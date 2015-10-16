Trabajadores de Hidrolago exigen mejoras salariales

Trabajadores de Hidrolago exigen mejoras salariales

Por biendateao -
2877
774
COMPARTIR
MARACAIBO VENEZUELA 15/10/2015 ZULIA REPRESENTANTE DEL SINDICATO DE HIDROLAGO DIO DECLARACIONES EN HDROLAGO PARA HABLAR SOBRE EL SUELDO DE LA EMPRESA EN LA FOTO MINERVA BOBES

Este jueves trabajadores de Hidrolago protestaron frente a las instalaciones de la empresa para exigir mejoras salariales y en rechazo al fraccionamiento de los sueldos de los empleados que generan una â€œdistorsiÃ³n salarialâ€.

Mirvana Boves, secretaria general del Sindicato de Trabajadores de Hidrolago, manifestÃ³ que 200 empleados estÃ¡n afectados por la medida adoptada por Casa Matriz.

â€œEstamos haciendo esta protesta en virtud de que el incremento aprobado por Casa Matriz no cumple con las expectativas de los trabajadores porque nos otorga un fraccionamiento del 40, 30 y 20 por ciento dependiendo del sueldo; eso genera una distorsiÃ³n bastante grande entre los empleados de la hidrolÃ³gica haciendo que la mayorÃ­a de los analistas y personal medio supere el sueldo de los supervisores y jefesâ€.

Boves asegurÃ³ que la desigualdad salarial afecta a todos los empleados de la empresa hidrolÃ³gica de la regiÃ³n, recalcÃ³ que estÃ¡n exigiendo la discusiÃ³n del contrato colectivo y la aprobaciÃ³n de un tabulador que esperan que evite la desigualdad salarial.

ManifestÃ³ que la brecha entre sueldos es mÃ­nima, indicÃ³ que el prÃ³ximo incremento de salario mÃ­nimo dejarÃ­a por debajo al personal de cargos superiores.

La Verdad

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

774 COMENTARIOS

  12. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  13. Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  21. This website is commonly a walk-through you will find the facts it appropriate you relating to this and don at know who have to. Glimpse right here, and you can undoubtedly find out it.

  22. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  23. This unique blog is really entertaining and diverting. I have chosen many interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  35. Thanks for some other magnificent post. Where else may anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.

  39. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  43. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  49. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  53. Normally I don at read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.

  62. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  70. It as hard to come by well-informed people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  75. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd should talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make people believe. Also, numerous thanks permitting me to comment!

  85. I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  102. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

  110. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  134. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!|

  144. weblink I want to start to put all my photos up on my camera, and start a blog or something. Where is a good place to do this like a website or something, do i have to copyright them thanks :).

  146. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful info specifically the last section :) I deal with such information a lot. I used to be looking for this particular info for a long time. Thanks and good luck.

  149. Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog so i came to â€œreturn the preferâ€.I am trying to find issues to improve my website!I guess its good enough to use some of your ideas!!

  150. Hey There. I found your weblog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I will certainly comeback.

  152. Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!|

  153. I think this is among the such a lot vital information for me. And i’m happy reading your article. However wanna remark on some normal issues, The web site style is perfect, the articles is really nice :D. Excellent job, cheers.

  155. Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

  157. I need to to thank you for this good read!! I certainly loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to check out new stuff you post…|

  159. I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.|

  160. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. But think about if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its field. Fantastic blog!|

  161. Good day! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent info you’ve got here on this post. I am coming back to your web site for more soon.|

  162. I used to be suggested this blog by way of my cousin. I am no longer positive whether or not this submit is written via him as no one else know such special approximately my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!

  166. You are so awesome! I don’t think I’ve truly read something like that before. So good to find somebody with some genuine thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!|

  190. kXG3DV Please let me know if you are looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I ad love

  191. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  195. It’аs actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  200. Woman of Alien Great do the job you ave carried out, this website is de facto interesting with amazing information. Time is God as method of preserving everything from occurring at once.

  223. Hello! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  230. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  232. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW! Sincerely,

  239. Hello there, You have performed an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.|

  244. Keep up the superb work , I read few posts on this web site and I conceive that your web blog is rattling interesting and contains bands of great information.

  249. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!

  254. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a fantastic informative web site.

  257. It’аs really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  271. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|

  294. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  296. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  301. Let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Cheers!

  305. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  311. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  312. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers|

  313. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  337. I think that what you posted made a lot of sense. However, consider this, what if you were to write a killer post title? I ain’t suggesting your content is not good, however suppose you added a post title that makes people want more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little vanilla. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news titles to grab viewers to open the links. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to get readers excited about what you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.|

  345. This particular blog is obviously awesome and also factual. I have picked a bunch of helpful tips out of it. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  355. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back later in life. I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice weekend!|

  358. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.

