os (durante la RevoluciÃ³n Bolivariana) Â¿cuÃ¡nto dinero gastÃ³, por ejemplo, Primero Justicia atacÃ¡ndome por supuestos hechos de corrupciÃ³n?, pero todo se les ha revertidoâ€, expresÃ³ en el programa JosÃ© Vicente Hoy.

Durante los Ãºltimos meses, el diario estadounidense The Wall Street Journal y la cadena CNNpublicaron informaciones que presuntamente vinculan al presidente de la AN y primer vicepresidente del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, con redes del narcotrÃ¡fico.

