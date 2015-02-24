Thays PeÃ±alver: Cuando 2019 nos alcance

El escenario es como el de una Guerra Civil, cientos de miles de familias desarraigadas. Un millÃ³n de chamos, 90% profesionales que se han marchado. Un millÃ³n de abuelos no verÃ¡n crecer a sus nietos y a un millÃ³n de padres nos ha desgarrado esa despedida en un aeropuerto. En las plazas de los rectorados la alegrÃ­a del abrazo se funde con la del desconsuelo de las despedidas porque a la mitad, cuando poco, no los espera una fiesta por su logro, sino un aviÃ³n para iniciar su vida en otro paÃ­s. El problema no son solo los que se fueron, sino los que se van. Se estima que el 60% de los jÃ³venes venezolanos especializados se marche antes de 2019. Ellos ya no estarÃ¡n.

Es la misma cara de mis colegas profesores, que aÃºn resisten, porque al menos un tercio abandonÃ³ ya la prÃ¡ctica como titulares y cada vez son mÃ¡s las jubilaciones. El gremio mÃ©dico que fue el primero en oponerse a la estupidez revolucionaria ya afirma, luego del Ãºltimo censo, que se han marchado 14.700 mÃ©dicos del paÃ­s. Una cifra escandalosa cuando la Cepal en 2008 contabilizaba apenas unos 35.000. Se ha marchado pues 41% de nuestros mÃ©dicos, se estima en 20.000 el nÃºmero de especialistas que se marcharÃ¡n antes de 2019. Frente a semejante drama social, los estudiantes de medicina, es decir los llamados a reemplazar a los que se marchan para curar a los futuros enfermos de cÃ¡ncer, â€œno se registraron para la especialidad de cardiologÃ­a, medicina oncolÃ³gica, medicina nuclear, radioterapia, cirugÃ­a pediÃ¡trica y anestesiologÃ­aâ€ es decir que 40% del presente se ha marchado y 40% de los cupos y especialidades del futuro se encuentran sin estudiantes. Ellos tampoco estarÃ¡n en 2019.

El ticket de la fritanga revolucionaria lo tienen tambiÃ©n la mayorÃ­a de las clÃ­nicas privadas que ya no pueden esperar a 2019. Mientras eso pasa, 269 doctores en Ciencias se han marchado en apenas un par de aÃ±os, en un paÃ­s donde, como bien explica el honorable rector de la Universidad Metropolitana BenjamÃ­n Scharifker, tiene la menor producciÃ³n de doctores en ciencias en LatinoamÃ©rica. Al Ã©xodo de cientÃ­ficos venezolanos se suman cerca de mil doctores e investigadores universitarios, que para el final de 2015, se habrÃ¡n marchado. Â¡Carrizo! se han marchado mÃ¡s de la mitad de nuestros doctores en Ciencias, son otros mil docentes especializados mas en la UCV y en el Zulia ya hay 1.300 vacantes para profesores especializados. Se marchan porque el gobierno, como NerÃ³n les explica que serÃ¡n sustituidos por â€œcientÃ­ficos del barrioâ€. Para 2019, retumbarÃ¡n en toda Venezuela las palabras del sabio JosÃ© MarÃ­a Vargas hace cien aÃ±os: Â¿De quÃ© servirÃ¡n las medras intelectuales de un corto nÃºmero, en medio de una masa ineducada?â€

De los 48 bancos e instituciones financieras privadas que habÃ­a en 2005, solo quedan diecisiete. El resto simplemente estÃ¡ en manos de la revoluciÃ³n junto a 33% de las sucursales bancarias y las captaciones de la banca pÃºblica supera nada menos que las de catorce bancos medianos y pequeÃ±os sumados, mientras el sector bursÃ¡til ha sido diezmado, perseguido y encarcelado. La Bolsa simplemente ha desaparecido y se dedica a vender dÃ³lares y se estima que para 2019 la revoluciÃ³n ostente 70% del sector. Los que tienen el ticket y viven aterrados por encontrar a su carcelero en la puerta del edificio o casa, no pueden esperar a 2019.

El maravilloso discurso de Lorenzo Mendoza -detrÃ¡s de las harinas de la competencia- sugiere una segunda lectura: la frase â€œPolar solo produceâ€ demuestra que ya ha sido expropiada 60% de la arepa, 80% del arroz y absolutamente toda la cadena de distribuciÃ³n agroalimentaria nos confirma que ya es socialista. Toda la cadena de producciÃ³n local de las transnacionales fue reducida en su mÃ­nima expresiÃ³n y sustituidas por el modelo importador mientras que los exportadores fueron eliminados en 90%. Si maÃ±ana no existiera el petrÃ³leo en nuestras vidas, el sector exportador privado ha sido prÃ¡cticamente aniquilado, exportarÃ¡ lo mismo que el de Ruanda. Lo que queda, tampoco puede esperar a 2019.

FedecÃ¡maras hasta 2014 nos explicÃ³ hasta el cansancio que habÃ­an cerrado 200.000 empleadores y segÃºn los gremios de comercio, en 2014 quebraron 77.939 empresas mientras que se asume una cifra similar antes de mayo de este aÃ±o cuando deban, en medio de la peor crisis econÃ³mica de Venezuela, asumir el costo de los tercerizados. Si eso ocurriÃ³ en 2014 con una inflaciÃ³n de 68%, con una de tres dÃ­gitos y la ley de precios justos, quebrarÃ¡n el doble. Mientras tanto la cadena de distribuciÃ³n al detal no estÃ¡ siendo expropiada, simplemente la estÃ¡n ocupando a la fuerza de manera â€œtemporalâ€ y sus dueÃ±os estÃ¡n siendo encarcelados, con esta amenaza se estima que para 2019 no quedarÃ¡n distribuidores medios con capacidad para organizar mÃ¡s de dos tiendas. Ninguno de ellos puede esperar a 2019.

Bajo el eufemismo revolucionario de que â€œla empresa privada tiene 949 medios de comunicaciÃ³nâ€ se esconde la realidad de que en menos de dos docenas la oposiciÃ³n es invitada. De las 341 radios libres que habÃ­a en Venezuela para 1998 a 240 se les revocÃ³ licencia, y hoy apenas quedan un par de decenas que se atreven a hablar de la oposiciÃ³n. De las 45 televisoras que habÃ­a en 2009, solo quedan 27 y solo 3 han escapado de la expropiaciÃ³n, compra por simpatizantes o transformaciÃ³n a â€œcanal familiar o culturalâ€. Solo tres aÃºn se atreven a pasar alguna noticia de la oposiciÃ³n. Se estima que en 2015 una de estas serÃ¡ comprada finalmente por simpatizantes y quedarÃ¡n otras dos amenazadas diariamente por el gobierno y acosadas por multas impagables. De los mÃ¡s de diez grandes medios impresos quedan apenas tres reducidos a un tiraje famÃ©lico y al gueto de Internet, en un paÃ­s en el que solo 30% tiene Internet en su casa (Censo) y se estima que para 2019 ya no quede absolutamente ninguno en manos de la prensa libre. Los pocos que tienen su ticket, ya no pueden esperar siquiera al fin de este aÃ±o.

Es evidente, que los Ãºnicos que pueden esperar en Venezuela a 2019 son algunos polÃ­ticos que se niegan a revisar los mecanismos constitucionales que existen para proponerlos, exponerlos, estudiarlos o analizarlos. La pregunta es si quedarÃ¡ alguno de ellos libre para gobernar en Venezuela.