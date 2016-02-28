Suspenden diálisis por falta de agua en el HUM

A cinco niños le suspendieron ayer su diálisis por la falta de agua en el Hospital Universitario de Maracaibo (HUM). La madre de un paciente del piso 3 -donde está la Unidad de Diálisis-, quien prefirió no identificarse para evitar represalias contra ella o su hijo, contó que el viernes atendieron a dos niños en la unidad. “Al segundo niño le hicieron el tratamiento porque era una emergencia. La máquina tenía solo medio tanque de agua y con eso se la hicieron, pero cancelaron las cinco diálisis que iban a hacer hoy”.
Con botellones de agua en manos, hicieron la cola los familiares de pacientes recluídos en el Universitario. Ayer en la mañana, uno de los empleados sacó dos pipas y con una manguera conectada desde un tanque del recinto abasteció de agua los recipientes; se detuvo frente a la emergencia de pediatría del centro de salud y esperó que cada familiar tomara su turno para sutir sus envases. Dina Iguarán, representante de un paciente de oncología, denunció que el pasado viernes el mal olor de los baños de la pediatría contaminaba el ambiente del piso, igualmente los de la Unidad de Oncología. Reprochó la situación de que su hijo deba orinar sobre las heces o la orina de otro niño con un tratamiento de quimioterapia.
Los allegados de los enfermos recluídos en el Hospital Universitario de Maracaibo lamentaban la crisis de agua que atraviesa la institución. Denunciaron que desde el lunes comenzó la restricción del servicio del agua dentro del recinto. “Abrían la llave cinco minutos para que uno llenara los envases y la cerraban”. El jueves la situación empeoró y las condiciones de salubridad disminuyeron de inmediato, el caos invadió a los acompañantes de los enfermos y cada quien tomó sus previsiones. “¿Por qué no pueden resolver este problema?, siendo un hospital tan grande. Yo vivo en San Francisco y allá logramos resolver con cisternas. Esto no debería estar pasando”, expresó Iguarán. A las 12.00 del mediodía de ayer, llegaron dos camiones cisterna al hospital.
Desde el lunes comenzó la restricción del servicio de agua en el hospital.
La Verdad – Isamar Cristina Prieto
