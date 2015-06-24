Tragedia en un batallÃ³n de La Guajira

Tragedia en un batallÃ³n de La Guajira

Por biendateao
1910
529
Jhonny GutiÃ©rrez Polanco de 22 aÃ±os de edad, un soldado del EjÃ©rcito adscrito al batallÃ³n 131 General en Jefe Manuel Piar, muriÃ³ a consecuencia de un disparo propinado por un teniente del mismo batallÃ³n de nombre Julio PÃ©rez GonzÃ¡lez, luego que el occiso se amotinÃ³ presuntamente contra un sargento del mismo escuadrÃ³n y luego contra el propio teniente.
SegÃºn el sargento Luis Castillo Angulo el soldado desobedeciÃ³ la orden de levantarse en la madrugada del 24 de junio y lo amenazÃ³ con su arma de reglamento, igualmente habrÃ­a disparado a los pies de su superior, por lo que el oficial accionÃ³ su arma y le quitÃ³ la vida.
Se desconocen los motivos del amotinamiento pero comisiones de la subdelegaciÃ³n Paraguaipoa del CICPC se trasladaron a la zona para iniciar las investigaciones. Tanto el teniente como el sargento se encuentran detenidos en Fuerte Mara.

