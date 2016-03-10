Tumeremo amaneció militarizada

Tumeremo amaneció militarizada

Por redaccionbd -
1858
556
COMPARTIR

En horas de la madrugada de este jueves un grupo de efectivos militares hicieron tornar “tensa” la situación en la localidad de Tumeremo,estado Bolívar donde por óredenes tomaron el lugar y dispersaron a los manifestantes que protestaban desde hace seis días en la Troncal 10. 

De acuerdo a as informaciones que publica el periodista del Diario 2001, Odell López en su red social de Twitter, las personas fueron desalojadas del lugar “de forma violenta” según los testimonios de manifestantes.

Ellos (los protestantes) afirman que alrededor de 700 funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB) tomaron todo el pueblo y la vía con bombas lacrimógenas para reprimir a los presentes “Hubo violencia, fue una emboscada”,señalaron.

Por su parte los efectivos del cuerpo castrense sostuvieron que ni los designados en la labor, ni los lugareños fueron agresivos en la toma “No hubo un solo cartucho disparando anoche”, aseguró el Comandante de la GNB de nombre Yusti.

Igualmente López refirió que miembros de la Policía Nacional Bolivariana (PNB) también hacen presencia en el sitio para hacer constante monitoreo circulando en cambote con motos  y asentandose en cada cuadra del poblado.

Yorki Reyes| Con información de Odell López  2001

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

556 COMENTARIOS

  6. 460262 390494Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this internet site with us so I came to take a appear. Im surely enjoying the data. Im bookmarking and is going to be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional weblog and outstanding style and style. 65665

  9. 515866 128727Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. Im also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work. 592539

  19. 653280 91533We are a group of volunteers and opening a new system in our community. Your internet internet site given us with valuable data to function on. Youve done an impressive job and our entire community is going to be grateful to you. 62639

  25. 174128 245347I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images. Maybe you could space it out better? 935342

  27. 409818 386663Thank you a good deal for sharing this with all men and women you in fact recognize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Please furthermore speak more than with my internet internet site =). We could have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among us! 961980

  30. 383830 580081Somebody necessarily support to make seriously articles I may possibly state. That could be the quite 1st time I frequented your internet page and to this point? I surprised with the research you produced to make this actual put up remarkable. Amazing task! 835623

  33. 305369 753223Das beste Webdesign Berlin erhalten Sie bei uns, genauso wie professionelles Webdesign. Denn wir sind die Webdesign Agentur mit pfiff. 79292

  35. 195938 952178Oh my goodness! an incredible post dude. Thank you Nonetheless Im experiencing challenge with ur rss . Don know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone acquiring related rss drawback? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx 293305

  36. 374594 636130Greatest fighter toasts ought to entertain and supply prize on your couples. Initially audio system next to obnoxious crowd would be wise to comprehend one particular gold colored strategy as to public speaking, which is personal interests self. greatest man jokes 489996

  44. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Vendor devised by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to supply you with SEO services and help Singapore organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the ranks of Google and yahoo. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  45. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Enterprise set up by Mike Koosher. The aim of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help singapore agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the ranks of Google and yahoo. Take a look at imscsseo.com

  48. It truly is mostly not possible to see well-aware parties on this content, unfortunately you come across as like you be aware of which you’re revealing! Excellent

  50. I just desire to inform you that I am new to blogging and incredibly enjoyed your page. Very likely I am likely to save your blog post . You really have extraordinary article information. Be Grateful For it for sharing with us your main url page

  51. I merely want to reveal to you that I am new to having a blog and extremely enjoyed your write-up. Very likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You seriously have great article blog posts. Admire it for share-out with us all of your blog report

  52. I simply desire to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and certainly admired your information. Probably I am inclined to remember your blog post . You absolutely have extraordinary article information. Like it for sharing with us your current site report

  55. It is actually mostly unthinkable to find well-informed women and men on this area, nevertheless you appear like you understand the things you’re revealing! Regards

  57. It’s actually mostly unthinkable to encounter well-aware parties on this niche, but you look like you fully understand which you’re indicating! Appreciate It

  59. It’s near unthinkable to find well-aware viewers on this matter, however, you appear like you realize what you’re indicating! Excellent

  60. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The mission of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the position of the search engines.

