Tom Hanks busca desesperado a su hijo

Tom Hanks vive uno de los peores momentos de su vida. Su hijo, Chet Hanks, de 26 aÃ±os, desapareciÃ³ hace un mes y no tiene ningÃºn tipo de informaciÃ³n, a pesar de que estÃ¡ siendo buscado intensamente por la policÃ­a, que intenta mantener el caso lo mÃ¡s alejado de la prensa. Infobae

â€œYa pasÃ³ un mes sin que supieran ni una palabra de Chet. No hubo ni siquiera una llamada de telÃ©fono a sus familiares o amigos. Es como si se lo hubiera tragado la tierraâ€, dijo un allegado al actor a la revista Star.

Gracias a las seÃ±ales del telÃ©fono celular del joven, la policÃ­a le siguiÃ³ el rastro hasta el desierto de Barstow, en California, una zona muy peligrosa y que preocupa mucho a sus padres ya que se la considera â€œla capital de la metanfetaminaâ€ y Chet tiene un serio problema de drogadicciÃ³n.

A principios de junio, protagonizÃ³ un confuso episodio en un hotel. Lo acusaron de haber destrozado una de las habitaciones, tras una noche de excesos. Pero esa no fue la primera vez que el hijo de Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson llamÃ³ la atenciÃ³n con este tipo de escÃ¡ndalos. Lo hizo varias veces debido a sus problemas con las drogas y el alcohol.

