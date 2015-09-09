Entre tantos rumores y especulaciones, aquÃ va un resumen con todo lo que Tim Cook y compaÃ±Ãa podrÃan enseÃ±ar hoy miÃ©rcoles 9 de septiembre.
iPhone 6S
Otro aÃ±o, otro iPhone. LlegÃ³ la hora de que Apple renueve su telÃ©fono, y los chismes aseguran que otra vez llegarÃ¡ en dos tamaÃ±os: iPhone 6S y iPhone 6S Plus. Entre las novedades que tendrÃa este nuevo modelo, se habla de una cÃ¡mara con sensor de 12 MP y capacidad para grabar video en 4K, tecnologÃa Force Touch incorporada en la pantalla, el nuevo procesador A9, mÃ¡s memoria RAM y un chip LTE mejorado.
A Ãºltimas fechas tambiÃ©n han tomado fuerza los rumores sobre unaÂ nueva versiÃ³nÂ de iPhone en color rosa metÃ¡lico, algo que no serÃa tan raro si tomamos en cuenta que el Apple Watch ya tiene una versiÃ³n en ese tono (aunque se trata en realidad de oro rosa). Y hablando del smartwatch de la manzana, al parecer el telÃ©fono tambiÃ©n contarÃ¡ con fondos animados, como los que ya tiene el reloj.
Apple TV
La esperada nueva generaciÃ³n de Apple TV es otra de las cosas que parecen prÃ¡cticamente confirmadas para el evento. El diseÃ±o del dispositivo no cambiarÃa mucho en comparaciÃ³n con el que ya conocemos, aunque se dice que tendrÃa un nuevo control sensible al movimiento.
Sin embargo, las mejoras mÃ¡s importantes no estarÃan en el hardware. La nueva Apple TV llegarÃa con una plataforma completamente renovada que â€“Â¡por fin!â€“ tendrÃa una tienda de aplicaciones, con soporte para Siri, y un un espacio dedicado especialmente para los juegos. Â¿Su precio? Entre los 149 y 199 dÃ³lares.
Nuevos iPads
La tablet de Apple no podÃa faltar en la lista de rumores, y esta vez el iPad Pro vuelve a sonar como uno de los protagonistas del evento. El modelo â€œprofesionalâ€ del iPad tendrÃa una pantalla de 12 pulgadas, un stylus, mÃ¡s capacidad de almacenamiento y algunas otras mejoras en el hardware. Falta saber quÃ© servicios tendrÃ¡ que puedan resultar atractivos para el mercado corporativo.
Y eso no serÃa todo. Algunas fuentes dicen que el iPad Mini 4 tambiÃ©n estarÃa listo para ser presentado en sociedad, con un marco mÃ¡s delgado y equipado con el chip A8. AÃºn asÃ, es probable que tengamos que esperar un poco mÃ¡s para conocer los nuevos iPads, pues estÃ¡ la posibilidad de que Apple prefiera guardarlos para otro evento en octubre.
iOS y OS X
Finalmente, el software tambiÃ©n tendrÃ¡ un espacio en la keynote. Es casi que un hecho que ese dÃa, junto con los nuevos iPhones, se anuncie el lanzamiento de la versiÃ³n final de iOS 9. En cuanto a OS X, quizÃ¡s haya que esperar un poco mÃ¡s para la actualizaciÃ³n de El Capitan, pero seguramente tambiÃ©n tendremos noticias. Y no nos olvidemos de watchOS 2, el miembro mÃ¡s joven de la familia de sistemas operativos de la manzana y del que tambiÃ©n veremos algo.
***
Â¿HabrÃ¡ espacio para alguna sorpresa? SÃ³lo queda tener paciencia y esperar unos dÃas mÃ¡s para conocer lo que Apple tiene preparado en San Francisco.
