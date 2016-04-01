The Economist compara a Venezuela con la Zimbabwe de hace 15 años

Este 2 de abril, la versión impresa de The Economist publicará un reportaje en el que se compara la situación económica y política que vive actualmente Venezuela con la que se vivió en Zimbabue a finales de los años 90’s.
El reportaje denominado “Spot the differences”, en español podría interpretarse como “Encuentre las diferencias”, se realizó en Caracas e inicia con el pronóstico del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) que proyecta una inflación de 720% para Venezuela a finales de 2016.
Una inflación similar alcanzó Zimbabue en el 2006, dos años antes de sufrir hiperinflación.
También, en el reportaje se hacen comparaciones entre el fallecido presidente Hugo Chávez y Robert Mugabe, gobernador de Zimbabue desde 1980. Ambos líderes políticos se caracterizaron por ser revolucionarios y mantenerse en el poder durante varios periodos presidenciales.
La revista señala que ambos países han sufrido bajo el mandato de “carismáticos líderes revolucionarios”. Mugabe ha gobernado Zimbabue desde 1980. Hugo Chávez hizo lo propio en Venezuela desde 1999 hasta su muerte en 2013.
Mugabe tomó grandes granjas comerciales sin compensación, destruyendo la industria más grande de Zimbabue. Chávez expropió numerosas empresas, a veces en televisión y en vivo. The Economist recuerda que Chávez despidió a 20.000 trabajadores de la empresa petrolera estatal petrolera, PDVSA, y los reemplazó con 100.000 “empleados leales”.
Mugabe perdió un referéndum en 2000, pero aparejó la elección subsiguiente para mantener a la oposición fuera del poder. Los chavistas perdieron una elección parlamentaria el pasado diciembre, pero han utilizado su control de la Presidencia y la Corte Suprema de Justicia para neutralizar a la oposición.
Mugabe reclutó una milicia de “veteranos de guerra” para intimidar a sus oponentes. Chávez reclutó bandas de los barrios pobres, conocidos como colectivos, para aterrorizar a los suyos. El 5 de marzo, “maleantes en motocicletas” montaron alrededor de la Asamblea Nacional (controlada por la oposición) y rayaron consignas a favor del Gobierno, tales como “Chávez vive”, en sus paredes, apunta la revista. La policía militarizada estaba de pie y mirando.
NIVEL DE VIDA
Sin embargo, la similitud fundamental entre los dos regímenes es su situación económica. “En ambos casos, los resultados son similares: escasez, inflación y el nivel de vida por el suelo”, señala la revista.
Mugabe, al igual que el gobierno venezolano, profesa gran preocupación por los pobres, fijó los precios de varios productos de primera necesidad en la década de 2000 para que fueran “accesibles”. Desaparecieron rápidamente de los estantes. “Las subvenciones que se supone deben hacer los controles de precios a menudo han sido robadas en ambos países. Proveedores, en lugar de vender los bienes al precio oficial, prefieren venderlos en el mercado negro”, destaca la publicación.
“Mugabe ha culpado de todos los problemas económicos de su país a los supuestos especuladores, traidores, imperialistas y a los homosexuales. Maduro, no culpa a las personas homosexuales, pero insiste en que los capitalistas locales y sus aliados estadounidenses están librando una guerra económica en Venezuela. Esto es absurdo: en las dos economías, los ataques han venido de sus propios gobiernos”, resalta la revista británica.
¿QUÉ HIZO, AL FINAL, ZIMBABUE?
Zimbabue abandonó su moneda sin valor, no mucho después de la inflación mensual de 80.000.000% de noviembre de 2008. Los zimbabuenses ahora usan dólares estadounidenses y otras monedas extranjeras. Los ingresos reales en Zimbabue se redujeron en dos tercios entre 1980, cuando se hizo cargo Mugabe, y 2008. El país se ha recuperado parcialmente, gracias a la dolarización.
“Para Venezuela, la lección es clara. La oposición venezolana está dispuesta a cambiar el rumbo del país. El despiste de Maduro les da la oportunidad”, apunta The Economist.
Lea la nota original en inglés:
VISITING a supermarket in Venezuela is like entering Monty Python’s cheese-shop sketch. “Do you have any milk?” The shop assistant shakes her head. Sugar? No. Coffee? No. Soap? No. Cornflour? No. Cooking oil? No. Do you in fact have any of the products that the government deems so essential that it fixes their prices at less than what it costs to make them? No.
This is hard cheese for the masses queuing outside in the hope that a truck carrying something, anything, will arrive. Yesenia, a middle-aged lady from a village near Caracas, got up at midnight, rode a bus to the capital, started queuing at 3am and is still there at 10am. “It’s bad, standing here in the sun. I’ve had no breakfast, and no water.” Why does she think there are such severe shortages? “Bad administration.”
