Tumeremo amaneció militarizada

En horas de la madrugada de este jueves un grupo de efectivos militares hicieron tornar “tensa” la situación en la localidad de Tumeremo,estado Bolívar donde por óredenes tomaron el lugar y dispersaron a los manifestantes que protestaban desde hace seis días en la Troncal 10.
De acuerdo a as informaciones que publica el periodista del Diario 2001, Odell López en su red social de Twitter, las personas fueron desalojadas del lugar “de forma violenta” según los testimonios de manifestantes.
Ellos (los protestantes) afirman que alrededor de 700 funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB) tomaron todo el pueblo y la vía con bombas lacrimógenas para reprimir a los presentes “Hubo violencia, fue una emboscada”,señalaron.
Por su parte los efectivos del cuerpo castrense sostuvieron que ni los designados en la labor, ni los lugareños fueron agresivos en la toma “No hubo un solo cartucho disparando anoche”, aseguró el Comandante de la GNB de nombre Yusti.
Igualmente López refirió que miembros de la Policía Nacional Bolivariana (PNB) también hacen presencia en el sitio para hacer constante monitoreo circulando en cambote con motos y asentandose en cada cuadra del poblado.
Yorki Reyes| Con información de Odell López 2001