  365. Excellent items from you, man. I have take into accout your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have received here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which by which you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you still take care of to stay it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a great site.

  388. Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  392. After going over a handful of the blog posts on your blog, I seriously like your technique of writing a blog. I book-marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and let me know how you feel.|

  398. Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and terrific style and design.|

  414. This awesome blog is without a doubt entertaining and also factual. I have discovered a lot of useful advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  423. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  424. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  425. Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  433. pokemon games

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  437. Sex Toys

    […]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are really really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]

  441. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too great. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a great web site.|

  443. I am really inspired together with your writing skills as well as with the structure for your blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a great weblog like this one these days..

  454. I simply want to say I am new to blogging and actually savored your web site. More than likely I am going to bookmark your site. You surely have wonderful writings. Regards for revealing your blog.

  465. Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have got here, certainly like what you are saying and the way during which you assert it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it wise. I cant wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a wonderful website.|

  469. Maserati

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other world wide web websites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  475. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  493. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.|

  507. I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering issues with your site. It appears like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Appreciate it|

  509. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  511. Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared across the web. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)

  513. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!|

  518. It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the pattern. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  531. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  546. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & aid different customers like its helped me. Good job.|

  554. I feel like I’m constantly looking for interesting things to read about a variety of subjects, but I manage to include your blog among my reads every day because you have compelling entries that I look forward to. Here’s hoping there’s a lot more amazing material coming!

  574. Merseyside

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]

  580. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to seek advice from you here. Which is not something I do! I love reading an article that could make individuals feel. Also, several thanks permitting me to comment!

  584. I?аАТаЂаll right away grab your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  602. Hi everybody, here every one is sharing these know-how, therefore it’s pleasant to read this weblog, and I used to visit this webpage all the time.|

  623. pure kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  628. Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my weblog thus i came to go back the favor?.I am attempting to find issues to improve my site!I guess its ok to make use of some of your ideas!!|

  629. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as smartly as with the format for your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to peer a nice weblog like this one these days..|

  643. I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your content. The article has really peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.|

  644. Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a top notch article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.|

  668. home

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re actually really worth a go through, so have a look[…]

  676. You completed various You completed various nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found mainly folks will agree with your blog.

  688. Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn anything like this before. So good to seek out somebody with some original thoughts on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this web site is one thing that is wanted on the internet, someone with slightly originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the internet!

  720. hey there and thank you in your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did then again experience a few technical points the usage of this site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times prior to I could get it to load properly. I have been pondering in case your web host is OK? No longer that I am complaining, but sluggish loading cases instances will very frequently affect your placement in google and could harm your high quality ranking if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m including this RSS to my e-mail and can glance out for much extra of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you replace this again soon..

  736. Wonderful paintings! This is the type of info that should be shared across the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this post higher! Come on over and consult with my site. Thank you =)

  737. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!

  739. obviously like your website but you need to take a look at UFO s spelling on several of your posts. A number of UFO sm are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bo UFO srsome to learn about aliens and totell UFO s reality however I’ll certainly come back again.

  740. This particular blog is obviously interesting as well as amusing. I have discovered a bunch of handy tips out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Cheers!

  742. I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

  746. Oh my good Modsness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I’m experiencing challenge with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting equivalent rss downside? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  752. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info specifically the final phase :) I deal with such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.

  762. Howdy! This is my first visit to learn about aliens and toyour blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in UFO s same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to learn about aliens and towork on. You have done a outstanding job!

  764. One thing I would like to say is that often before getting more pc memory, consider the machine within which it could be installed. When the machine is running Windows XP, for instance, the memory threshold is 3.25GB. Applying in excess of this would simply constitute any waste. Make sure one’s mother board can handle the actual upgrade quantity, as well. Good blog post.

  766. Fox News, Thanks for the tips you have shared here. Something else I would like to say is that laptop or computer memory needs generally go up along with other developments in the technological innovation. For instance, any time new generations of processors are introduced to the market, there’s usually a matching increase in the scale calls for of all personal computer memory as well as hard drive room. This is because the software program operated by means of these processor chips will inevitably rise in power to leverage the new technological know-how.

  771. Thanks for Minecraft good writeup. It in reality was once a entertainment account it. Look complicated to more introduced agreeable from you! By Minecraft way, how can we keep up a correspondence?

  774. Sweet blog! Crazy Video News found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but Crazy Video News never seem to get there! Cheers

DEJA UN COMENTARIO