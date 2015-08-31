TodoTicket presentÃ³ campaÃ±a para su producto Escolar

TodoTicket presentó campaña para su producto Escolar

Bajo el eslogan “Â¿Quieres que tus empleados te den la mejor nota como jefe?”, la compaÃ±Ã­a venezolana destacÃ³ que este producto es la manera mÃ¡s rÃ¡pida de comprar Ãºtiles y uniformes, o pagar las matrÃ­culas escolares

TodoTicket, empresa 100% venezolana especializada en la administraciÃ³n y gestiÃ³n de beneficios sociales, presentÃ³ la campaÃ±a “Â¿Quieres que tus empleados te den la mejor nota como jefe?”, con la que busca destacar las bondades de su tarjeta TodoTicket Escolar.
Regina Lupoli, gerente de Mercadeo e InnovaciÃ³n de TodoTicket, expresÃ³ que â€œnos preocupamos por proveer a los patronos de productos que ayuden a mejorar la calidad de vida de sus empleados. En este sentido, ofrecemos TodoTicket Escolar, un beneficio que permite de forma prÃ¡ctica realizar las compras de Ãºtiles y uniformes, con un menor impacto econÃ³mico para las empresasâ€.
Con varios aÃ±os en el mercado, TodoTicket Escolar cuenta con el prestigio de la marca Visa Electron y es aceptada en todo el territorio nacional. Puede ser usada en colegios, universidades, librerÃ­as, papelerÃ­as, tiendas por departamento y zapaterÃ­as, entre otros comercios.
Para mayor informaciÃ³n, Lupoli invitÃ³ a visitar la pÃ¡gina www.todoticket.com.ve, llamar al 0500-TODOTICKET o seguir a la empresa en Twitter @TodoTicketVzla, Facebook TodoTicket Venezuela e Instagram TodoTicketVzla. â€œIgualmente, por estos canales pueden conocer acerca de los otros productos y/o servicios: TodoTicket AlimentaciÃ³n, TodoTicket Integral, TodoTicket Salud, TodoTicket Juguete y GuarderÃ­aâ€, agregÃ³.

