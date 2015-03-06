Suspenden subasta y asignarÃ¡n directo a los operadores

Suspenden subasta y asignarÃ¡n directo a los operadores

Por biendateao
3688
1051
COMPARTIR

El Banco Central de Venezuela suspendiÃ³ la subasta que habÃ­a convocado para ayer en la que les adjudicarÃ­an hasta 3 millones de dÃ³lares a casas de cambio y bancos para las transacciones de menudeo. En la maÃ±ana el ente enviÃ³ un correo a los operadores en el que les preguntaban cuÃ¡l era su necesidad en divisas y a quÃ© monto estaban dispuestos a pagarlas, afirmÃ³ CÃ©sar Atencio, presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n de Casas de Cambio de Venezuela.

â€œEs la misma modalidad de las subastas, pero se pasÃ³ el correo de manera individual. Las casas de cambio respondieron en el mismo lapso de tiempo que habÃ­a establecido la convocatoria previa del BCV. Nos preguntaban cuÃ¡nto era la postura y cuÃ¡nta la necesidadâ€, detallÃ³.

El directivo afirmÃ³ que esperaban que ayer en la tarde se hicieran las adjudicaciones y que hoy se les liquide el dinero, pero al cierre de esta ediciÃ³n el BCV no habÃ­a respondido. â€œMÃ¡s allÃ¡ del mÃ©todo que utilicen lo importante es que nos entreguen las divisasâ€, agregÃ³ Atencio.

DetallÃ³ que las operaciones del Sistema Marginal de Divisas en las casas de cambio han tenido algunos inconvenientes asociados a la cantidad de efectivo en las sucursales, principalmente por las dificultades para canjear los bolÃ­vares por las monedas extranjeras.

â€œNo podemos olvidar que las casas de cambio tenÃ­an casi trece aÃ±os sin vender dÃ³lares y el aÃ±o pasado se suspendieron los envÃ­os a Colombia, eso afectÃ³ nuestro capital. Nuestra capacidad de compra de dÃ³lares estÃ¡ limitada a nuestro patrimonio. AdemÃ¡s hemos tenido problemas para que el canje del dinero, por eso se ha terminado el efectivo en algunas casasâ€, explicÃ³ Atencio.

AgregÃ³ que las operaciones de venta de dÃ³lares por transferencias se han estado haciendo sin problemas. Pero detallÃ³ que esas transacciones son menos demandadas porque la comisiÃ³n es mayor.

Paralelo pesa. Desde que las casas de cambio comenzaron la compra venta de divisas con el Simadi las remesas que llegan desde el extranjero aumentaron, sin embargo el martes los envÃ­os se redujeron en 20% con relaciÃ³n al dÃ­a previo y el miÃ©rcoles nuevamente cayeron 20% comparado con el martes a propÃ³sito del repunte del precio del dÃ³lar paralelo, afirmÃ³ Atencio.

â€œTenÃ­amos un crecimiento sostenido porque pasamos de dar 6,30 bolÃ­vares por un dÃ³lar a dar 177 bolÃ­vares por dÃ³lar. Pero ahora el precio del dÃ³lar que aparece en unas pÃ¡ginas que se usan como referencia ha hecho que la gente envÃ­e en menor cantidadâ€, detallÃ³.

AgregÃ³ que el marcador del paralelo tambiÃ©n les afecta porque ha hecho que aumente la demanda de dÃ³lares para ser usados en negociaciones. â€œLlegan clientes que quieren comprar, pero para venderlo mÃ¡s caro por afuera y no porque lo necesitenâ€.

COMENTARIOS

DEJA UN COMENTARIO