  61. It certainly is mostly extremely difficult to come across well-advised parties on this area, still, you seem like you are familiar with exactly what you’re posting on! Appreciation

  63. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The cause of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the ranks of Google or bing.

  64. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Organization created by Michael Jemery. The mission of Emeryeps.com is to cater SEO services and help Portland Oregon agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the position of Google or bing. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  65. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Vendor devised by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to produce SEO services and help singapore small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them ascend the standing of Bing or google. More at imscsseo.com

  66. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Service Provider launched by Michael Jemery. The aim of Emeryeps.com is to cater SEO services and help Portland Oregon enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the positions of Google or bing. click here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  68. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Specialist formed by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to supply you with SEO services and help Singapore internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the ranking of Google or bing. Visit us @ imscsseo.com

  69. I was extremely pleased to discover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you book marked to look at new things in your blog.

  70. I merely have to inform you that I am new to having a blog and totally enjoyed your write-up. Quite possibly I am inclined to remember your blog post . You simply have impressive article materials. Be Grateful For it for telling with us your current site document

  73. It certainly is nearly extremely difficult to see well-advised women and men on this content, nonetheless you appear like you know what exactly you’re writing on! Thanks A Lot

  77. I merely wish to tell you that I am new to writing and thoroughly valued your article. Likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You truly have lovely article blog posts. Like it for expressing with us your very own url information

  78. I’m more than happy to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new information in your web site.

  81. ZB6uQA you know a few of the pictures aren at loading correctly. I am not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I ave tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.

  88. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

  91. Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.

  94. Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

  95. It as truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  98. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  101. Normally I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.

  102. Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

  104. Wow, awesome blog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you make blogging glance easy. The entire glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  135. Google

    Very couple of web sites that take place to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out.

  141. lights

    […]we like to honor numerous other internet web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  149. David Miscavige

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  170. A lot of of whatever you claim happens to be supprisingly legitimate and it makes me ponder why I had not looked at this in this light before. This particular article truly did turn the light on for me as far as this subject matter goes. Nonetheless there is actually 1 factor I am not really too comfortable with and while I make an effort to reconcile that with the main idea of your point, permit me observe just what all the rest of the subscribers have to say.Very well done.

  172. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  178. It’s almost extremely difficult to find well-informed readers on this area, regrettably you appear like you realize those things you’re preaching about! Many Thanks

  198. cloud servers

    […]that may be the end of this report. Right here you will obtain some internet sites that we think you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  199. Hi folks there, just became aware of your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is pretty useful. I’ll truly appreciate if you persist this informative article.

  200. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  213. Gday there, just started to be alert to your post through Search engine, and have found that it’s quite beneficial. I’ll value in the event you continue this approach.

  215. Howdy here, just started to be receptive to your writings through Google, and have found that it’s truly beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to persist this idea.

  216. I just have to show you that I am new to putting up a blog and really liked your work. Quite possibly I am inclined to remember your blog post . You simply have great article content. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us your current website information

  218. I just intend to notify you that I am new to blog posting and genuinely liked your website. Very likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You truly have stunning article information. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your current website article

  221. I simply need to show you that I am new to online blogging and extremely cherished your post. More than likely I am going to save your blog post . You absolutely have amazing article materials. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your own domain report

  228. I simply intend to advise you that I am new to online blogging and pretty much valued your information. Probably I am prone to remember your blog post . You simply have superb article content. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your domain report

  236. I simply intend to share it with you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely liked your report. Probably I am going to remember your blog post . You really have magnificent article blog posts. Admire it for telling with us the best domain information

  242. herobox

    […]that will be the end of this post. Here you will find some internet sites that we believe youll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  246. Hullo there, just turned familiar with your blogging site through Search engine, and discovered that it is genuinely interesting. I’ll be grateful should you persist this.

  248. Heya there, just got receptive to your post through The Big G, and have found that it’s truly helpful. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to retain these.

  256. This very blog is no doubt educating additionally factual. I have discovered a lot of handy tips out of it. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  257. May I simply say what a comfort to discover somebody who truly knows what they’re talking about on the net. You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important. A lot more people really need to look at this and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you are not more popular given that you certainly have the gift.|

  258. Radio Jahan

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  269. all the time i used to read smaller articles that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this time.|

  276. I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome blog!|

  301. It is most suitable day to generate some intentions for the upcoming. I’ve browsed this blog and if I may, I desire to recommend you handful intriguing instruction.

