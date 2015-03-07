Tintori: Mis hijos estÃ¡n creciendo en Ramo Verde

Durante la tarde de este jueves, la esposa de Leopoldo LÃ³pez, Lilian Tintori, compartiÃ³ con medios locales del sur de Florida en espacios del Miami Dade College para extender el llamado de atenciÃ³n de la comunidad internacional hacia la violaciÃ³n constante de los derechos humanos en Venezuela.

â€œEn mi paÃ­s no tenemos medios de comunicaciÃ³n social donde denunciar lo que estÃ¡ pasando, esos medios estÃ¡n controlados por el rÃ©gimen de NicolÃ¡s Maduro asÃ­ que agradezco la presencia de todos acÃ¡â€, indicÃ³.

Tintori recordÃ³ que LÃ³pez lleva un aÃ±o y dos semanas preso en Ramo Verde, â€œpero tambiÃ©n estÃ¡n presos el Alcalde Metropolitano de Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, Daniel Ceballos, nuestros hÃ©roes los estudiantes venezolanos y aquellos que fueron reprimidos, en nombre de todos ellos, graciasâ€.

ReiterÃ³ el alerta por los abusos de los organismos de hacia las protestas en su tierra natal. â€œEn Venezuela meten presa a la gente por protestar, por pensar distinto [â€¦] hasta yo me siento presa, cada vez que no puedo visitar a Leopoldo en la cÃ¡rcel, que no me dejan verloâ€, dijo.

AdemÃ¡s, destacÃ³ el temor que siente por la del lÃ­der opositor mientras permanece tras las rejas de la prisiÃ³n militar. Hizo referencia al deterioro del sistema penitenciario, â€œporque lo que existe en las cÃ¡rceles de mi paÃ­s es una guerraâ€.

â€œMi aprendiÃ³ a caminar en Ramo Verde, entrÃ³ y ahora hasta anda corriendo [â€¦] una vez que estÃ¡bamos allÃ­ detonaron bombas lacrimÃ³genas y debimos salir a protegernosâ€, denunciÃ³.

Luego de la rueda de prensa, mÃ¡s de 500 personas, representantes de la comunidad venezolana ingresaron al Chapman Hall del Miami Dade College para participar en un foro donde participÃ³ Tintori.

Vestidos con prendas del tricolor de la naciÃ³n sudamericana, los asistentes entonaron el â€œGloria al bravo puebloâ€, himno nacional de Venezuela. DespuÃ©s de la intervenciÃ³n de la actriz y dirigente polÃ­tica, Fabiola Colmenares, la esposa de Leopoldo LÃ³pez ofreciÃ³ unas palabras hacia la audiencia. EnalteciÃ³ la lucha de libertaria de los manifestantes que pese a las tÃ©cnicas abusivas del rÃ©gimen, continÃºan en la calles protestando contra Maduroâ€.

: Diario Las AmÃ©ricas