That is putting it mildly. The Venezuelan government spends like Father Christmas after too much eggnog, subsidising everything from rural homes to rice. It cannot pay its bills, especially since the oil price collapsed, so it prints money.
Cash machines in Caracas spit out crisp new bills with consecutive serial numbers. The last time your correspondent saw such a thing was in Zimbabwe in the early 2000s. The IMF predicts that inflation will be 720% in Venezuela this year, a figure Zimbabwe hit in 2006. By 2008 Zimbabwe was racked by hyperinflation so crippling that beggars who were offered billion-Zimbabwe-dollar bills would frown and reject them (see chart).
Might Venezuela go the way of Zimbabwe? They are culturally very different, but the political parallels are ominous. Both countries have suffered under charismatic revolutionary leaders. Robert Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe since 1980. Hugo Chávez ran Venezuela from 1998 until his death in 2013. His handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro, continues his policies, though with none of Chávez’s—or Mr Mugabe’s—political adroitness.
Mr Mugabe seized big commercial farms without compensation, wrecking Zimbabwe’s largest industry. Chávez expropriated businesses on a whim, sometimes on live television. He sacked 20,000 workers from the state oil firm, PDVSA, and replaced them with 100,000 often incompetent loyalists, some of whom were set to work stitching revolutionary T-shirts.
Mr Mugabe lost a referendum in 2000 but rigged the subsequent election to keep the (more popular) opposition out of power. The chavistas lost a parliamentary election in December but have used their control of the presidency and supreme court to neuter the (more popular) opposition.
Mr Mugabe recruited a ragtag militia of “war veterans” to intimidate his opponents. Chávez recruited gangs from the slums, known as colectivos, to terrorise his. On March 5th gangsters on motorbikes rode around the (opposition-controlled) National Assembly and sprayed pro-government slogans such as “Chávez vive” on its walls. Police stood and watched.
Yet the key similarity between the two regimes is not their thuggishness but their economic ineptitude. Both believe that market forces can be bossed around like soldiers on parade. In both cases, the results are similar: shortages, inflation and tumbling living standards.
Mr Mugabe, who like the chavistas professes great concern for the poor, fixed the prices of several staple goods in the early 2000s to make them “affordable”. They promptly vanished from the shelves. The subsidies that are supposed to make price controls work have often been stolen in both countries. Suppliers, rather than giving goods away at the official price, prefer to sell them on the black market.
Retail riot police
Ana, a young hawker in Caracas, explains how it works. She holds a bag of washing powder that is supposed to be sold for 32 bolívares. She bought it for 400 and will sell it for 600. Her business is illegal, but she conducts it openly in a crowded square. Nearby, hawkers from the countryside haggle over illicit nappies. The bus ride to Caracas was 13 hours; the hawkers say they come every two weeks.
Outside a state-owned supermarket, a dozen national guardsmen equipped with body armour, truncheons and tear-gas are stopping a pregnant woman from coming in. It’s not one of her designated days of the week for shopping, they explain. (You get two.) Shoppers must show their identity cards to enter the store and have their fingerprints scanned before buying their ration of price-controlled goods.
Yet such measures are no match for the law of supply and demand. Suppose you are driving a tanker of subsidised petrol. You can sell the cargo legally in Venezuela for $100, or drive across the border to Colombia and sell it for $20,000. The pitifully paid border police will be easy to square.
Wily entrepreneurs find ways around price controls without violating the letter of the law. When bread was price-controlled in Zimbabwe, bakers added dried fruit and called it “raisin bread”, which was not price-controlled. Venezuelan firms have added garlic to rice, called it “garlic rice” and sold it at unregulated prices.
Ridiculous laws breed bitter comedy. A Venezuelan company boss recalls a time when he could not buy toilet paper. He rang up a friend who ran a paper company. The friend said he couldn’t sell him a single pack, but he could sell him a small truckload, company to company. It cost less than the single pack he had initially asked for.
Mr Mugabe has long blamed his country’s economic woes on speculators, traitors, imperialists and homosexuals. Mr Maduro, to his credit, doesn’t blame gay people. But he insists that local capitalists and their American allies are waging an “economic war” on Venezuela. This is absurd: in both economies the assaults have come from their own governments.
By the most overvalued official exchange rate, ten bolívares are worth one American dollar. On the black market, the same dollar fetches 1,150 bolívares. Zimbabwe abandoned its worthless currency not long after monthly inflation hit 80 billion per cent in November 2008. Zimbabweans now use American dollars and other foreign currencies. Real incomes in Zimbabwe fell by two-thirds between 1980, when Mr Mugabe took over, and 2008. They have partially recovered, thanks to dollarisation and the scrapping of some of the old man’s daftest policies.
For Venezuela, the lesson is plain. If it fails to pick a better model than Mugabenomics, things will only get worse. The Venezuelan opposition are keen to change course. Mr Maduro’s cluelessness gives them a chance. He says that he is tackling shortages by raising his own chickens—and so should everyone else.
