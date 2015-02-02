De los casi 7 mil almuerzos que se sirven, a diario, en los dos comedores de la sede Maracaibo de la Universidad del Zulia (LUZ), unos 3 mil platos se fugan por la reventa de este beneficio que es exclusivo para los estudiantes. AsÃ­ lo denunciaron fuentes del Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n Universitaria, Ciencia y TecnologÃ­a.

Un plato que le cuesta a la universidad Bs. 52, y que es gratuito para la comunidad estudiantil, es revendido entre Bs. 20 y 40 en las cercanÃ­as de esta casa de estudios. â€œEste es un plato subsidiado. Es casi el mismo problema del â€˜bachaqueoâ€™ porque se aprovechan para revenderlo supuestos estudiantes que tienen el control de este negocioâ€, manifestÃ³ la fuente del ministerio.

Este es solo uno de los muchos problemas que tienen los comedores. La semana pasada, arroz, lentejas y ensalada fue el almuerzo que le ofrecieron a los usuarios, pues hubo un intento de protesta por parte de la cooperativa que da el servicio de alimentaciÃ³n a LUZ. Se conociÃ³ que exigen a las autoridades subir el precio del plato de Bs. 52 a Bs. 149, pero no han llegado a un acuerdo.

Y es que no basta pasar una hora en la cola para entrar a comer, tener que pagar Bs. 10 por un paquete de cubiertos plÃ¡sticos porque adentro no hay y, ademÃ¡s, comer en medio del calor por la falta de aires acondicionados. Los universitarios exhortan a las autoridades a mejorar el menÃº que ofrecen asÃ­ como la infraestructura de los comedores.

Los alumnos seÃ±alan que no ven en quÃ© invierten las autoridades. Para 2014, la instituciÃ³n habÃ­a recibido del Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n Universitaria Bs. 78.061.342 solo para esta providencia estudiantil. Cabe recordar que de todos los recursos que ingresan a esta instituciÃ³n, el 87,47% es destinado para el pago de personal, el 9,28% para gastos de funcionamiento y a penas un 3,25% es para providencias estudiantiles (comedor, transporte, biblioteca y otros).

Lo asignado por Presupuesto Ley para este aÃ±o es de Bs. 59.937.895 y solo cubrirÃ¡ siete meses de funcionamiento. Los alumnos esperan por la sustituciÃ³n de techos, la dotaciÃ³n de cavas nuevas, aires acondicionados y equipos para la cocina.

Nervis Linares, estudiante de fÃ­sica pura, va al comedor tres veces por semana y considera que este servicio no funciona a su mÃ¡xima capacidad. â€œEl lunes solo nos dieron lentejas, arroz y ensalada porque, segÃºn nos dijeron, no tenÃ­an carne, ni pollo. SÃ­ ofrecen distintas comidas, pero sirven raciones muy pequeÃ±as. Antes nos daban una fruta para escoger y ahora solo dan naranjas. El otro problema estÃ¡ en los baÃ±os que estÃ¡n cerrados por falta de agua y obreros que lo limpien y, ademÃ¡s, el aire acondicionado no funcionaâ€, contÃ³.

La nutricionista de este servicio, Carmen Araujo, seÃ±alÃ³ que en el comedor central el tope mÃ¡ximo de almuerzos es de 4.250 mÃ¡s un 10%, de ser necesario, e indicÃ³ que en ingenierÃ­a sirven 1.900 platos diarios. â€œGeneralmente sirven 3 mil platos por dÃ­a en el comedor de Ciencias porque ahora tenemos mÃ¡s controles. El alumno debe presentar su carnÃ© y cÃ©dula y se le otorga un ticket impreso para asÃ­ evitar que se pierdan almuerzosâ€, explicÃ³.

AdmitiÃ³ que sÃ­ han desmejorado en la variedad del menÃº debido a las dificultades para hallar productos a precio regulado como pollo o carne. â€œEs por este motivo que la cooperativa que ofrece el servicio a LUZ solicitÃ³ incrementar el precio de cada almuerzo; sin embargo, se hacen los esfuerzos de mantener las carnes, frutas y postresâ€.

Actualmente, la capacidad del comedor central es de 400 estudiantes por cada tanda (desde las 11:30 am hasta las 3:00 pm), pero este espacio se quedÃ³ pequeÃ±o segÃºn denuncian los alumnos. â€œUno tarda mucho en la cola porque solo trabaja un taquillero. En mÃ¡s de una oportunidad me he quedado parado con mi bandeja en mano porque no hay suficientes sillasâ€, reclamÃ³ Leonardo HernÃ¡ndez, estudiante de ingenierÃ­a elÃ©ctrica y usuario del comedor ubicado en esa facultad.

Ante la demanda y el poco espacio estÃ¡ una soluciÃ³n que se ha convertido en una agenda pendiente hace mÃ¡s de 10 aÃ±os: el comedor de la facultad de Humanidades y EducaciÃ³n. El diputado, Omer MuÃ±oz, presidente de la comisiÃ³n de EducaciÃ³n, Cultura y Deporte del Consejo Legislativo del Zulia recordÃ³ que en octubre de 2014, un grupo de legisladores visitÃ³ la obra por solicitud de un grupo de estudiantes.

IndicÃ³: â€œEstÃ¡ abandonada y tiene entre un 75% y un 80% de ejecuciÃ³n. El Gobierno regional ordenÃ³ una evaluaciÃ³n, pero parece que se fueron los contratistas porque habÃ­a irregularidades con el supuesto cobro de vacunas y hostigamiento (…) falta dinero para culminarlo, bÃ¡sicamente, equipamiento de cocinas y pisos. Ese informe fue enviado el Gobierno regional para ver si pueden otorgar el recurso, vÃ­a crÃ©ditos adicionalesâ€.

Este rotativo intentÃ³ contactar al director de la DirecciÃ³n de Servicios Estudiantiles (Didse), David SÃ¡nchez, para conocer quÃ© proyectos tienen con los comedores, pero no pudo ser ubicado.

PANORAMA