  303. I was very pleased to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff in your website.

  304. It happens to be appropriate day to get some goals for the near future. I’ve digested this piece of writing and if I would, I wish to suggest to you you number of appealing suggestions.

  306. I was pretty pleased to discover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you book marked to see new things on your website.

  311. I’m more than happy to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new things on your site.

  313. I was excited to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new information on your blog.

  315. I’m extremely pleased to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book marked to look at new things in your blog.

  320. I’m more than happy to uncover this website. I want to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to see new stuff in your site.

  324. I was excited to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your site.

  325. I was more than happy to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you book marked to see new things on your web site.

  326. I was more than happy to uncover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new things in your blog.

  335. Heya there, just became aware of your blog page through Bing, and discovered that it is pretty informational. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide continue on this informative article.

  341. I’m extremely pleased to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new stuff in your website.

  356. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!|

  357. Greetings there, just started to be alert to your blog page through yahoo, and discovered that it’s seriously good. I will be grateful should you keep up this informative article.

  365. I was excited to discover this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your website.

  370. I was very happy to find this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new stuff on your blog.

  371. It happens to be suitable time to create some preparations for the long run. I’ve read this piece of writing and if I should, I wish to suggest you some fascinating instruction.

  374. I was very pleased to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new things on your website.

  375. I used to be recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not positive whether this post is written by means of him as no one else recognise such designated about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thank you!|

  390. Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent blog!|

  393. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm a long time watcher and I just believed IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hello there for the incredibly initially time.

  413. When I originally commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment. Is there an easy method you can remove me from that service? Kudos!|

  414. I’m excited to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you book-marked to see new stuff in your blog.

  415. Greetings here, just turned aware of your blog through yahoo, and discovered that it is quite informative. I will appreciate in the event you continue this idea.

  417. I was extremely pleased to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your blog.

  418. It is usually convenient opportunity to put together some intentions for the long run. I’ve go through this blog post and if I can possibly, I want to suggest you a few intriguing recommendations.

  419. It is usually convenient day to create some schedules for the forthcoming future. I’ve scan this write-up and if I can, I desire to encourage you few significant assistance.

  433. Spot up with Spot up with this write-up, I honestly feel this website needs additional consideration. I all apt to be again to learn to read considerably more, many thanks for that information.

  440. Every weekend i used to go to see this website, for the reason that i want enjoyment, as this this site conations truly fastidious funny material too.|

  444. Thank you for some other fantastic post. The place else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such info.|

  450. Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity to your post is simply nice and that i can suppose you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Well along with your permission let me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with imminent post. Thanks one million and please continue the gratifying work.|

  452. love spell caster

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]

  458. G-Spot Massager

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other online web sites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  459. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  462. Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  465. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information specifically the last part :) I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.|

  468. jn4i2r You ave made some good points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  476. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been conducting a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast due to the fact that I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this subject here on your blog.|

  478. Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, as smartly the content material!

  481. This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  489. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to swap techniques with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  496. Penis Sleeve

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  518. Looking for a business

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  521. coffee beans kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  522. I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours these days, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s beautiful worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the web will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.|

  527. I got this site from my buddy who told me about this web page and at the moment this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative articles or reviews here.|

  533. my website

    […]very couple of internet websites that come about to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]

  538. PWR-2921-51-AC

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]

  549. Ofrecemos un servicio técnico Westinghouse de calidad y con garantías, siempre esforzándonos al máximo en cada reparación, satisfaciendo las expectativas que nuestros clientes ponen en nuestra empresa, aunque no seamos el servicio técnico oficial de la marca Westinghouse. La reparación y el mantenimiento de sus electrodomésticos Westinghouse es muy importante para garantizar la vida útil de su electrodoméstico así como para ofrecer un rendimiento óptimo en el uso del electrodoméstico en el día a día. Nuestras reparaciones en Madrid están garantizadas por escrito en los materiales empleados como en la mano de obra.

  550. dual massager

    […]just beneath, are numerous completely not associated web pages to ours, having said that, they may be surely really worth going over[…]

  551. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO