Tribunal 6to de juicio citÃ³ a la periodista Elianta Quintero

Tribunal 6to de juicio citó a la periodista Elianta Quintero

La reconocida periodista de VenevisiÃ³n, Elianta Quintero serÃ¡ citada a declarar como testigo de prueba en el Tribunal 6Âº de juicio, a solicitud del Ministerio PÃºblico, por participar en el mismo programa de opiniÃ³n de TV, por el cual estÃ¡ preso, desde el 1 de marzo de 2013, el tambiÃ©n periodista, VÃ­ctor Manuel GarcÃ­a Hidalgo.

La informaciÃ³n la diÃ³ a conocer Antonieta Lava, esposa y defensora del comunicador, durante su participaciÃ³n en el programa Ondas Universitarias, que se transmite por Capital 710 AM, y es conducido por el Profesor de la USB, William Anseume.

Como se recordara el dÃ­a 12 de abril de 2002, se realizÃ³ un programa de televisiÃ³n en VenevisiÃ³n, llamado 24 Horas, conducido por el periodista NapoleÃ³n Bravo; en ese espacio participaron varios periodistas, incluido VÃ­ctor Manuel, militares y el alcalde Leopoldo LÃ³pez.

El TSJ en la persona del Magistrado Eladio Aponte Aponte, aperturÃ³ un expediente, que a juicio del mismo Aponte Aponte, estÃ¡ viciado de nulidad absoluta, segÃºn lo ha expresado pÃºblicamente.

En el 2007, a pesar de la existencia de un Decreto de AmnistÃ­a, firmado por el Presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez, se le dictÃ³ una orden de aprehensiÃ³n y fue detenido el 1 de marzo del aÃ±o 2013, desde entonces estuvo detenido por mÃ¡s de 10 meses en el penal de Yare 3, una cÃ¡rcel para procesados y penados por delitos comunes y luego se le concediÃ³ una medida cautelar de Casa por CÃ¡rcel o Arresto Domiciliario, por cuanto su salud se deteriorÃ³ y hoy sufre de HipertensiÃ³n Arterial, una macula retinal y tiene severos problemas en la columna lumbar, dado que durante el tiempo que permaneciÃ³ en Yare 3, durmiÃ³ en un pasillo en el suelo, sobre una delgada colchoneta.

Espero muy poco de la justicia, en Venezuela. No existe el Estado de Derecho y el caso de mi esposo VÃ­ctor Manuel GarcÃ­a Hidalgo, estÃ¡ inscrito como una aberraciÃ³n jurÃ­dica de la judicializaciÃ³n de la polÃ­tica que existe en el paÃ­s, aseverÃ³.

En nombre de mi esposo y de todos los presos polÃ­ticos, llamo a votar masivamente este 6 de diciembre, para que se produzca una gran cambio en la Asamblea Nacional y se pueda aprobar una Ley de AmnistÃ­a, que devuelva la libertad a todos los presos polÃ­ticos y Venezuela, retome el camino Constitucional y DemocrÃ¡tico, finalizÃ³ diciendo Antonieta Lava.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO