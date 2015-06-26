Todo lo que debes saber sobre el Apple Watch

Todo lo que debes saber sobre el Apple Watch

Por biendateao
Finalmente, despuÃ©s de dos meses de que el relojÂ saliÃ³ a la venta en otros mercados, el Apple WatchÂ ya estÃ¡ disponible en algunos paÃ­ses.

Desde hace por lo menos dosÂ aÃ±os comenzÃ³ a correrse el rumor de la llegada de Apple al mundo de la tecnologÃ­a wearable, sin embargo, la compaÃ±Ã­a se tomÃ³ con calma el ingreso a este mercado, dejando pasar la oportunidad de ser pioneraÂ en este campo.

Cuando finalmente se hizo oficial la llegada del Apple Watch, muchos consideraron que la compaÃ±Ã­a habÃ­aÂ llegado tarde, ademÃ¡s de seÃ±alar que su producto no era suficientemente innovador para despertar el interÃ©s masivo por el producto. A pesar de lo anterior, los nÃºmeros de venta del reloj no son nada malos, sobre todo en Asia, donde los Apple Watch de lujo se agotaron en cuestiÃ³n de horas.

Finalmente, despuÃ©s de un retraso en comparaciÃ³n con otras zonas del mundo, el Apple Watch ya estÃ¡ disponible en MÃ©xico, por lo que no estÃ¡ de mÃ¡s seÃ±alar algunas de sus caracterÃ­sticas principales, las cuales pueden serviles a la hora de decidir si les conviene comprar o no uno de estos relojes.

DiseÃ±o

Apple_Watch

ElÂ Apple Watch destaca por su elegante y sobrio diseÃ±o, el cual no luce mal a pesar de ir en contra de la actual tendencia â€“iniciada por el Moto 360â€“ de fabricar relojes inteligentes de pantalla redonda. Aunque existen tres modelos del dispositivo (cada uno fabricado con materiales distintos) todos mantienen la misma lÃ­nea de bordes curvos y pantalla cuadrada.

El reloj cuenta con una pequeÃ±a pantalla Retina de 38 mm en la versiÃ³n femenina y 42 mm en la masculina; estÃ¡ protegida con cristal de zafiro en las edicionesÂ estÃ¡ndar y de lujo y con Ion-X reforzado en la versiÃ³n Sport.Â TambiÃ©nÂ integra en su diseÃ±o una corona digital, graciasÂ a la cualÂ se puede navegar por la pantallaÂ y hacer zoom en la mayorÃ­a de las apps.

Funcionalidad

Apple-Watch

En primer lugar debemos mencionar queÂ es necesario contar con un iPhone (5S, 6 o 6 Plus) para poder usar el dispositivo, el cualÂ cuenta con una amplia gama de sensores biomÃ©tricos que te permitirÃ¡n llevar un registro detallado del ejercicio fÃ­sico o de aspectos relacionados con laÂ salud en general, midiendo ritmo cardiaco, calorÃ­as quemadas, velocidad y distancia recorrida, por lo que de entrada podrÃ¡s decirle adiÃ³s a tusmartband. Al vincularse con un iPhone permite realizar y recibir llamadas, aunque, como verÃ¡s en el apartado de la baterÃ­a, de forma limitada.

La interfaz del reloj se basarÃ¡ en los cÃ­rculos y su diseÃ±o estÃ¡ enfocado en ser lo mÃ¡s intuitivo posible. El smartwatch de Apple permiteÂ usar elÂ dispositivo para poder interactuar de una forma Ãºnica con otros usuarios, como mandar mensajes por medio de comandos de voz, enviarÂ dibujos hechos con el dedo directamente desde la pantalla, o compartir el ritmo cardiaco como un mensaje de amor. TambiÃ©n incluye la funciÃ³n deÂ vibrar de diferente forma segÃºn sigamos los pasos correctos para llegar aun destino mediante GPS.

Al igual que el iPhone 6, el reloj incluye la tecnologÃ­a NFC que hace posible losÂ pagos mÃ³viles por medio deÂ Apple Pay, que brindarÃ¡ la posibilidad de pagar nuestrasÂ compras sin necesidad de sacar la tarjeta de crÃ©dito. Lamentablemente esta opciÃ³n se ve difÃ­cil que estÃ© disponible en el corto plazo en MÃ©xico.Â De inicio, el Apple Watch contarÃ¡ con una aplicaciÃ³n de fÃ¡brica que permite controlar algunos dispositivos del hogar incluyendoÂ la Apple TV, sistemas de iluminaciÃ³n, calefacciÃ³n y algunos equipos de audio.

PersonalizaciÃ³n

acero

Apple ha seÃ±alado desde la presentaciÃ³n del reloj que uno de sus puntos fuertes es la enorme variedad de opcionesÂ de personalizaciÃ³n, pudiendo cambiar la carÃ¡tula principal del dispositivo conÂ cientos de opciones distintas, incluyendo la famosa carÃ¡tula de Mickey Mouse que vimos en la presentaciÃ³n, o la posibilidad de usar fotos guardadas en iCloud para darle un toque mÃ¡s personal. TambiÃ©n podemos usarÂ diferentes versiones deÂ time lapses,Â que varÃ­anÂ en relaciÃ³n a la hora del dÃ­a, para adaptarse a nuestras diferentes actividades.

AdemÃ¡s,Â existen diferentesÂ accesorios que le darÃ¡n un toque distintivo al reloj, incluyendoÂ la amplia variedad de correas intercambiables y sus distintos colores. LasÂ correasÂ deportivas estÃ¡n fabricadas con un fluoroelastÃ³mero deÂ alto rendimiento, sonÂ duraderas, resistentes y muy suaves, estÃ¡n disponibles en 5 colores (blanco, negro, rojo, azul y verde)

BaterÃ­a

apple-watch-bateria

Sin lugar a dudas elÂ punto mÃ¡s flaco del Apple Watch, a pesar de que Apple indica que la baterÃ­a aguanta hasta 19 horas de uso antes de requerir una recarga, lo cierto es que un uso constante del dispositivo reduce considerablemente Â la carga de la terminal. La parte positiva es que los usuarios del reloj preferirÃ¡n realizar muchas de las actividades de uso constante desde la mÃ¡s cÃ³moda pantalla del iPhone vinculado con el Apple Watch, con lo que la baterÃ­a deberÃ¡ de durar lo suficiente para sÃ³lo tener que cargar cada dÃ­a por las noches el dispositivo.

Es curioso observar que en la pÃ¡gina oficial de Apple seÃ±alan que el reloj permite hacer y recibir llamadas, pero sugieren que estÃ¡ opciÃ³n se use paraÂ â€œbreves charlas o transferir la llamada al iPhone para conversaciones mÃ¡s largasâ€, es muyÂ probable que esta sugerencia se haga para no proteger la vida de la baterÃ­a.

Aplicaciones

Apple-Watch apps

Sinceramente, la experiencia de uso de las aplicaciones no es de lo mejor en la mayorÃ­a de los casos, debido a que las apps se ejecutan desde el iPhone con el que estÃ¡ vinculado el equipo, mientras que en la pantalla del reloj sÃ³lo vemos la informaciÃ³n mÃ­nima.

El dispositivoÂ de Apple cuenta con 3,500 aplicaciones, especialmente rediseÃ±adas para sacarle partido al reloj, incluyendoÂ de fabrica a AppleÂ Mapas, un controlador para Apple TV, otro paras la cÃ¡mara del iPhone, calendario,Â Shazam y al asistente de voz Siri. Por parte de las compaÃ±Ã­as externas a Apple tambiÃ©n existe un enorme abanico de posibilidades para sacarle partido al dispositivo, sobresalenÂ Nike+RunningÂ (una solvente app para corredores), Lifesum (un contador de calorÃ­as),Â ClearÂ (una app de recordatorios y agendar tareas), Rules! (un divertido puzzle), Tamatgotchi (el clÃ¡sico juego de los noventa), Transit (una app para conocer las rutas del transporte pÃºblico de diferentes ciudades, incluyendo el DF), OneFootball (resultados de los partidos de las diferentes ligas del mundo) PCcalcÂ (una calculadora), Tuneln RadioÂ (radio en lÃ­nea), entre muchas otras.

Precios

apple-watch3

 

