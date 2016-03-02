Telesur quedó fuera de las cableras argentinas

Patricia Villegas, presidenta de la televisora TeleSUR, informó por Twitter que la empresa del grupo Clarín, confirmó el hecho atentatorio contra la libre expresión tras una reunión
Patricia Villegas, presidenta de la televisora TeleSUR, denunció que la señal del canal noticias internacionales fue eliminado de la programación por cable en Argentina.
“Cientos de alarmas anunciaban que habíamos sido retirados del paquete básico de Cablevisión en Argentina”, escribió la periodista en su cuenta @pvillegas_tlSUR en la noche de este miércoles.
Informó por la misma vía que la empresa del grupo Clarín, dueña de la cablera, confirmó el hecho atentatorio contra la libre expresión, tras una reunión solicitada por la multiestatal.
El argumento usado por la empresa del grupo CLARIN, se cae de su propio peso:”no tendremos más señales internacionales en el paquete básico”
— Patricia Villegas (@pvillegas_tlSUR) 2 de marzo de 2016
